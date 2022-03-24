Top 10 Best smith and wesson safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Smith & Wesson Elite Basic safety Eyeglasses, with Smoke Anti-Fog Lenses with Black Frames, are developed to be both of those stylish and snug, with a variety of solutions for workers that want to exhibit their individuality all through both work and enjoy. These protection sun shades are light-weight and characteristic a retro structure that offers a classy trend assertion. With huge temples and the stylish Smith & Wesson monogram, the Smith & Wesson Elite security eyeglasses supply a stylish resolution created for all-working day consolation whether or not you are on the work, at the gun array, carrying out yard do the job, or driving. You may possibly be donning basic safety glasses, but you do not require to glimpse and really feel like you are. Molded nosepiece

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎2.35 x 5.19 x 1.69 inches 1.44 Ounces

Product model number‏:‎21303

Department‏:‎Safety

Day To start with Available‏:‎January 11, 2008

Manufacturer‏:‎Kimberly-Clark Skilled

ASIN‏:‎B01GUXOX26

Nation of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

These Smith & Wesson Elite Safety Glasses (safety sunglasses) have a black frame and smoke anti-fog lenses for outdoor use: Smoke anti-fog lenses are excellent for vivid, sunny times to give glare reduction and humid environments

These Smith & Wesson protection glasses meet up with ANSI Z87.1+ criteria

These lightweight capturing sun shades supply 99.9% UVA/UVB/UVC protection to assist protect against eye injury like cataracts, retinal destruction, and other circumstances that can trigger non permanent vision decline

Anti-scratch, dual lens give wrap-around security, and the wide temple supplies structural integrity and balance

Each individual pair of protection sunglasses will come with a Smith & Wesson branded microfiber have bag that doubles as a cleaning fabric.Temple Design and style:Ratchet Hinge