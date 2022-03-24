Top 10 Best smith and wesson safety glasses Reviews

Top 10 Rated smith and wesson safety glasses in 2022 Comparison Table
- These Smith & Wesson Elite Safety Glasses (safety sunglasses) have a black frame and smoke anti-fog lenses for outdoor use: Smoke anti-fog lenses are ideal for bright, sunny days to provide glare reduction and humid environments
- These Smith & Wesson safety glasses meet ANSI Z87.1+ standards
- These lightweight shooting sunglasses provide 99.9% UVA/UVB/UVC protection to help prevent eye damage like cataracts, retinal damage, and other conditions that can cause temporary vision loss
- Anti-scratch, dual lens offer wrap-around protection, and the wide temple provides structural integrity and stability
- Every pair of safety sunglasses comes with a Smith & Wesson branded microfiber carry bag that doubles as a cleaning cloth.Temple Style:Ratchet Hinge
- Compliance: ansi Z87.1+ (high impact)
- Frame color: black
- Lens coating: anti-fog
- Lens color: clear
- Lens type: clear
- Lightweight, "retro-style" design.
- Wide temple.
- Clear vision.
- Wrap-around protection and wide temple design
- Exceeds the "High Impact" level of the ANSI Z87.1 safety standards
- Cut to shape lenses prevent image distortion
- Lens options include anti-scratch or anti-fog coating
- Complete with micro-fiber carry pouch that doubles as a cleaning cloth
- 1 Pair Smith & Wesson Elite Safety Glasses Black Frame Clear Indoor Outdoor Lens. This is a New item.
- Cutting edge design that's ideal for work and play
- Soft rubber nose pads for superior comfort and fit
- Sport grip temples eliminates slippage
- Lens options include anti-scratch or anti-fog coating
- Complete with micro-fiber carry pouch that doubles as a cleaning cloth
- Gun Metal Frame with clear lens
- Anti-Fog
- Item number 3016307
- KC 21296
- EASE OF USE: Glasses feature 4 sets of lenses (smoke, clear mirror, vermillion, amber) that can be changed out using the "one-touch" pop-out method that does not require any flexing or bending of the frames to complete
- DURABLE: ANSI Z87+ certified for pivotal impact resistance
- CONVENIENT: Anti-fog lenses allow for use in colder, or changing, temperatures or during high movement sports or jobs and the rubber nose and ear pieces keep them from slipping while in use
- RELIABLE: UV400 rating to protect your eyes in high sunlight situations
- INCLUDES: Hard zippered storage case with microfiber cloth
Our Best Choice: Smith and Wesson Safety Glasses (21303), Elite Safety Sunglasses, Smoke Anti-Fog Lenses with Black Frame
Smith & Wesson Elite Safety Glasses, with Smoke Anti-Fog Lenses with Black Frames, are designed to be both stylish and comfortable, with a variety of options for workers that want to show their individuality during both work and play. These safety sunglasses are lightweight and feature a retro design that offers a stylish fashion statement. With wide temples and the stylish Smith & Wesson monogram, the Smith & Wesson Elite safety glasses offer a stylish solution designed for all-day comfort whether you are on the job, at the gun range, doing yard work, or driving. Molded nosepiece
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product Dimensions:2.35 x 5.19 x 1.69 inches 1.44 Ounces
Product model number:21303
Department:Safety
Day To start with Available:January 11, 2008
Manufacturer:Kimberly-Clark Skilled
ASIN:B01GUXOX26
Nation of Origin:Taiwan
