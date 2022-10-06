Top 10 Best solar battery charger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

WHY DO WE NEED A SOLAR TRICKLE CHARGER?

Three reasons to own a Solar Battery Trickle Charger:

Batteries Naturally Discharge – Automotive batteries naturally discharge when not in use. Vehicles have a small but constant battery drain – Modern vehicles have upwards of 30 body control modules (computers), alarm systems, immobilizers and lock monitoring. These units all consume electricity from the battery. That’s why in a week or two with no or little vehicle use the battery can become discharged. Battery life is shortened if it is not kept charged – A 12V battery that is not correctly maintained above 12.4V can suffer from sulphation. Sulphation is the main cause of battery failure. That’s why the auto battery easy goes to dead when vehicles are left standing for long periods.

Get ECO-WORTHY Solar Car Battery Charger As Your Battery Maintainer, so you’ll never have a flat battery again!!!

Solar Car Battery Trickle Charger Package Includes:



1* 12V 10W Solar trickle charger with 4.75 ft cord 1 * Alligator clip adapter with 22.8 inch cord 1 * Cigarette lighter adapter with 22.8 inch cord 4 * PVC Suckers

ECO-WORTHY 12 Volts 10 Watts Portable Solar Panel Battery Maintainer



Rated Power: 10W

Voc: 22.41V

Vop: 17.9V

Short circuit current (Isc): 0.61A

Working current (Iop): 0.56A

Output Tolerance: ±3%

Temperature range: -40℃ ~ +80℃

Dimensions:14.37*9.25in (365*235mm)

Weight: 1.46 pounds

Plug&Play SAE connector

Solar Panel SAE connector is plug and play, no need to recognize positive or negative, simple and easy to use.

Note:As this is 10w solar panel main function is maintain battery, not for full charging your battery

Cigarette Lighter

Plug the cigarette lighter to socket when use it to charge or maintain vehicle’s battery, really plug and play.

Note:In some makes of vehicles, the cigarette lighter may not operate when the ignition is turned off. If so, you can connect directly to the battery using alligator battery clamps and cables.

Alligator Clip Adapter

Use the red and black battery clamps to trickle charge and maintain 12 V battery, make sure they connect correctly.

Built-in blocking diode

Built-in blocking diode to prevent reverse discharge.

this solar power panel on your windshield with the suction cups or fix it on the sun visor with the back strips.

Function

Trickle Charge Car Battery

Battery Maintainer

Charger 3-5 Ah Battery

For Chicken Coop, Gate Opener

Charge Portable Generator

Dimensions

8.07 x 9.25 inches

14.37 x 9.25 inches

13.2 x 8 x 0.7 inches

17 x 13.8 x 1.4 inches

21.5 x 14.6 x 2.5 inches

21.5 x 14.6 x 1.2 inches

Weight

15.2 ounces

1.46 pounds

2.15 pounds

4.38 pounds

9.0 pounds

6.3 pounds

Adapter

SAE adapter

SAE adapter

Alligator clip adapter

Alligator clip adapter

10 IN 1 DC adapter

10 IN 1 DC adapter

Controller

✓

✓

✓

✓

10W 12V Solar Car Battery Charger is the perfect trickle charger/maintainer for 12V batteries of cars, motorcycles, boats, snowmobiles, tractors etc

Please note that the protective plastic film on the panel surface is supposed to peel off. The cigarette plug option only works if it has constant power when the key is out of the ignition. When you start the car, please remove the solar panel from the car battery

Charging 12V rechargeable batteries in emergency, suitable for vehicles in outdoor work or travel or camping training. Easy to install and completely maintenance-free

Comes with the cigarette lighter adapter, 1 pair of battery clips and 4pcs PVC suckers. Unique design-high quality clips to prevent short circuit

Environmental protection and energy saving, built-in blocking diode to prevent reverse discharge, not only maintains the battery lifetime but also extends its usage life