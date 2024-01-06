Top 10 Best small water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Love what you grow

VIVOSUN provides you with quality garden equipment and services. We are committed to being the best indoor gardening, hydroponic and home store you can trust.

Professional indoor gardening, hydroponics and household products manufacturer

High quality control standards

Competitive product with timely service

VIVOSUN 130GPH Water Pump



Your best choice for small power pump

This pump can be used in either wet or dry installations and features wet rotor/wet bearing technology for cooler running. Pre-filter screen handles large particles require less maintenance. Designed for fresh water use only.Compact design is great for space-saving on your aquariums and fish tanks. Multiple size insert fitting and suction cups included.

High performance energy-efficient pumps designed for use in Ponds, Fountains, Waterfalls, Hydroponic systems, Irrigation systems and water features.

The maximal flow rate can be up to 130GPH (500 L/H). Lift height can be up to 2.6ft.

Water control valve

Designed with a adjusting knob, allowing to adjust the water flow rate, the maximal flow rate can be up to 130GPH (500L/H).

4 suction cups

The 4 suction cups are strong and require no extra tools to secure. You can choose vertical or horizontal fixing according to your needs.

2 oulet adapters

Accessories:

0.51″ water nozzleoxygen water nozzleboost oxygen hose

Parameter details

Power: 6W; Voltage: 110-120V

Flow: 500L/H; Power cord length: 5ft

Working environment temperature: 1-36 °C

Wide Applications



Classification

Ponds, Fountains etc.

Garden and Lawn

Aquarium Fish Tank

Garden and Lawn

Garden and Lawn

Size

4.1*2.6*3.5 inch

/

12.8 inches

/

/

Features

An Adjustable Knob to control the water flow rate

Adjustable Nozzle and Translucent Bottle

It’s easy to control the temp from 68℉/20°C to 94℉/34°C

Adjustable Nozzle and Translucent Bottle

Adjustable Nozzle and Translucent Bottle

Material

Thick Plastic

Thick Plastic

Titanium

Adjustable Nozzle and Translucent Bottle

Thick Plastic

Power Source

Corded Electric

No

Corded Electric

No

No

Specifications: Dimensions: 2.87” x 1.65” x 2.2” The 5-ft. long power cord offers convenient installation and the flow regulating valve lets you control the water flow rate, so you can get just the amount of water pressure you want; Max. Flow Rate: 130 GPH (500 L/H); Max. Lift Height: up to 2.6 ft. ; Watt: 6W; Voltage: 110-120V

Detachable & Cleanable: This compact water pump is easy to hide or disguise and no additional tools are needed for disassembly and cleaning

A Variety of Outlet Positions: Place the pump flat and choose whichever outlet position suits your needs

Wide Range of Application: High performance energy-efficient pump designed for use in ponds, fountains, waterfalls, hydroponic systems, irrigation systems and other water features

Warranty: Super durable & reusable, this pump comes with 2-Year warranty. If you have any problems with the item you receive, please contact us without hesitation