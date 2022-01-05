Top 10 Best solar beads Reviews

Top 10 Best solar beads in 2021 Comparison Table
- Magical UV Beads Combination: 1500 pieces translucent-color sun beads, there are rose, orange, yellow, fuchsia, blue, indigo and violet. Comes with one crystal elastic thread and 2 elastic cords, which are suitable for you to DIY.
- Marvelous Process of Color Changing: Korlon uv beads change color immediately when exposed to sunlight. The more UV ray, the darker it will be, whether it is cloudy or rainy. The stronger the ultroviolet, the brighter these color changing beads will glow in the dark, but if not putting solar beads under the ultraviolet first, uv pony beads will hardly glow in the dark.
- Easy to DIY: The uv bead detector is 8mm in diameter, 6mm in high, 3mm hole in the middle. Pink cored wire is 2 meters long, 1.5mm in diameter, easy to pass through the hole of solar beads. Crystal elastic rope is 5 meters long, thinner than the pink cored wire, you can weave into a multi-strand cope to use.
- Multi-purpose: Our uv color changing beads are very suitable for making necklaces, bracelets, etc. Solar beads can also exercise hands-on ability, for DIY! You can also use a elastic cord and these uv pony beads to weave a personalized color-changing bracelet. Uv sensitive beads also apply to all kinds of teaching uv awareness, party game activities, and parents & teachers can cultivate the children's perception of colors and letters.
- Parent-child Activity: This pony beads kit for jewelry making suit for your kids. And it is a wonderful parent-child activity to a positive, loving parent-child relationship and cultivate children's hands-on skills.
- Abundant quantity: This product presents a total of 1,000 luminous acrylic beads in two styles, letter beads and heart-print beads. 800 letter beads, 200 heart beads, and a roll of transparent elastic rope as a present. The size of the beads is 6*6mm, and the diameter of the beads is 3.5mm. These beads meet your different crafting needs, or you can share them with your friends and enjoy their beauty in the dark together
- High-quality materials: These beads are made of reliable acrylic, light and strong, easy to break, The surface of the beads is polished and smooth and feels comfortable, There are no rough corners or pointed corners, so it is easy to scratch your hands, Over time, the patterns on the beads can keep their original state very well, so you don't have to worry about them losing their luster in a short time
- Sophisticated design: The luminous letter beads feature cute letters, black hearts, and translucent bodies, giving people a unique feeling. The beads are exquisitely crafted, without stains or scratches, giving a delicate feeling, adding more elegance to your handicrafts, suitable for various DIY or other handicraft activities
- Beautiful luminous effect: The bracelet beads look transparent at first, but when exposed to sunlight or strong light, the beads absorb the light source and then glow in the dark. The more light sources the beads absorb, the brighter they be at night. The more the number of beads, the better the luminous effect
- DIY gadgets: These beads are practical items in your hand-made process, and can be matched with other accessories. You can use your imagination to make some personalized handicrafts, such as collages or beaded ribbons. You can also accompany your children to spend happy parent-child time on crafts, and give full play to their hands-on and aesthetic abilities
- These solar Luminous glowing beads absorb and store energy from sunlight and other light sources,light up in dark environments. These glowing pebbles can glow for up to 1 to 2 hours in darkness after a full day in the sun.These glow stones are light green in the day, but they are going to be glow Blue or green or blue grenn color stone rocks at night! Please radiate them with light again if they are not bright enough.
- The Luminous glow in the dark salar stones are made of natural resin,accord with the EU Environmental Requirement Standard.Safty for your Heathy and Colorful for Your Life non-toxic, non- radioactive and odorless. Glow in the dark rocks are no harm to people.
- Solar Stone beads Diameter: 8mm; Hole Diameter: 1mm，100pcs in one plastic box ,Each Stone Ball is Average Same Size.Stone Beads are AAA Top Quality, Smooth, Excellent Polishing
- Stone Beads are not only for Making Beading Beaded Necklaces, but can be used to Nake Earrings, Bracelets, Yoga Bracelets ,Rings ,Anklets, Ear Cuffs, Brooches, Hair Accessories and other Jewelry Making too. Other than Jewelry, Jemstone Stone Beads Can be used to Create Ornaments and Accessories such as Sun Catchers, Key Chains, Bookmarks, Zipper Pulls, Eyeglass Chains and Phone Jewelry, DIY Gifts, Arts & Craft, Home & Wedding Decoration. These are Great Gift Ideas for both Men and Women,
- WARRANTY: 90 DAYS MONEY BACK WARRANTY Replacement Warranty, If you are not 100% Satisfy with the Purchase for Any Reason with Friendly Customer Service.Welcome Shopping and do Business with Cmidy Direct.
- Delightful –Glowing Solar Luminous Smiley Face Beads Glow In The Dark Happy Face Beads bring more fun to you and your love. These dreamy beads in sweet colors can improve your mood and give you pleasure. Made of high quality acrylic.
- Size - Each bead is about 10mm/0.4Inch in diameter, 5mm/0.2Inch in thickness, hole size - 2mm, suitable for DIY, craft making
- Package content - You will receive 100pcs Smiley Face Beads with a roll of elastic rope, suitable as DIY materials and craft supplies
- DIY - DIY can improve your dexterity, patience and creativity. You can use beautiful Smiley Face Beads to make various DIY projects and share with family members, friends, classmates, colleagues, your sweet heart, boyfriend or others to bring more fun
- Glowing- Keep the beads under the sun or light, will made the Luminous Smiley Face Beads Glow In The Dark.
