Top 10 Best solar balls Reviews

- Bright Night Decor - Every crystal ball features a color changing LED bulb, so it can change from one color to the next softly. Premium glass is glittering and translucent. With twinkle light, MorTime Crystal Ball Wind Chime creates a romantic atmosphere.
- Solar Energy - Keep switch in "ON" position, MorTime Crystal Ball Wind Chime will charge when get direct sunshine. With a light sensor inside, MorTime LED Solar Crystal Ball Wind Chime will light up automatically when it is dark.
- Energy-Saving Long Time Work - With rechargeable battery, fully upgraded solar panels convert sunlight into electricity faster and more efficiently. MorTime Crystal Ball Wind Chime can provide colorful lights for 6 - 8 hours (after fully charged) at night.
- Save & Durable - MorTime Wind Chime is made of high quality glass. There is no risk of glass breakage or leakage of hazardous materials. No fade, no shape change. Also, it generates low heat and is durable and safe.
- Easy to Install - No wiring or external electricity required. With the durable iron hook, you can hang MorTime Crystal Ball Wind Chime safely. You can easily hang it on trees, fences, doors, patio, lawn and any other places you like.
- Automatically Turn ON & Off:1 Globe per Pack, first put switch on (Please try the switch in the dark house or at night), it will automatically turn on at night and turn off during the day. It only needs 6-8 hours to be fully charged and can last for 8-10 hours working time. (Make sure expose it to the sunshine for 6 to 8 hours to fully charge before using it).
- Design with Warm White LED. The reflection of the pattern is beautiful enough to create a romantic atmosphere.
- Easy To Install LED Disk Light: Measure 4.7”x4.7”x7.1”. It just need only 15~20 seconds to install the solar lights on your desire location with spike. If the ground is too hard, do not twist or hammer it with force. Try to soften the ground with water and dig a suitable hole for the spike.
- Durable construction and weather resistant feature of the garden solar lights ensures long lasting performance under most weather conditions.
- Premium Outdoor Garden Decor : Specially designed for garden lighting, garden decorations, garden accessories, gardening gifts, lawn ornaments, path, Halloween, Christmas, walkway, sidewalk and patio, looks great in landscaping, and creates a perfect ambiance for your whole family at the same time.
- What you receive: there are 4 pieces of garden solar lights, each one contains 20 led lights inside and a base at the bottom, these solar lights will emit a warm white light and create a peaceful and romantic ambiance
- Easy installation: after install the base, press the bottom switch and place our outdoor decorative globe light in a place where there is sunlight, then it will glow and emit light to your garden at night; It is not recommended to twist or press the product with force, just add some water to soften the soil and dig a hole on the ground to install
- Size details: each cracked glass ball yard decor is about 3.9 x 3.9 x 7.1 inches, proper dimension to fit for both indoor and outdoor decoration, plant ornament, lawn ornament, patio and wedding accessories
- Solar panel design: the upper part of waterproof warm white led solar light is designed with a solar panel which is powered by solar energy, it will light up 8-10 h after charged 6-8 h, ensures a a long using time
- ✨【Solar Powered & Energy Saving】Our hanging solar lights outdoor adopted built-in solar powered rechargeable battery and updated monocrystalline silicon solar panel, input power with higher efficiency during the day, ensure 8-10 whole night working time with 6-8 charging. One step to decor your space whole year without any extra bucks, it’s also auto turn on/off with light sensor, no need to switch everyday.
- ✨【Clips Design & Easy to Hang】Cordless solar hanging lights outdoor waterproof here! Features with clips design and we also updated the grip force of clips for you to hang this solar hanging lights outdoor waterproof anywhere you want such as fence, tree branch， you can also hang it on cord with the handle. No worry for wind and dropping issues.
- ✨【Waterproof & Long-last Outdoor Use】The solar globes outdoor waterproof features with thicker glass and stainless steel, add with water free technology, wise choice to apply it to your house outside, looks new after years of using, withdraw any weathers like rain, snow, ice and wind. Note, glass is not shatterproof, please be careful when you hang these outdoor solar ball lights over.
