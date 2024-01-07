Top 10 Best small wall mirrors for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Package:

A round bamboo mirror

A wall-mounted hook

Notes:

Choose a wall that can withstand the weight of the mirror (baffle, gypsum board,composite board, corrosion wall cannot be installed).Products are hand-measured, there will be 1-3 inch error, please understand.

Confident life from well-made mirror!

Specifications:

Shape: roundFrame Material: bambooStrap Material: PU leatherSmall Mirror: 14.96’’ x 14.96’’ x 0.59’’Large Mirror: 17.72’’ x 17.72’’x 0.59’’Applicable Space: bathroom, cloakroom, dressing table, etc.

Bamboo Hook

With a wall-mounted hook, the mirror is easy to hang up.

Leather Strap

Convenient to adjust the mirror to a suitable level.

Bamboo Frame

Excellent quality with premium materials and fine craft.

Material

Bamboo

Bamboo

Bamboo

Bamboo

Bamboo

ELEGANT DESIGN: With bamboo frame and exquisite workmanship, this circle mirror provides an elegant and lasting appearance. The wall mirror can perfectly match any decor and give your home a brilliant update.

CLEAR REFLECTION: Carefully selected silver mirrors provide a clearer and real image without distortion. It can make light bounce around the room and visually expanding the space. Add light and and enhance the beauty of any room in your home instantly.

PREMIUM QUALITY: The circle wall mirror promised sturdy and durable by selected bamboo and strict manufacturing process. 15/ 18 inch round mirror is the ideal size for the bathroom, bedroom or entryway.

EASY TO INSTALL: This hanging round mirror features a wall mount hook and an adjustable PU leather strap, convenient to adjust the round mirror to a suitable level.

PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE: The mirror is packed inside a reinforced foam casing. If you’re not satisfied with the mirror, please feel free to contact us immediately, and we will reply within 24 hours and deal with it properly.