- Package includes: this package contains 1000 pieces of acrylic cube color letter luminous beads, the size of the beads is about 0.24 x 0.24 inch, the bead aperture is about 0.14 inch, the quantity is sufficient, the style is rich, which can meet your daily needs
- Quality material: the alphabet bead is made of acrylic, the color is attractive and bright, it is light and reliable, comfortable and suitable for daily wear, you are able to keep and use it for a long time
- Glow in the dark effect: the letter beads appear transparent at first, but when exposed to sunlight, the beads will absorb it and glow in the dark, the luminous effect is better at night when there are more beads
- Wide application: these square beads can be applied to make many kinds of DIY crafts, they are suitable for making necklaces, bracelets, anklets, hairbands, key chains, hanging pendants, ornament accessories and so on, which will inspire your creativity
- Various occasions: you can use these UV letter beads on many big occasions, such as Christmas parties, Halloween parties, birthday parties, dinner parties, graduation parties and so on, you and your guests will enjoy the cheerful atmosphere due to the colorful beads
- Magical UV Beads Enrich Your Life - There are approx 1000 pcs hair beads, 7 assorted translucent colors: rose, orange, yellow, fuchsia, blue, indigo, violet. High quality color changing beads changing color in the sun for DIY bracelet or necklace, amazing pony beads for bracelets also glow in the dark. ( Please pay attention that the yellow color is quite similar to orange color, please distinguish them under strong sunshine.)
- Changing Color Under UV Rays - You need to expose them under the sunlight firstly, and then they will change colors, otherwise, they are white beads. Meanwhile, they will glow in the dark after you expose them under sunlight.
- Wide Variety of Uses - The pony beads are about 8mm in diameter, 6mm in high, 3mm hole in the middle. Not only applicable to a variety of art crafts, pony beads for bracelets also applies to all kinds of teaching, party game activities, and parents and teachers can cultivate the children's perception of colors and letters.
- Enjoy the Marvelous Process of Color Changing - The bracelet beads appear translucent at first but bring them out into the light and watch them magically change from clear to colorful. These glow in the dark beads for jewelry making need to be put under the ultraviolet first until they turn into different colors. Then they will glow in the dark. The stronger the ultroviolet, the brighter they will glow in the dark.
- For Kids: This pony beads kit for jewelry making is suitable for your kids. And it is a wonderful parent-child activity to a positive, loving parent-child relationship and cultivate children's hands-on skills.
- Material: Genuine Natural Red Agate Loose Stone Beads, Stone Beads accord with the EU Environmental Requirement Standard.Safty for your Heathy and Colorful for Your Life
- Stone Diameter: 8mm; Hole Diameter: 1mm，100pcs in one plastic box ,Each Stone Ball is Average Same Size.Stone Beads are AAA Top Quality, Smooth, Excellent Polishing
- Cmidy Stone Beads Come From Genuine Nature Stone.They are not 100% Perfect,They May Have a Little Crack or Small Flaws,Please Kindly Understanding and do not be too Concerned about it.Beads Strand Length and Quantity is Average,We Will Choose Slightly Larger Stone Beads for You.
- Stone Beads are not only for Making Beading Beaded Necklaces, but can be used to Nake Earrings, Bracelets, Yoga Bracelets ,Rings ,Anklets, Ear Cuffs, Brooches, Hair Accessories and other Jewelry Making too. Other than Jewelry, Jemstone Stone Beads Can be used to Create Ornaments and Accessories such as Sun Catchers, Key Chains, Bookmarks, Zipper Pulls, Eyeglass Chains and Phone Jewelry, DIY Gifts, Arts & Craft, Home & Wedding Decoration. These are Great Gift Ideas for both Men and Women,
- WARRANTY: 90 DAYS MONEY BACK WARRANTY Replacement Warranty, If you are not 100% Satisfy with the Purchase for Any Reason with Friendly Customer Service.Welcome Shopping and do Business with Cmidy Direct.
- Product Included: the package comes with 120 pieces quartz pearl balls in 3 different colors, and each color has 40 pieces, Each pearl ball measures approx. 6 mm/ 0.24 inch; enough quantity will meet your various DIY needs
- Material: our UV reactive quartz balls are made of quality quartz material, durable and not easy to break
- Instructions: these beads are UV reactive and glow in the dark ; Please charge in sunlight or table lamp or other light for a few minutes
- Applications:DIY quartz balls are suitable for many occasions, you can use them for necklace, bracelets, earrings, handcrafts, pendants, key chains accessories and other decorations
- Please keep them away from little kids to avoid swallowing and chocking risk
- Changes color immediately when exposed to sunlight, even on cloudy and rainy days, The more UV ray, the darker it will be. When the light go out watch these beads glow.
- 7 Assorted Colors: Rose, Orange, Yellow, Fuchsia, Blue, Indigo, Violet. Please pay attention that the yellow color is quite similar to orange color, please distinguish them under strong sunshine.
- Size: 8mm in diameter, 6mm in high, 3mm hole in the middle; Quantity: approximately 1000 pieces.
- Fun for jewelry making, and great for teaching UV awareness!
- NOTE: They need to be put under the ultraviolet first until they turn into different colors; Then they will glow in the dark. The stronger the ultroviolet, the brighter they will glow in the dark. If they don't put under the ultraviolet first, they will not glow in the dark.
- PONY BEADS 7 Assorted Colors: Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, Purple, Orange, Magenta
- Bright vibrant beads that change color for years with 250 SolarActive beads per pack
- Changes color immediately when exposed to sunlight, even on cloudy and rainy days!
- Original 'Powered by SolarActive' - Satisfaction Guaranteed! Contact us to save on shipping for multiple packs!
- Ships within 1 business day with tracking number.
Our Best Choice: Korlon 1500 Pcs UV Beads Color Changing Sun Sensitive UV Reactive Plastic Pony Beads, Solar Beads with Crystal Elastic String & 2 Elastic Cords
Item Description
