Top 10 Best solar attic gable fan Reviews

Product Description

A high-airflow exhaust fan designed to cool and ventilate greenhouses, garages, attics, workshops, and sheds. The system can automatically eliminate heat, moisture, odor, and dust from enclosures, rooms and buildings. Features an inline speed controller utilizing PWM-technology. Innovative EC-motor with PWM-control maximizes airflow while reducing energy consumption and noise levels. Heavy-duty build features aluminum blades, steel wire guards, and steel shutters. Includes everything needed to mount the fan unit and power it through an outlet.

Precise Speed Controller

The inline speed controller enables you to set the shutter fan’s speed to optimal noise and airflow levels for various environments. This shutter fan features an EC-motor that is precisely controlled using PWM (Pulse Width Modulation). This technology enables the fan’s motor to be able to run smoothly at extremely low RPM speeds without generating motor noises and heat as seen on variable voltage controllers. Eight-speed options are available with a power switch, and backup memory.

Heavy-Duty Performance

Features steel shutters that are weather and corrosion resistant, and automatically closes when not in use. The blades and impeller are constructed of lightweight aluminum, weight-balanced to reduce vibrations. Utilizing an innovative EC motor that is controlled electronically using PWM (Pulse Width Modulation), the fans can maximize airflow while reducing noise and power consumption. The fully-enclosed motor is also permanently lubricated and houses dual-ball bearings that are rated at 67,000 hours and allow this fan system to be mounted horizontally or vertically. The unit is IP-44 rated to be highly resistant to dust and liquids, and performs well even in harsh environments.

AIRLIFT Series



A high-airflow exhaust fan designed to ventilate out heat, moisture, odor, and dust from green houses, garages, attics, workshops, and sheds.

A Smarter and More Energy-Efficient Shutter Fan



The new AIRLIFT series contains a cutting-edge Electronically Commutated (EC) motor, controlled using precise electronic pulses and smart programming. This enables the exhaust fan to increase its speed to boost airflow at a lower noise level. The EC motor is also twice as energy efficient as AC-motors and can save up to 40% in energy costs, paying for itself in the long run.

Key Features



Smart Programming

T-series models include a programmable controller with precise temperature and humidity sensors located on the 12-foot corded probe.

Efficient PWM EC-Motor

Each system utilizes a EC-motor that is controlled using Pulse Width Modulation (PWM), which has a higher performance and energy efficiency.

Weather-Proof Construction

Features steel shutters, rear grille, and aluminum impeller. Rated IP-44 to be dust and water resistant for various weather conditions.

Plug and Play

Complete kit includes the fan unit, user manual, corded sensor probe, and everything needed to mount the system and power it through an outlet.

Model

AC-ALS12

AC-ALT12

AC-ALS14

AC-ALT14

AC-ALS16

AC-ALT16

Fan Size

12″

12″

14″

14″

16″

16″

Airflow

830 CFM

830 CFM

2418 CFM

2418 CFM

3060 CFM

3060 CFM

Noise

62 dBA

62 dBA

68 dBA

68 dBA

70 dBA

70 dBA

Power

54W

54W

400W

400W

420W

420W

Controller

Precise inline speed controller with eight speeds, easy on/off, and power cycle memory.

Fully programmable and automated temperature and humidity controls with adjustable fan speed, alarms, timers, backup memory, and eco-mode.

Precise inline speed controller with eight speeds, easy on/off, and power cycle memory.

Fully programmable and automated temperature and humidity controls with adjustable fan speed, alarms, timers, backup memory, and eco-mode.

Precise inline speed controller with eight speeds, easy on/off, and power cycle memory.

Fully programmable and automated temperature and humidity controls with adjustable fan speed, alarms, timers, backup memory, and eco-mode.

EC motor with PWM-control for a higher performance and energy efficiency

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Heavy-duty steel and aluminum construction. IP-44 rated to be highly resistant to liquids and dusts.

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Includes everything needed to mount the fan system and power it through an outlet.

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Applications

Various ventilation and exhaust projects including greenhouses, garages, attics, workshops, restaurants, factories, and sheds

Various ventilation and exhaust projects including greenhouses, garages, attics, workshops, restaurants, factories, and sheds

Various ventilation and exhaust projects including greenhouses, garages, attics, workshops, restaurants, factories, and sheds

Various ventilation and exhaust projects including greenhouses, garages, attics, workshops, restaurants, factories, and sheds

Various ventilation and exhaust projects including greenhouses, garages, attics, workshops, restaurants, factories, and sheds

Various ventilation and exhaust projects including greenhouses, garages, attics, workshops, restaurants, factories, and sheds

A high-airflow exhaust fan designed to ventilate out heat, moisture, odor, and dust from various spaces.

Features an 8-speed manual controller utilizing PWM. See T-Series for temperature and humidity controls.

Innovative EC-motor with PWM-control maximizes airflow while reducing energy consumption and noise levels.

Features steel shutters, aluminum blades, and IP-44 rated to be highly resistant to liquid and dust.

Fan Size: 16” | Dimensions: 19.09 x 19.09 x 7.72 in. | Airflow: 3060 CFM | Noise: 70 dBA | Bearings: Dual Ball