- ✨【Crack Glass & Shining Sparkle】We updated the position of the led light, so you will find our crackled glass solar lights brighter than you bought before. With effects of the crack on glass, it will provide brilliant illumination and shining sparkle reflect on your plants, walls, ground, make your surrounding a dreamland.
- ✨【Wide Application & Satisfying Service】This convenient solar powered outdoor lights won’t let you down. Cordless, solar self charging, with beautiful lighting, the globes lights can be conveniently applied to any spaces like garden, yard, patio, tree, fence, tree, or Wedding, Christmas，Camping, Party, etc. MoMyofdy promise to offer 100% satisfying service, if you have any problem, please contact seller directly via email on manual, we will solve your problem faster, thanks for choosing us!
- 【VARIED COLOURS】These 6 pack glass crackle balls decorative stake light are beautiful. At night, when you flip the switch, these garden solar lights stakes will automatically light up and color glow solar lights also change color. The colorful colors will brighten up your garden and patio by making your mood happy!
- 【SOLAR CHARGING】Turn the switch to ON and these solar stake lights can be charged automatically in the sunlight, turn off when the ambient light is bright and turn on automatically when the ambient light is dark. When fully charged these colour changing solar ground lights can continue to work for 6-8 hours. Also please keep the solar panel clean
- 【WATERPROOF AND DURABLE】These solar outdoor lights garden are made of glass and stainless steel, so even if you enjoy the view in bad weather, you can leave the glass crackle ball stakes outside and the rain or snow will not affect the normal use of the product
- 【BEAUTIFY YOUR GARDEN】 be sure these solar lights outdoor garden will make your garden or yard even more beautiful, you can also use them to decorate paths, lawns, gardens or patios. This solar cracked glass ball stakes colour changing light turns any garden and yard into a superb holiday party!
- 【EASY TO INSTALLll】These cracked multi color solar lights outdoor are already installed and when you receive the product, it is very easy to simply attach and insert the shaft, centre and tailpiece together. It is difficult to avoid possible damage during shipping. If you receive a damaged product, please contact us promptly and we will get back to you. We hope you have a pleasant shopping experience!
- 💜【Unique Colorful Solar Lights Design 】Solar Garden lights has solar technology and environmental energy-saving colorful LED lights, unique thick cracked glass ball design is beautiful and colorful glow, create a warm and romantic ambiance. The solar moon lights with 4 color LEDs ( Green, Blue, Purple, Warm White). Idea gifts as moon lighting-up garden decorations for party outdoor.
- 💛【Automatic ON/OFF & Light Sensor】The yard decor lights solar powered decorative will automatically turn on at night and turn off to be charged during the day. It only needs 6~8 hours to be fully charged and can last for 8~10 hours working time. (Please make sure the switch is in the "ON" position before use). If you want a modern/contemporary nice looking outdoor light or lawn ornaments, this is the one you need.
- 💙【IP54 Waterproof and Durable】The solar lawn lights decorative are fully enclosed by ABS and cracked glass. Durable construction and weather resistant feature of the solar ball lights outdoor. Our garden lights are made of IP54 waterproof upgrade and there will be no condensation, can be used in bad weather conditions such as rain, snow, ice, wind and so on.
- 💚【2 Easy Install Way】Solar-powered, no battery or outlet needed, super convenient to use. It just need only 10~15 seconds to install the solar lights on places it absorb full and direct sunlight. The solar globe lights outdoor can be placed on the table, floor or inserted into the ground with a plug-in board. Try to soften the ground with water and dig a suitable hole for the spike if the ground is too hard.
- 💜【Excellent service and Wide Application】Solar gazing ball light can decorate and beautify your garden, patio, lawn, outdoor table, landscape path, driveway, walkway, sideway, backyard, porch, balcony, step, pool, camping, party, wedding, Halloween, Christmas, garden restaurant and more. Each package contains 2 globe lights. We will provide you 24h friendly online customer service. Please contact us if you have any questions.
