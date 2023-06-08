Top 10 Best solar battery charger aa aaa Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

POWXS LCD 12 Bay AA AAA Battery Charger for Ni-MH Ni-CD Rechargeable AA AAA Batteries

*12 independent channels,you can charge 1-12 pieces AA/AAA Ni-MH Ni-CD rechargeable batteries.

*Advanced MCU control system and intelligent △V and -△V cut-off charging tech will prevent the batteries from over-voltage,over-current and over-heat, ensures the safety of your battery and appliance.

Specifications

Input: Micro USB/Type C DC5V/2A Min

Output: DC 1.2V AA :1200mA; DC 1.2V AAA: 600mA

Individual 12 slotsLCD DisplayUSB & Type C InputAuto-off When Fully ChargedFIt for Ni-CD Ni-MH AA & AAA Rechargeable Batteries

Individual 12 Bay Battery Charger

You can charge 1-12 pieces AA/AAA Ni-MH Ni-CD rechargeable batteries.

Battery charger will switch off automatically if charge broken or inapplicable batteries,which is more intelligent and safety.

Smart LCD Display

Provides easy-to-read display to view each battery’s charging status on the LCD screens.

While LCD screen shows “CHG” means Charging process,“FULL” means Fully charged,and especially “ERR” means Incompatible battery.

Convenient Dual Input Design

Equipped with Micro USB/Type-C input,applicable for 5V/2A power bank,computer, car charger, USB wall charger etc,perfect for daily use or travel.

The larger volume and DC 5V/2A input cuts down on charging time,keep your batteries prepared for your toys or business needs stock of power supplies in a short time.

Size

12 Slots

4 Slots

12 Slots

8 Pack

8 Pack

16 Pack

LCD Display

✓

✓

✓

Input Port

Micro USB/ TYPE C

Micro USB/ TYPE C

AC

High Capacity

2000mAh

2800mAh

1100mAh

Recharged Cycles

1200+

1500+

1500+

Suitable for

Ni-MH Ni-CD AA AAA Rechargeable Batteries

Ni-MH Ni-CD AA AAA Rechargeable Batteries

Ni-MH Ni-CD 9V AA AAA Rechargeable Batteries

Remotes, Mouse, Remote, Camera, Torch, Toy

Remotes, Mouse, Remote, Camera, Torch, Toy

Remotes, Mouse, Remote, Camera, Torch, Toy

Battery Cell

NiMH

NiMH

NiMH

【12 Bay AA AAA Battery Charger 】Individual 12 bay aa aaa battery charger, freely charge 1-12 pcs Ni-MH Ni-CD AA AAA rechargeable batteries. Saving your waiting time, keep batteries always ready for your devices.

【Smart LCD Screen Easy to Use 】The LCD screen shows the charging status for you clearly, “CHG” means Charging process, ”FULL” means Fully charged, “ERR”means Incompatible battery.

【Convenient USB &Type-C Charging Port 】With Type-C and Micro USB input port, ideal AA AAA charger for daily use at home or on trip.

【Fast Charging than Other Band Charger 】Charging current up to 1200mA, batteries can be fully charged 2x faster than others normal charger.

【High Quality and Safety 】Made with high quality fire-proof material, along with multiple protection technologies, to keep your devices away from over-voltage, over-charging, over-current, and short circuit, etc.

