Top 10 Best smart solar box Reviews

Product Description

Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar Multisport GPS Watch



First to offer solar charging on Garmin watches, the fenix 6X Pro Solar features a big, 1.4” Power Glass lens that uses sunlight to extend battery life for off-grid adventures. Loaded with PacePro, and multi-GNSS support for precise location tracking.

Get to Know the Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar



Power Replenishing, Rugged & Sophisticated | Solar Chargeable GPS Watch

Empower your wrists with its big, sunlight-readable 1.4” display its titanium plus diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating and power glass. Always keep track of your location with the multi-GNSS support, built-in sensors and preloaded TOPO maps and ski maps. The Pro Solar version offers solar charging, which makes it first of all Garmin watches! Have more time to enjoy the outdoors or training by using the sun’s energy to recharge your watch.

PacePro, VO2 Max & Training Status | Advanced Features for All-Day Monitor

Track your health stats with the enhanced wrist heart rate, advanced sleep monitoring support, and altitude acclimation at high elevations. The Pro and Sapphire versions are added with the first-of-its-kind PacePro feature for intelligent pace planning, adjusted VO2 max, advanced training status, and running/cycling dynamics for a complete and innovative experience while training.

Garmin Pay, Music & Spotify | Hassle-Free Payment & 500+ Songs on your Wrist

Tap and go with Garmin Pay! This feature lets you pay effortlessly for purchases right in your fenix 6X. With a Spotify Premium membership, you can save entire playlists directly on your wrist! Connect via Bluetooth headphones to jam seamlessly while you work out. No more lugging along your cell phone! Plus you can upload your data automatically when connected to your home or work Wi-Fi network.

Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar Multisport GPS Watch | PlayBetter Gift Box



You will absolutely love this gift box! Our fenix 6X Pro Solar accessories are the perfect companions to always keep you in-track of your daily active life. The accessories are packed in our PlayBetter Gift Box with a Red Bow!

PlayBetter HD Screen Protector Film for fenix 6X (4-Pack)



Our PlayBetter HD Screen Protector Film will keep your fenix 6X looking brand new and protected against cracks and scratches.

PlayBetter Portable Charger



Never run out of battery! With our PlayBetter Portable Charger, you can keep your watch and other gadgets charged at all times.

PlayBetter Protective Hard Case & Car/Wall USB Charging Adapters



Tired of your valuables getting jostled in your bags during travel? Our Protective Hard Case is perfect to ensure all of your electronics stay in pristine condition. While our USB Adapters will ensure your electronics are never inconveniently without a charge!

PlayBetter Gift Box

HD Screen Protectors

Portable Charger

Hard Case & Adapters

fenix 6X Pro

fenix 6X Sapphire

fenix 6X Pro Solar

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Sapphire Crystal

Power Glass

Bezel Material

Stainless Steel, Titanium & Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coated Titanium

Stainless Steel, Titanium & Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coated Titanium

Titanium & Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coated Titanium

Battery Life (Smartwatch Mode)

Up to 21 days

Up to 21 days

Up to 21 days +24 hrs/week*

Solar Charging

✓

TOPO & Ski Maps

✓

✓

✓

PacePro

✓

✓

✓

ABC Sensors

✓

✓

✓

Music Apps (Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music)

✓

✓

✓

Multi-GNSS Support

✓

✓

✓

[36% LARGER SCREEN & ALL NEW PACEPRO] – Brand new upgrades for the fenix 5X Plus include a huge sunlight-readable screen (36% larger than previous models!) & PacePro which provides grade-adjusted pace guidance throughout your activity plus environmentally adjusted VO2 max and training status estimates[PULSEOX + MAPS/NAVIGATION] – PulseOx tracks the hemoglobin in your blood and assesses your acclimatization on high-altitude climbs! + Full-Color Maps for at-a-glance navigation.[SPOTIFY & MUSIC & GARMIN PAY] – Download Spotify playlists directly to your wrist and stream wirelessly (Spotify Premium required) + Garmin Pay for seamless payments directly from your fenix![THE ULTIMATE GARMIN GIFT PACKAGE + 1-YEAR WARRANTY] – Your loved one will be blown away! We worked hard to pick the most functional accessories for the fenix 6X packaged in our stunning PlayBetter Gift Box – the Protective Hard Case and Screen Protectors will keep your watch looking like new while the Portable Charger and USB Adapters will ensure you’re never without a charge! Device is 100% covered by Garmin’s 1-Year Warranty.

