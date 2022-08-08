Top 10 Best solar backpacking charger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Two Ways Charging

The charger can be powered by 5V/2A adapter or strong sunlight. For better using experience, we advise you take AC charging as daily power sources, and built-in solar panel for emergency power.

Dual Bright Led Light

It is equipped with 2 strong LED flashlights, You can use it for night-Hiking or emergency.

Portable Solar Charger

Easily carry the solar charger on your backpack even take on your hand. Suitable for outdoor activities, like camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches.

Share Battery

4 Ouputs meet your need for most time, and share juice with your friend.

LED indicator

There is a 4 LED battery indicator for battery status. Please press the button on the power bank to check left power when go out.

Travel Ready

The battery bank 88.8Wh that is lower than the restricted 100Wh to be carry on the airplane.

Allowed to take our solar power bank to airplane, just enjoy your travel

Upgrade 24000mAh Solar Charger:24000mAh solar power bank can charge your smart phone 6-8 times, tablet at least 2 times . It’s perfect for carrying around, allowing you to keep smart devices fully charged anywhere in anytime. Completely satisfy your daily life and outdoor charging needs.

Two Different Method Recharging: Solar phone charger can recharged by micro USB c, type c and lightning. Perfect compatible with your mobile phone cable, In addition, it can be charged by solar panels with speed 5V/200mAh, suitable for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking and even emergencies. It is a perfect portable charger for travel, airplanes, or any place where you need to charge your mobile phone.

Unique 4 USB Outputs: Solar charger for cell phone with 4 USB output, act ultra smart when you share battery with your friend and big family.

Dual Bright Led Light: Solar portable charger built in LED flashlight, Long press to open. The flashlight is great choice for outdoor use. A useful tool for outdoor and urgent situations.

Package Contents: JIGA 24000mAh Solar Power Bank, Micro-USB Cable, User Manual, 12 Month Warranty Policy.

So you had known what is the best solar backpacking charger in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.