Top 10 Best soap dispenser bottle for kitchen sink Reviews

Product Description

Hsumao Industrial Co., Ltd produces safe and useful soap dispensers and shower heads with an appealing design. With almost 30-years of developing and expanding, we look forward to cooperating with more clients from domestic and foreign markets.

Our company and products are FDA certified, we are confident in our products and we take pride in the safety of our customers. We are committed to providing a high standard of customer care before and after your purchase!

Keep It Simple with HOMEPLUZ Simply Dispenser



Create a safe & hygienic yet design environment with Homepluz Simply Dispenser. Combine a sleek, minimalist style with a simple yet intelligent functional design. Store and dispense your favorite liquid soaps, gel hand sanitizer and shampoos conveniently with style anywhere.

Eliminate bottle clutter with the Homepluz Wall mounted soap dispenser – Holds up to 20 oz (580ml) of liquid shampoos and soaps

Install near your bathroom sink, kitchen sink, shower, or wash basin

Easily attach and detach your wall mount soap dispenser with the provided accessories. Making it easier for you to clean and refill!

Get your Simply Silver Soap Dispenser today! Grab your self a solution to your cluttered kitchen or bathroom needs.

WITH SIMPLY DISPENSERS IT’S THAT SIMPLE TO SET IT UP



CHOOSE THE COLOR THAT SUITS YOU BEST (3 AVAILABLE COLORS)



Easy Installation

Variety of Mounting methods: Use silicone glue, double-sided tape or mounting screws (suggested)

*colors in the soap dispenser window are for illustration only

Easy Refills

Easy refill with wide open top; simply remove liquid soap into the container

Conveniently refill with wide open top; pour the liquid soap into the dispenser.

(Do not try to over fill and only fill ¾ of the way)

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Help the earth and reduce your use of plastic soap or shampoo bottles and containers. Minimize the amount of your everyday usage and help reduce your eco-footprint.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to wash your hands the right way:

How do I wash my hands properly?

Below is a step-by-step process for effective handwashing.

Step 1: Wet hands with running water Step 2: Apply enough soap to cover wet hands Step 3: Scrub all surfaces of the hands – including back of hands, between fingers and under nails – for at least 20 seconds. Step 4: Rinse thoroughly with running water Step 5: Dry hands with a clean cloth or single-use towel

How long should I wash my hands for?

You should wash your hands for at least 20-30 seconds. An easy way to time it is by singing the full happy birthday song, twice

Do I need to use warm water to wash my hands?

No, you can use any temperature of water to wash your hands. Cold water and warm water are equally effective as long as you use soap!

20OZ CAPACITY – Eliminate bottle clutter with Homepluz wall mounted soap dispenser – Holds up to 20 oz (580ml) of liquid hand soap, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, etc.

NO MESS DISPENSE – Simple, one-hand-operated push valve cuts off excess soap and prevents dripping. The transparent window allows you to see how much soap is remaining. You can remove the top lid to clean or refill with ease

WALL MOUNTED EASY INSTALLATION – Includes strong adhesive tape, screws, plastic anchors and sturdy mounting bracket for a quick and easy installation. Mount either with included screws or adhesive tape for a damage-free installation to the wall

FITS EVERYWHERE – Install near your bathroom sink, kitchen sink, shower, or wash basin – Ideal for both private and light duty commercial use (Restaurants, Hotels, Offices, Schools etc.)

NO RISK QUALITY GUARANTEE – We stand for great quality, that’s why we’re offeing 1-year warranty with comprehensive customer service! No risk, buy with confidence

