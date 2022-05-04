Top 10 Best small space heater for office Reviews

Contents
- 2 in 1 heater fan: This ceramic heater provides two heat levels, 1500W or 750W and one cool air fan, you can use it both for winter and summer. Thermostat control of the heater will turn the heater off when it reaches a preset temperature and turn the heater back on when the temperature dips below the thermostat setting. It will cycle on and off. Adjust the setting of thermostat from 0℉ to 158℉ to keep room comfortable
- Multi protection safety system: These heaters are made of flame retardant material avoiding any fire hazard. Automatic safety shutoff system will shut the heater off when the heater overheat. The tip over protection system will also shut the heater off when the heater was knocked over by accident and it will come back on automatically if it is up righted
- Compact and powerful: 7.9 inch x 6.2 inch x 10.2 inch, 2.9 pounds portable mini heater with build in carry handle helps to reinforce the potential of rather low electrical bills by using at the place where you need when you don't want to warm the full house with other centralized heaters
- Quiet and fast heating: The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 decibels, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heat to heat up 200 square feet in seconds
- Upgrade abs material: Upgrade abs material applied, which is more flame resident. The room heater with six feet lead cord and 2 prong connection has a long lasting life
- 🔥【MORE SAFETY USE】GAIATOP ceramic heater making heating safer with E.T.L. listed. Independent safe On/Off switch & Automatically power off when dumping.
- 🔥【UNIQUE-DESIGNU】The industry's first fuselage, Removable triangular wooden stand with bottom non-slip silicone for more stability, Ideal for small spaces, at home or at the office dorm.
- 🔥【DURABLE MATERIAL】The indoor space heater uses Class V0 fire-resistant materials, PTC ceramic heating element that heats up in seconds, more powerful, and quiet work with noise<35dB.
- 🔥【3 HEATING MODALS】Designed with 1000W high heat mode, 600W medium heat mode, normal cool blow fan, bringing you proper warmth as you need.
- 🔥【ENERGY EFFICIENT】The portable tiny heater provides faster and more efficient heating than traditional heaters you are in to reduce energy consumption. You can lower your thermostat and lower your energy bills.
- SMALL HEATER MEASURES: 6.2" X 4.74" x 8.3" . Manual controls. Fully Assembled. Carrying handle for easy transport. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for home or office
- THREE MODES HEATER WITH FAN: 1. High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat(750-watt ), 3. Fan Only. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in
- CERAMIC HEATER ELEMENTS: Ceramic space heaters are fast to heat, produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long-lasting
- SPACE HEATER WITH THERMOSTAT: The thermostat system can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature. This heater can be used in a small area (such as warming your feet), meanwhile warms up your surroundings
- FOR SAFETY: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off unite when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified
- HEATING WITH 3 MODES: Kismile space heaters have 3 settings, including High Heat, Low Heat, and Fan Mode. Fan mode will provide cool air.
- ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT: The small portable heater can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature with combined with an adjustable thermostat control, Also allows you to adjust the heater's 1500 watt ceramic heating element.
- TIP-OVER PROTECTION AND OVERHEAT PROTECTION: The small space heater for indoor use quipped with a switch to switch off the machine if it is over returned, the design of overheat protection will switch off the appliance automatically in case of severe overheating.
- SUITABLE FOR ANYWHERE: Light weight makes you more convenient to bring the portable heaters to anywhere you want, The compact design of the space heater allows it to be installed everywhere, suitable for living room, bedroom or office.
- LOW NOISE TO USE: The noise of the electric heater is lower than 50 dB level, the small space heater is use in the bedroom and office when falling asleep and working. Our space heater can warm up space you need when studying, reading, working, and watching the movie without disturb.
- Small Heater: 4.33’’L X 3.63’’W X 6.39’’H.This portable heater is very easy to carry. You only need one hand can take up. Manual controls. Fully Assembled. It’s the ideal choice of an indoor heater.
- 500W Ceramic Heater With Fan: Up to 500W power is can create comfortable temperatures at the moment for your room. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in. The fan was extremely quiet.
- Mini Heater: The whole heater only has one power switch is very easy to control. The fan at the back is efficient for heating and ventilation. The plastic floor mat is under the heater make sure this heater is freestanding.
- For Office or Room Use: This small heater is very easy to carry and control, can affect different surroundings. For example, when you are in the office, you can put it on or under your desk, then have a warm work environment. When the evening, you can put it near your pillow, feel the wind over your body, then have a warm dream.
- For Safety: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. Tip-Over protection：the tip-over switch in the bottom will shut off the heater automatically when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified.
