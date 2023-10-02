Top 10 Best solar batter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

GOLABS Portable Power Station, Powering Adventure.



Specification:

Battery: LiFePO4 battery; 204Wh; 10 year battery health; 2000 cycles.

Outputs:

AC outputs: 1* 160W(Peak 200W) modified sine wave AC outlets;PD USB-C output: 1* PD 60W output;USB output: 1* USB QC3.0 output (5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A);USB output: 1* USB output (5V/2.4A );DC outputs: 2* DC outputs (12V/10A).

Inputs:

DC input(5.5mm*2.1mm): AC wall socket (30W); Car charger (12V/3A); Solar panel charge (MPPT, 10.8-23.5V);PD 60W input.

Clean and Green Power Source, Good Idea for Off-Grid.



PD 60W USB-C Quick Charge

Support input and output;Note: The PD 60W port cannot be used when you recharge the power station with DC (PD 60W cable not included).

Portable Power Station

Easy to carry and store;Size: 4.7×6.9×7.9 in / 120x175x200 mm;Weight: 5.5 lbs / 2.5 kg

Can not Support Devices Rating over 160W

AC output: Rated 160W (Peak 200W);DC output: 12V/10A (120W max);

Store Your Energy by Solar Panel

Built in MPPT: 10.8-23.5V (5.5*2.1 mm);Great for off-grid, emergency, camping, fishing, traveling and other outdoor activities.

Outdoor Power Supply

Enjoy your outdoor life;Powers your smartphone, tablet, notebook, camera, light, drones, electric fans, mini printer, car refrigerator, etc.

6 Outputs for Different Devices

1* PD 60W USB-C;1* AC output;2*USB outputs;2*DC outputs.

FAQ

Q1: Which devices can this GOLABS R150 portable power station support?

A: GOLABSR R150 portable power station can support devices rating less than 160W. Like phones, laptop, camera, drone, LED lights, little fans, etc. (Please confirm the open circuit current/ voltage of your devices)

Q2: Does GOLABS R150 power station support pass through charging? Can I use other outlets while charging?

A: Yes, this GOLABS R150 portable power station support pass through charging, you can use all other outputs while charging (Except PD 60W port).

Q3: What is the maximum input from solar?

A: Our GOLABS portable power station is built in an MPPT controller, the voltage is 10.8-23.5V (3A), the maximum input power can reach 60W(depends on sunlight). We recommend 60W to 100W solar panels.

Q4: Does your product have a power saving function?

A: Yes, our GOLABS power station have a power saving function:

For AC output, when the output power is less than 3W, the power station will shut down automatically after 8 hours.For DC output, when the output is less than 50mAh, the power station will shut down automatically after 4 hours.For USB output, when the output is less than 30mAh, the power station will shut down automatically after 3 minutes.

Q5: When I press the buttons, it have a beeping sound, can I remove it?

A: Yes, you can press the LED light button 3-5 seconds, the beeping sound will be removed. You can press the LED light button3-5 seconds to restore the sound.

Q6: How to turn on the DC output?

A: When you turn on the power station, press the power button again, and you will see a DC icon on the LCD display, which means the DC output has been turned on.

Battery

Lithium iron phosphate battery

Lithium iron phosphate battery

Lithium iron phosphate battery

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Capacity

204Wh

256Wh

299Wh

/

/

Rated power

160W

200W

300W

100W

60W

USB-C

PD 60W

PD 60W

PD 60W

45W

18W

AC output

1* Modified sine wave

2 * Pure sine wave

2 * Pure sine wave

/

/

USB output

2* USB outputs

2* USB outputs

2* USB outputs

2* USB outputs

2* USB outputs

DC output

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Recharging ways

AC wall outlet; Car charge; PD 60W charge; Solar panel; Generator

AC wall outlet; Car charge; PD 60W charge; Solar panel; Generator

AC wall outlet; Car charge; PD 60W charge; Solar panel; Generator

/

/

✅UPGRADED LIFEPO4 BATTERY POWER SUPPLY: One important advantage of LiFePO4 batteries over other lithium-ion batteries is thermal and chemical stability, which improves battery safety. The Lithium iron phosphate battery offer GOLABS portable power station 2000 cycles and more than 10 years battery health

✅60W PD QUICK CHARGE & VERSATILE OUTPUTS: GOLABS portable power station build in 1* 60W PD (Input/ output); 1* 110V/160W AC outlets (200W peak); 2* DC outputs (12V/10A); 1* QC 3.0 USB output (5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A); 1* USB output (5V/2.4A)

✅SMALL & COMPACT PORTABLE POWER STATION: GOLABS R150 with a massive 204Wh/3.2V 63750mAh capacity. you can easily charge your smart phones, tablet PC, camera, drone, laptop etc. Please note: The AC output port can only support devices that operate at less than 160-Watt

✅ECO-FRIENDLY CLEAN OUTDOOR POWER: GOLABS power supply works without bothering noise, no fuel or gasoline, it can safeguard you and your devices by over-voltage protection, over-current and over-temperature protection. GOLABS portable power station built-in a MPPT controller, you can use with confidence

✅WHAT YOU GET: You will receive 1* GOLABS R150 Portable Power Station; 1*AC Wall Charger; 1* Car Charger Cable; 1* MC4 Solar Charging Cable; 1* User Manual. Buy GOLABS power station with Confidence: 24-hour prompt customer service, 30-day money back guarantee, 1 year warranty. Any questions, please feel free to contact us

