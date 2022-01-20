Top 10 Best solar balls Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specification

Light color: warm whiteLed quantity: 60ledSolar panel: 2V 150mABattery: built-in 800mAh AA NI-MH batteryLead cable: 2m/6.56ftLight spacing: 0.5ftLight length: 8.85m/29ftTotal length: total 10.85m/35.6ftCharging time: 6-8 hoursWorking time: 8-12 hours

Package Content

1*60 LED String Lights

1*Solar Panel with Ground Stake

1*User Manual

About the Solar Globe String Lights



Features

Solar Powered & Auto On/Off: Solar powered string lights, can auto on at dark and auto off at daytime.2 Switches & 8 Different Modes: With On/Off button and mode button, press mode button selects 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs.IP65 Waterproof: The solar lights can withstand all kind of weather, including heavy rain and snow.Memory Function: The globe string lights build in Memory chip save your last modes setting and no need to reset mode every day.

Warm Tips:

Tip1: It is suggested the solar panel to be fully charged for 8h at the first use.

Tip2: Turn the light on and set light mode before charging the solar power, so it will light up at dusk.

Tip3: In order to get fully charging, tearing apart the protective film on the solar panel on your first use.

Tip4: To keep longer use for the solar lights, you can regularly clean up the dust on the surface of the solar panel.

Various Decor Ideas



8 Lighting Modes

The solar string lights with 8 modes (Combination, In wave, Sequential, Slo glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady on), it can meet your various lighting needs.

Light Sensor

With light sensor, the solar globe lights will auto light up at night and auto off at daytime. Also you can cover the panel by yourself then turn on, it will light up.

Memory Function

The solar patio string lights build in memory chip, can save your last mode setting and no need to reset mode every day.

IP65 Waterproof

IP65 waterproof outdoor string lights, can withstand all kind of weather, including heavy rain and snow, perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations.

Led Number

30 Led * 2

60 Led

240 Led * 2

200 Led * 2

6 Led

4 Led * 4

Power Supply

Solar Powered

Solar Powered

Solar Powered

Solar Powered

Solar Powered

Solar Powered

Lighting Modes

8 Modes

16 color modes & 4 dynamic modes

8 Modes

8 Modes

Single mode(Slow flash)

Single mode(Slow flash)

String Length

20ft * 2

35.6ft

78ft *2

72ft *2

None

None

Cable Color

Blackish green

Blackish green

Sliver Wire

Blackish green

Clear white

None

