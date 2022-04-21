Top 10 Best soap dispenser for kitchen sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Brand: MEFASO

Product Name: Automatic Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

Volume: 250ml/8.45Oz

Occasions: Kitchen, Bathroom, Hospital, Hotel, Office, Kindergarten, School

Package Contents:

1 * Automatic Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

1 * USB Cable

1 * User Manual

1 * Non-Slip Mat

Fashion & Smart Design

The detachable visible solution bottle allows you to check the remaining amount of soap, making it easier and quicker to refill. With a capacity of 250ml/8.45Oz, it dispenses 1.2~1.5 ml of sanitizer gel per time thus avoiding waste and keeping countertops clean.

FULLY AUTOMATIC & TOUCHLESS

Simply placing your hands 3-5cm under the sensor and the pump will automatically dispense hand sanitizer in just 0.25 seconds. No worries about cross-infection. It’s fun to play with and encouraging for children to wash hands more frequently, letting you and your family stay clean.

ENVIRONMENTALLY-SAFE AND COST EFFECTIVE

Equipped with rechargeable Li-battery, it can be charged through USB cable and used for up to 30 days with a full charge. No more worries of replacing batteries or batteries getting soaked-wet like traditional battery-operated hand sanitizer dispenser.

Wash Your Hands the Right Way



1. Get your hands wet

2. Squirt a bit liquid/gel from the sanitizer dispenser to your hands

3. Rub-a-dub dub for at least 30 seconds

4. Rinse the lather off completely

5. Dry off your hands

For Home



This automatic hand sanitizer dispenser provides you with a perfect touch free service, and the sophisticated design adds a simple yet luxurious element of style to your bathroom. Plus, with a clear solution bottle, you can match different colors to your washroom/kitchen.

For School



Use the automatic hand santizer dispenser can make children have more fun and fall in love with hand washing thus teaching kids that washing their hands is the most effective way to help prevent the spread of germs.

For Offices



The use of contact-free sanitizer dispensers in offices, administrative buildings, food service spaces and other workplaces give your staff and your visiting guests peace of mind with a great soap dispenser for the restroom and break room.

For Hospitals



Touchless sanitizer dispenser filled with 75% alcohol gel can help reduce germs and other contaminants very well; Hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities patients, staff, and visitors can be more at ease.

Step 1: Make sure this product is fully charged for the first time, and remember to insert the waterproof plug before using;

Step 2: Rotate the solution bottle counterclockwise to take it down;

Step 3: Pour in the sanitizer gel or 75% alcohol gel;

Step 4: Adjust the solution bottle and rotate it clockwise to get it fixed;

Step 5: Press the ON/OFF button, this product is working when the Pink light is on.

Warm Tips

1. Do not disassemble, modify or attempt to repair the product without authorization.

2. Store this product in a cool place, away from direct sunlight or heat sources.

3. Do not immerse this product in water or any other liquid to avoid short circuits. If cleaning is required, do not get moisture into any openings; it is recommended to gently wipe and wash the surface of this product with a wet cloth/towel under the state of shutdown.

4. Do not exceed the maximum recommended capacity when adding liquid, otherwise it will not work properly.

5. Do not tilt the solution bottle when installing or replacing santizer gel.

6. If this products is not used for a long time, please turn it OFF. It is recommended to flush the pump with warm water once a month.

0.2 S Quick Sensing – MEFASO automatic soap dispenser uses a built-in precise infrared motion and sensor detection technology so you can get the hand soap quickly with no touch. Enjoy convenient life!

Easy to Operate – Works with any hand liquid or other soap liquid (EXCEPT FOAMING SOAP LIQUID). The transparent container is good for easy observing and refilling.

No More Drips – The stainless steel nozzle with a sealed outlet avoids leakage onto your countertop and reduces waste. Say goodbye to wet and messy countertop.

No More Battery Leakage – Detachable container prevents liquid to leak into the battery compartment and from causing a mess on your countertop.

Safety Design – IPX3-waterproof grade and the silicone non-slip sticker to prevent prevent the dispenser from getting soaked in water which causes corrosion and fail.

About MEFASO – We are committed to serving our customers with reliable products and empathetic service. Each product passed the quality inspection. You will get A 24 Months-Warranty for replacement. Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem.

What includes – Rechargeable liquid soap dispenser (White) * 1, USB cable * 1, Anti-slip sticker *1, Instruction manual * 1