- Auto Turn ON & Off: 1 Globe per Pack, first put switch on (Please try the switch in the dark house or at night), it will automatically turn ON at night and turn OFF during the day. It can last for 8-10 hours when fully charged. (Make sure expose it to the sunshine for 6 to 8 hours to fully charge before using it).
- Design with Warm White LED: The reflection of the pattern is beautiful enough to create a romantic atmosphere.
- Easy To Install: Measure 3.9”x3.9”x7.1”. It just need only 15~20 seconds to install the solar lights on your desire location with spike. If the ground is too hard, do not twist or hammer it with force. Try to soften the ground with water and dig a suitable hole for the spike.
- Durable construction and weather resistant: This garden solar lights ensure long lasting performance in most weather conditions.
- Premium Outdoor Garden Decor: Specially designed for garden lighting, garden decorations, garden accessories, gardening gifts, lawn ornaments, path, Halloween, Christmas, witch decorations, walkway, fall outdoor decorations, porch, sidewalk and patio, looks great in landscaping, and creates a perfect ambiance for your whole family at the same time.
- 💡【Energy Saving And Environmental Protection】The solar garden lights are powered by solar power,please try the garden solar lights decorative in a dark place.【Before using it for the first time,please press the switch first,make sure expose it to the sunshine for 6-8 hours to fully charge the outdoor solar lights waterproof！！！】when the switch is turned on, the energy from the sun is stored during the day,automatically turned on at night,achieving true environmental protection.
- 💡【Simple Installation & Easy To Use】 Once base is installed, just press the bottom switch of the solar globe outdoor lights and place it in a sunny place ,solar gazing ball will bring a warm glow to your yard at night.
- 💡【Wide Range of Applications】Our garden decor for outside is premium gardening gifts:specially designed for garden lighting,suitable for garden decor,patio decor,indoor and outdoor decor,great decorative for your garden plants, lawn ornaments,corridor,patio and outdoor wedding,Christmas Garden Decor.
- 💡【Waterproof&Innovative Design】The garden solar lights decorative uses an innovative design made of crackle glass globe,cracked glass solar ball lights dimension: 3.93" Dia. x4.27"H,the glass yard ball has 20 Led bulbs inside, ip44 waterproof.Giving off a cozy warm white light that creates a relaxed and romantic atmosphere.
- 💡【Notes And Guarantees】Please make sure that the solar ball light is fully charged in the correct way to avoid short-time work or non-working. This product is fragile, please do not bump it. charging requires sufficient light, please place it in the sun or a place with good light. If you have any questions about our solar globe lights, please contact us, we will serve you the best!
- 【Upgraded Solar Crackle Glass Ball Lights】WinGaYe glass jar solar light is 100% powered by solar and the solar panel is larger than other glass outdoor solar lights, so it can provide stable and long-lasting lighting.After 8-hour charge under direct sunlight, the light is able to last 8-10 hours at night.
- 【Waterproof & Durable】The outdoor garden solar light which is made of sturdy stained glass,won¡¯t be fragile or rust.The waterproof grade is IP67.It can stand various weather conditions such as rain, snow and wind.The light has a long service life for more than 12 months,so you don't need to replace it frequently.
- 【Aesthetic Design & Practicality】The design of the dyed coated glass ball makes the solar lantern look like colorful bubbles,casting cool peacock tail pattern in the dark.The romantic lighted pattern is perfect for weeding and party decoration.You can hanger it on the tree or porch, or just place on the table to enjoy a peaceful night.
- 【Installation-Free & Easy Use】No cords and power strips are required,this solar patio light with rope handle can be used as landscape yard pathway backyard fence walkway and tree decorative.The light will automatically turn on at night and turn off during the day.Please remove the protective film on the panel and switch to the"NO"position before use.In order to get it brighter, please make sure that the light can fully absorb sunlight during the day.
