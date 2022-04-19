Top 10 Best solar attic fan Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solar Mega RoofBlaster Attic Ventilation Fan

The Solar Mega RoofBlaster Attic Ventilation Fan takes a industry-standard, metal, passive roof vent and boosts its effectiveness as an exhaust vent by adding a larger 5W solar panel and larger 2600rpm/96cfm fan. The quicker you can uniformly exhaust all of the hot, moist air out of your attic or shed, the better it is for the life of your roof and the health of you and your home.

Proper attic ventilation for your home is crucial!

One of the most neglected spaces in one’s home is easily the attic space. Shingle manufacturer’s know emphatically how important it is to have proper ventilation on one’s roof and their warranties require it for that reason. Your roof is protecting not only your loved ones but all of your worldly possessions. Taking proper care of your attic space and the roof above it is extremely crucial. The last thing you want is to find that your insulation’s R-Value has been squashed down due to condensation and that moisture is on your roof rafters which may lead to wood rot. Stop neglecting your attic space today and let Solar Blaster Fans improve that space so you can rest assured inside your home for years to come.

What do you mean by “passive” roof vent?

These days all attic vents are installed according to specific building codes that involve calculating your attic’s space to figure out the proper amount of intake and exhaust ventilation required. If you’ve had your roof replaced in the last 10 years by a reputable roofer, then your roof should have the proper number of intake and exhaust vents. The vents are, most likely, all passive vents which work by convection (hot air rising) — they work when there is wind blowing up through your intake vents at your eaves and out of your exhaust vents — that’s a passive ventilation system. Solar Blaster’s hybrid roof vent fans help by boosting the vent’s ability to remove the super-heated air out of your attic in the summer months and remove the moisture that accumulates during the winter months — and they do this faster than a passive vent can do it alone. That’s why we say our fans boost the effectiveness of the passive vent. When the sun hits that solar panel, the vent’s fan kicks on and helps to draw that hot air out even faster. We let the sun do all the hot and heavy venting!

Why is uniform air movement important when considering attic ventilation?

The key to all roof ventilation is uniform air movement across your entire attic space. So placing our solar-powered attic vents evenly across your attic ridge will promote the uniform air movement whenever the sun is shining. What you want to avoid is dead pockets of non-moving air. This can happen if you don’t have the proper number of vents spread across your entire attic space. It can also happen if you rely on only one larger solar-powered vent that advertises a higher cfm. Bigger is not better in this situation because if that bigger fan isn’t drawing air from ALL your intake vents evenly, you will have dead pockets which will can lead to wood rot. So MORE is better! Our vents were designed by a 30+ year experienced roofing contractor who understands the challenge of properly venting an attic space. He saw a need and he decided to do something about it — that’s how Solar Blaster came into being.

Your attic is like an oven on top of your house.

In the summer months, on a 90 degree day, your roof can be 170-190 degrees and inside your attic space it will be 140-150 degrees. That is literally like having an oven on top of your house! Your insulation attempts to prevent that heat from radiating down into your living space, but any one with a two story home knows the upper floors are always hotter than the lower floors. Proper ventilation will also help save you money so your air conditioner is not having to fight that radiant transferred heat coming down from your attic.

More Answers about Solar Blaster



Does it have a turn off switch so I can switch it off during the winter months?

There is no need to ever turn these fans off because you want air movement as much as possible throughout the day ALL YEAR LONG. During the winter months, you want to protect your insulation’s R-Value (its loftiness) as much as possible. Proper ventilation, especially during the winter months where condensation will form on the underside of your roof deck, is very critical as well.

Just remember, the ideal temperature inside your attic is the same ambient temperature as outside your home. If your attic space is the same temperature as the outside, no condensation will form. That’s why a soda can doesn’t form condensation when it is inside your fridge. It’s when you bring it out and there is a difference in temperature that the soda can starts to sweat. Proper ventilation in your attic space will help mitigate condensation from forming in your attic and it will help keep your insulation’s loftiness and effectiveness at its highest performance.

Does it have a thermostat?

There is absolutely no reason to add a thermostat to our vent fans. You want them working any time the sun hits the solar panel! Remember, you want the temperature inside your attic to match the outside temperature. So your vents need to be working 24/7.

Why are metal vents better?

As you read above, your roof can get upward of 190 degrees on the surface. Metal vents will last a lifetime on a roof. The same cannot be said about plastic vents. As a roofer, it is never surprising when we see cracked and brittle plastic vents on a roof. We have always used metal vents on all of our roofing jobs. So when Solar Blaster was born, there was no question about using the same metal vents we’d been installing on roofs for over a quarter century as the basis for our solar solution.

What size is the fan?

The fan itself is NOT large (we have the specs listed on this page). Most of our vents have 50 square inches of open venting. Our fans are intentionally small so they do NOT cover much space inside the vent’s shaft as we still need these hybrid passive vents to do their job when the sun isn’t shining.

Features



Solar-powered fan vent that ventilates a home’s attic, shed or garageHelps remove hot, moist air faster than a passive vent aloneHelps promotes uniform air movement throughout the vented spaceHelps prevent moist wood that can lead to rotImproves your living space by removing the hot, oven-like temperatures in a home’s atticMakes a shed or garage into a cooler work environmentImproves the air quality in sheds and other work spaces by promoting fresh air movementPrevents tools from rusting in sheds and garages because moist air is being removedEasily installation (install it just like any other roof vent)

More Features



8″ diameter vent with 50.265 sq inch of net free vent area25 year-rated solar panel (5 Watt)50,000 hour-rated fan (15 years at 9 hrs/day)2600 rpm/96 cfm two-ball bearing fan17″ base flashing allowing for better weatherproofing for leak-proof installation⅛” mesh screen

How many vents does my home need?

There a lot of roof vent calculators out there on the web (including our website) where you can plug in your attic volume to calculate the proper number of vents. Most building codes and shingle manufacturers also list their requirements. For simplicity sake, we recommend one of our vents every 6-8 feet along your ridge (with enough intake vents as well — they are a crucial part of this system of ventilation).

Aside from Attics Where Else Can These Vents be Used?



Sheds and Garages:

Stop working in unbearable conditions when you can have fresh air circulating in your shed or garage whenever the sun is shining. Plus, keep those gas fumes from smelling up your utility shed.Take a proactive approach to improving your garden shed’s ventilation. It is an easy installation.Sheds and garages should not be saunas. Let us help you convert it back to a workable space.

Containers:

Because of the metal flashing that is flexible to form to the metal curves of a container’s roof, it is possible to install our vents on containers.

Dan & Tammy Rheaume

Our desire is to educate and change the way homes and shed’s are ventilated by bringing the future of attic and roof ventilation to our great country and we do it by the Power of the Sun!

Manufactured here in America!

Every vent is tested by hand before it is boxed and sent to you.

We are not a huge, faceless corporation. Our life passion goes into each product we create and sell.

Why choose Solar Blaster Fans?



Solar Blaster Fans was created by a professional roofer who saw a huge problem in his industry so he designed a hybrid solution to solve that issue — a solution that not only works within the confines of current building codes but improves on their effectiveness in a green and environmentally-sound way.

Are they warrantied & for how long?

Our vents are warrantied for 5 years. The way our vents are designed, it makes it very easy to swap out parts if anything goes wrong.

What if I have questions?

We include our direct phone number inside every box.

We would love to answer any questions you have. We are here for you.

Please allow us a chance to answer your questions.

We would love the opportunity to help solve any issues.

Solar-powered roof and attic vent fan — galvanized vent

Secure solar panel.

Installation instructions included with purchase.