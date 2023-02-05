Top 10 Best solar bird feeder Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Still looking for the perfect gift for your birds or family and friends who love nature. Still looking for beautiful decorations for your garden.

This elegant feeder is sure to attract many birds to your backyard, providing you with plenty of enjoyment as birds congregate on the circular perch!

– Gift for the birds:Tray feeding lets birds feed from all angles.

– IP65 Waterproof: Made of high-quality waterproof material.

– Solar Lantern: Solar powered, lanterns turn on automatically at dusk, turn off at dawn.

– Elegant decoration: Specially designed with stained glass, it can be an elegant decoration for your garden.

Note:

1. Our bird feeder for outside is handcrafted mosaic glass and thus once put together is not meant to be refilled with bird seed in bulk fashion through the center area.

2. Place the item in an area where the solar panel will get direct sunlight. Then turn switch to the ON position.

3. If solar product does not light up after it has been used for around 8-12 months, please replace the rechargeable battery.

Bird Feeder

A ideal gift for the birdlover and nature lover.

Still looking for the perfect gift for your birds or family and friends who love nature ? Still looking for beautiful decorations for your garden ? providing you with plenty of enjoyment as birds congregate on the circular perch!

Elegant decoration: Specially designed with stained glass

A Unique Bird Feeder & Perfect Gift



the birds and you will both love it!

The mosaic bird feeder features an inclined roof to shade birds from the sun and rain. It comes with a metal hook for convenient hanging in your favorite bird-watching location.

The bird feeder is designed with a vintage lantern shape and with handmade mosaic glass pieces, the roof and base are made of sturdy metal.

The exquisite appearance makes it the focus point of the yard and brings colors to your garden.

Handmade mosaic glass

Waterproof for outside use

Easy to fill with bird seed

A ideal gift for the birdlover and nature lover

Unique design & easy to use



Handmade mosaic glass

All the mosaic glasses are made by hand that makes them unique and wonderful.

A good decor for garden.

You will love how it lights up at night and the way it brings color and brightness to your garden.

Waterproof for outside use.

The feeder can be used in your yard or garden even in bad weather.You would like your birdfeeder to shelter those lovely birds from the rain or the burning sun.

Easy to fill bird seed

Just need to remove the solar panel module and fill through the opening without disassemble the product.

A Unique Bird Feeder & Perfect Gift



Handmade mosaic glass

All the mosaic glasses are made by hand that makes them unique and wonderful.

Waterproof for outside

The feeder can be use in your yard or garden even in bad weather.You would like your birdfeeder to shelter those lovely birds from the rain or the burning sun.

Easy to fill bird seed

Just need to remove the solar panel module and fill through the opening without disassemble the product.

🐤Energy saving & eco-friendly- Solar powered, lanterns turn on automatically at dusk, turn off at dawn, it is energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

🐤No assembly required- Need not to assemble when you got this product. Just pick it out and hang it anywhere you want. And it’s very convenient to refill bird feeder by taking the solar light out.

🐤Special design & handmade- Each decorative bird feeder is made by hand due to the unique process of placing the mosaic glass. Not only can it be a great decoration for your garden, but it is also a great gift for nature lovers and bird lovers.

🐤100% SATISFACTION GUARANTY – We are so confident you’ll think we have the best bird feeder on the market. If you aren’t completely satisfied with your purchase, please contact us and we will provide the best customer service to you.