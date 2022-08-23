Top 10 Best sodium bromide for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Sodium Bromide from Leisure Time can help establish an quick bromide reserve in your spa or hot tub drinking water. Applications: Commence-Up: 1. Increase 1/2-ounce for every 100 gallons of spa h2o to create a 30 ppm bromide reserve. 2. Incorporate Brom Tabs to build a bromine amount. 3. Repeat steps 1-2 when spa is drained and refilled. Guidelines: Leisure Time Sodium Bromide is NOT a disinfectant. It is employed to set up a reserve of bromide in spa or sizzling tub h2o. It is important to use a sanitizer to disinfect the water. When utilized with Leisure Time Brom Tabs, the disinfection of the spa will be totally bromine-primarily based and chlorinous odors will not exist.

Gains: Establishes speedy bromine reserve when making use of Leisure Time Brom Tabs

USE: Use in the course of the begin-up method of the Leisure Time Basic Spa care application for bromine Use .5 ounce for each 100 gallons of spa drinking water

COMPATIBILITY: Appropriate with bromine sanitizers

Features: Removes chlorine odors Most successful when utilized with Leisure Time Brom Tabs

Includes: A person 1-lb bottle of Leisure Time Sodium Bromide