- 【Widely Used Outdoor Decorative Light & Gift】This beautiful and practical landscape light is very suitable for decorating your house, garden and balcony to create a relaxed and romantic atmosphere.It's also a great gift for family and friends on anniversaries,birthdays,festivals and housewarming days.12 months warranty and 30 days refund or replacement are provided. Please contact us if you have any queries.
Lyhope Solar Outdoor String Lights, 35.6ft 60 LED Crystal Ball Waterproof Solar Powered Globe Lights for Garden Patio Yard Holiday Party Decoration (Warm White)
Specification
Light color: warm whiteLed quantity: 60ledSolar panel: 2V 150mABattery: built-in 800mAh AA NI-MH batteryLead cable: 2m/6.56ftLight spacing: 0.5ftLight length: 8.85m/29ftTotal length: total 10.85m/35.6ftCharging time: 6-8 hoursWorking time: 8-12 hours
Package Content
1*60 LED String Lights
1*Solar Panel with Ground Stake
1*User Manual
About the Solar Globe String Lights
Features
Solar Powered & Auto On/Off: Solar powered string lights, can auto on at dark and auto off at daytime.2 Switches & 8 Different Modes: With On/Off button and mode button, press mode button selects 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs.IP65 Waterproof: The solar lights can withstand all kind of weather, including heavy rain and snow.Memory Function: The globe string lights build in Memory chip save your last modes setting and no need to reset mode every day.
Warm Tips:
Tip1: It is suggested the solar panel to be fully charged for 8h at the first use.
Tip2: Turn the light on and set light mode before charging the solar power, so it will light up at dusk.
Tip3: In order to get fully charging, tearing apart the protective film on the solar panel on your first use.
Tip4: To keep longer use for the solar lights, you can regularly clean up the dust on the surface of the solar panel.
Various Decor Ideas
8 Lighting Modes
The solar string lights with 8 modes (Combination, In wave, Sequential, Slo glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady on), it can meet your various lighting needs.
Light Sensor
With light sensor, the solar globe lights will auto light up at night and auto off at daytime. Also you can cover the panel by yourself then turn on, it will light up.
Memory Function
The solar patio string lights build in memory chip, can save your last mode setting and no need to reset mode every day.
IP65 Waterproof
IP65 waterproof outdoor string lights, can withstand all kind of weather, including heavy rain and snow, perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations.
Led Number
30 Led * 2
60 Led
240 Led * 2
200 Led * 2
6 Led
4 Led * 4
Power Supply
Solar Powered
Solar Powered
Solar Powered
Solar Powered
Solar Powered
Solar Powered
Lighting Modes
8 Modes
16 color modes & 4 dynamic modes
8 Modes
8 Modes
Single mode(Slow flash)
Single mode(Slow flash)
String Length
20ft * 2
35.6ft
78ft *2
72ft *2
None
None
Cable Color
Blackish green
Blackish green
Sliver Wire
Blackish green
Clear white
None
Solar Powered & Auto On/Off: Solar energy powered, no extra utility electric cost, save your money; and no need to replace the battery. Light sensor controls the solar outdoor string lights auto on at dark and auto off at daytime.
2 Switches & 8 Modes: The solar globe string lights have On/Off button and mode button on the solar panel, press mode button selects 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs.
Waterproof & Memory Function: This IP65 waterproof solar string lights can withstand all kind of weather, including heavy rain and snow, perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations. Build in Memory chip, can save your last mode setting and no need to reset mode every day.
Easy Installation & Wide Application: Solar panel with ground stake, cable wire is around 6.56ft, you can put the panel under a sunny place. 29ft string lights is perfect for wrapping around a tree or wherever you like to decorate. It’s an great ideal for decorating passage, garden, patio, yard, lawn, fence, porch, roof, Christmas, wedding, holiday, party, etc.
Specification & Service: 60 bright crystal ball pendants on the 35.6ft green wire string lights (6.56ft lead cable included), Warm white solar patio string lights. About the product quality, please don’t hesitate to contact us, we will give you a respond in 24 hours.
