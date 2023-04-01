Top 10 Best solar appliances Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

ECOFLOW DELTA + 2*160W Solar Panel Bundle



Charge time: Depends on the input power of the solar panel (the strength of the direct sunshine, temperature,weather etc.)

1. Serial connection (recommended) ‒ Users can connect 1-3 pieces of solar panels (up to a maximum of 3 panels) in series as shown in the figure. Connect the panels to the MC4 port and connect them to our MC4 to XT60 conversion cable. Connect the XT60 cable to the EF DELTA’s XT60 input to charge the device.

2. Serial and parallel connection (professional solution) –Users can connect up to 2 sets of solar panels in parallel to the MC4 port as shown in the figure.

If you want to connect 6 pieces of solar panels, you can split -them into 2 sets of 3 solar panels connected in series and connect the 2 sets of solar panels in parallel. Connect them our MC4 to XT60 conversion cable.the Connect XT60 cable to the EFDELTA’s XT60 input to charge the device. The parallel connection cable is an optional accessory that is purchased separately.

Recharge EFDELTA From 0 to 80% In 1 hour

In the past two years we’ve dedicated our time and energy into creating the X-Stream Recharge Technology, which provides the fastest recharge rate (up to 1200W) on the market, working 10 times faster than others, so EFDELTA can be fully recharged within 2 hours by any wall outlet or gasoline generator.

1260Wh Capacity With 1800W AC Power

Equipped with 120V /1800W, 3300W surge AC outlets generating pure sine wave output to power wide range of devices and tools, anytime and anywhere (like: computers, heavy duty power tool, coffee machine, hairdryer, microwave and CPAP machines etc. ) and protecting them from undesired.

Compatible With Any Solar Input Up To 400W

EFDELTA is compatible with any solar panels on the market. In perfect sunlight and with 400W solar input,

EFDELTA can be fully recharged in just 4hours and accepts DC input of 10-65V. For connection of one panel or the serial and parallel connection of up to three or six panels, please refer to the instructions.

13 Devices Powered Simultaneously

6x AC Outlet4x USB-A2x USB-C1x 12V car port

EFDELTA can power up to 13 devices simultaneously and it can be recharged by Car, solar panels, or any AC outlet at the same time.

Generate More Power Flexibility

The chainable feature allows you to connect 2 of the EcoFlow 160W solar panels together with the MC4 cable, giving your solar charge station even more power. You can store the solar energy by more solar panles for later use, giving you more flexibility and save your time.

Solar Cell Technology

Four 30 W Monocrystalline Solar Panels features Anti-reflective, high transparency with high conversion rate. Performance with more energy generation over the life of the system, but also offer durable quality.

Made for Duarable Waterproof IP67

The Solar Charger is IP67, with waterproof MC4 port so that you can submerge the panel in water for up to 30 minutes with no detri-mental effect to the product. You can enjoy solar energy by placing the panel on the outside even in the bad weather.

Store Solar Energy Efficiently

High conversion efficiency up to 22%, harness the sun with 160W solar panels wherever you are, keep your important devices going wherever you go. Unfold the solar panels and place them in an area exposed to direct and strong sunlight.

FAQ

Q1: How to choose the solar panel and what is the charge time?

A: Equipped with EF ECOFLOW MPPT controller, EFDELTA is compatible with any solar panel ( MC4 Port ONLY) as below: Open Circuit voltage(OCV): 10-65V/ 10A, 400W Max. ( MC4 to XT60 Connector Included ) Charge time: Depends on the input power of the solar panel (the strength of the direct sunshine, realistic data varies from different temperature, angles, weather etc.)

Q2: Is the 160W Solar Panel Water Resistant?

A: The Solar Charger is IP67, with waterproof MC4 port so that you can submerge the panel in water for up to 30 minutes with no detri-mental effect to the product.

Q3: Can I chain multiple 160W Solar Panel together?

A: The chainable feature enables you to chain a maximum of THREE 160W solar panels together with the MC4 cable.

Q4 : How to choose the solar panel for EFDELTA and what is the charge time?

A: Compatible Solar panel must meets below:Open Circuit voltage:10-65V/ 10A, 400W Max.

Please Note: RIVER Series AC charging cable couldn’t use with DELTA.

⚡[Kit Includes] 1x 1260wh Solar Generator and all its accessories; 2x 160W Foldable Solar Panel and all its accessories. May be in different warehouses because the products are in the form of a Bundle. Don’t worry when you receive only part of the product, you can send us an email and we will provide you with another tracking number.

⚡[X-STREAM] RECHARGE FROM 0% TO 80% IN 1 HOUR, FULL CHARGE WITHIN 1.6 HOURS. ECOFLOW patented X-Stream Technology empowers EFDELTA recharged at 10 times the speed of most portable power stations in the market with just a standard AC cable. (NO HEAVY, BULKY ADAPTOR or BRICK).

⚡[GREEN&QUIET&FAST SOLAR RECHARGING] EFDELTA MPPT Controller guarantees full recharge within 5-10 hours (Depends on light intensity) with zero pollution emission and zero noise.

⚡[POWER MONSTER] 6 x 1800W AC OUTLETS and 1260Wh CAPACITY. Features 6* AC outlet,2x 60W USB-C, 4x USB-A (2 normal+2 fast charge), 1x 13.6V CAR PORT.

⚡[WATERPROOF & DURABLE]: The 160w solar panel is waterproof to endure all weather conditions, submerged in water for up to 30 minutes with no detrimental effect to it. Ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, climbing, hiking and fishing.

