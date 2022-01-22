Top 10 Best solar battery controller Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solution Description

How to use it?

First related battery Second related photo voltaic panel 3rd related load.

How to adjust the float voltage?

Action 1: The program default float voltage is 13.7V, but you can transform it according to your wants. Push MENU to enter the parameter site and find the floating charge voltage web page.

Action 2: In floating cost voltage interface prolonged press 3-5 seconds MENU to enter placing and making use of UP or DOWN to set the floating voltage

Rated Voltage

12V/24V

Enter Latest

10A

Output Recent

10A

Max PV Voltage

50V

Max PV Input Electric power

130W( 12V ) 260W( 24V )

USB Output

5V/2A

Self-consume

<10mA Operating Temperature -35~+60℃ Size/Weight 133*70*34mm/154g Suitable For Lead acid batteries( Flood, AGM, GEL ) Package Include 1 x 10A Solar Charge Controller 1 x English User Manual

Note:



This controller can only use photovoltaic panels as charging power. Do not use DC or other power as charging power.The LCD display has an error of 0.2 V- 0.3 V, but this is normal.Old batteries may be degraded the capacity after hundereds of cycles, easily drop lower than 8V, which results in the controller will be shut off (LCD screen become totally “DEAD”).The working temperature of this controller is -35°C to +60°C. Please do keep the controller stay in cool and well-ventilated place to maintain good heat dissipation.

Common Q&A

Q: Why the LCD screen become blank?

A: When the battery voltage is too low, the controller will stop to output(≦ 8V, controller turns itself off, LCD is blank, ≦ 10.7V, 12V output ports are not available) after the solar panels charging, it will re-output when the battery will return to 12.6V.

Q:How is it set to charge battery during the day and turn on at dusk?

A: Press the [DOWN]button to ON/OF load manully at main display （The load can’t be switched manually in the light control state.）

There are 3 options for the working mode.

Mode 1 : [24HR]>> Load output 24 several hours

Manner 2 : [1-23HR] >> Load on aftersunset and dosed soon after environment hrs

Method 3 : [0H] >> Dusk to Dawn

【10A Photo voltaic Demand Controller USB】Gdcreestar solar charger controller are UL 1741 certified, appropriate with 12V 24V method. Discharge Present-day: 10A, establish-in industrial micro controller, mechanically deal with the doing work of photo voltaic panel and battery in solar system. You do not need to reset it when the battery runs out trigger it will memorize several parameters set by the consumer. Twin USB 5V/2A output ports aid mobile telephones, pill PCs or other units that demand 5V voltage.

【Multiple Security Functions】Gdcreestar photo voltaic controller has short-circuit defense, open-circuit safety, reverse safety, over-load safety. Entirely 3-stage PWM cost management, make improvements to method performance and prolong the daily life span of the battery.

【Battery Type】The photo voltaic charger controller with 10A rated discharge recent is appropriate with 12V or 24V process instantly, acceptable for guide-acid batteries (Flood, AGM, GEL), it is not suited for nickel hydride, lithium, Liions, or other batteries.

【Backlight Liquid crystal display Display】Comes with a display that can clearly indicate the status and details, it can be conveniently switched modes and parameter configuration, suited for household, industrial, professional etc.

【Easy to Set up and Operate】The cost controller should join the battery first, then the photo voltaic panel, and eventually the load! The disassembly sequence is contrary to the wiring get. Dual mosfet Reverse current safety, lower warmth production. ( Observe: The cost controller will heat up when it is running. Make sure you be mindful to put in the charger controller on a flat, very well-ventilated location).

