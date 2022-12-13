Top 10 Best solar atomic watches for men Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the producer

Crafted of stainless metal, with a masterfully integrated circumstance and band, this functional selection brings together rugged sport features and slicing-edge design with vigorously angular traces, creating a signature bold search.

Framed by a geometrically made bezel and secured by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, the superbly finished dials offer you dimensional designs and contrasting color accents and characteristic LumiBrite palms and intricately shaped markers.

Run by gentle strength, with no battery alter demanded, the rechargeable solar mobile powers not only the time and date but superior technological innovation these kinds of as automatically modifying Radio-Sync and chronograph actions guaranteeing that just about every Coutura delivers non-cease performance for today’s planet.

All Coutura models have a drinking water resistance of 100 meters and contain a cabochon crown for the perfect mixture of sport and dress style— suitable for each every single working day and gown events.

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎8.5 x 1.79 x .48 inches 11.22 Ounces

Item design number‏:‎SSC745

Department‏:‎Mens

Date To start with Available‏:‎June 13, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Seiko

ASIN‏:‎B07T5Q9ZM1

Nation of Origin‏:‎China

Run by light-weight strength, with no battery change needed, this product has a 6-month electrical power reserve at the time absolutely billed

Scenario Diameter: 45.5mm

The intricately patterned black dial with blue accents options a chronograph, power reserve indicator, 24-hour subdial, day calendar, and LumiBrite hands and markers

The angular black ion finish stainless metal circumstance is paired with a specifically intended black silicone strap and contains a sapphire crystal and cabochon crown

H2o-resistant to 10 bar, 100 meters (330 feet)

3-Calendar year Manufacturer’s Guarantee