- Compact personal space heater design that is small enough for tables or desktops
- Featuring efficient ceramic coils that heat up in seconds
- Available in 4 colors to custom-match your decor
- Includes tip-over protection for extra safety
- Ideal for small spaces, at home or at the office
- Safe for kids and pets: The heater is made of flame retardant material to achieve zero fire hazard; automatic overheat protection system will shut the unit off automatically when reaching overheat limit; tip over switch at the bottom will be triggered and the unit will be shut off in tilted or tripped over condition; power indicator indicating it’s plugged in; ETL certified, safety tested
- Speedy warming: With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heater to heat up 200 square feet in minutes. Helps to save electric bills by heating up needed small spaces instead of heating the whole house with other centralized heaters. Lower than 45 decibel while working, quiet enough and better heat dispersal for indoor sleeping, reading and working
- Easy to use: Adjust the knob on the right to turn the unit on. "I" is for producing heat at 750 watts, "II" will produce heat faster and hotter at 1500 watts, and “Fan” will blow out cool air. Then turn the thermostat knob on the left toward the + sign. The adjustable temperature range is 0℉ to 158℉. It will get the heater to cycle on and off according to if the room’s temperature reaching heater's setting temperature
- Portable and mighty: Dimensions: 8 x 6 x 10 inch. Easy carry handle and lightweight make this space heater easy to place in room or move from the floor to the table. No more concern about taking up too much space in a crowded place. An ideal space heater for office and a thoughtful gift for friends and family in winter
- Long serving life: Tip over swicth, overheat protection and ceramic speedy heating and cooling for its steady operation and a long serving life, no extra worry on accidental damage for winter life
- Super Fast Warming: This electric heater is engineered with advanced ceramic heating elements which provide faster and more energy efficient heating than a traditional electric space heater. Small and powerful this is the perfect room heater for bedroom, office and under desk use.
- Powerful Heating: This small space heater features 750W (Low) and 1500W (High) power modes as well as a gentle fan only mode. Reduce your energy bills by using this energy efficient space heater to heat individual rooms rather than expensively heating your entire home.
- Adjustable Thermostat: This portable heater with thermostat features an easy to use and fully adjustable thermostat control which monitors the surrounding air temperature for optimal heating efficiency.
- Advanced Safety Features: Built in overheat protection and an enhanced anti-tip over switch ensures the mini heater instantly switches off in any unsafe situation, giving you complete peace of mind.
- Ultra Portable: The lightweight and compact design allows this space heater for bedroom to be transported to wherever you needed it most, making it the perfect space heater for office and for use in homes, garages, dorms, and offices. DIMENSIONS: 6.5” x 5” x 9” 750W (Low) 1500W (High). 120V, 60Hz.
- FAST & POWERFUL HEATING - Equipped with advanced ceramic heating elements, Teioe small space heater provides faster and more energy efficient heating. This electric space heater heats up to 70°F in 3 seconds, perfect space heater for bedroom, office and desk use.
- ADVANCED SAFETY - Our portable space heater is made of flame retardant material. Built with multiple safety features, including overheat protection, tip-over protection, 8hr auto power-off, 30 seconds delay shutdown. Safe space heater for indoor use.
- PORTABLE & QUIET - The size of the electric space heater is: 8.3" x 5.5" x 3.1", 1.6 pounds lightweight. Build with pure leather handle, makes it easy to be placed in any room or moved. Noise is only 50dB, will not bother your sleep, read and work, quiet space heater for office.
- EASY TO USE - Adjust the rotation botton to choose three modes. 800w high heat, 400w low heat and natural wind mode. The high/low heating mode blows warm air at different speeds to heat the air. It makes the small space heater ideal choice for your personal space in home and office.
- MINI RETRO DESIGN - This mini space heater adopts fashion retro design. The refreshing appearance can decorate your home or office while keeping warm. The mini heater is the ideal Christmas gift for family and friends.
- Get Warm and Cozy: The Metkiio indoor heater features a user-friendly design with 3 heating modes – 900W high power, 400W medium power and a cooling fan to set the optimal temperature and enjoy the warmth during colder days or a refreshing air blow on warmer days.
- Safety First: Our space heater uses a PTC ceramic heating technology and refractory materials to provide overheating protection, as the heater will turn off when the temperature reaches 167-degree F. Also, it has a smart design that will automatically shut off when the heater is overturned.
- Fast and Quiet: Thanks to the advanced ceramic heating technology, this space heater for office is energy-efficient and provides faster heating, up to 70-degree F in only 3 seconds! Don’t worry, the space heater has no light functions and it’s very quiet so you can sleep, read, study, or nap undisturbed.
- Portable and Compact: The Metkiio personal heater is very compact, measuring only 7.7 x 4.4 x 5-inch but also powerful and energy-efficient, so you can use it to heat up small areas, your office, bedroom, nursery, or use it on camping, outdoor, RV trailer, and more.
- Chic Retro Design: This portable indoor heater is not only effective and performant but also stylish and chic! It has a lovely retro vintage style that will blend just perfectly into any décor! Order it for yourself or as a gift for your friends and family this Christmas, Thanksgiving or for other special occasions.
Our Best Choice: Kismile Small Space Heater Electric Portable Heater Fan for Home and Office Ceramic Fan Heaters with Adjustable Thermostat, 750W/1500W (8.1 Inch, Black) (9 Inch, Black)
Product Description
Kismile Small Ceramic Space Heater
Give you the best choice of warmth!
Portable Heater ✓
Tip-Over Switch ✓
Overheat Protection ✓
Kismile Small Ceramic Space Heater
Why choose us?
Energy Efficient, Fully Assembled, PTC Technology. That is Kismile Ceramic Space Heater. Advanced ceramic heating elements provide faster and more efficient heating than traditional heaters. Ceramic space heaters can heat up quickly within 2S, generate a lot of heat without opening the coil, and have a long service life. Small and portable design, so that the heater can provide you with warmth anywhere.
Kismile Ceramic Space Heater, Give you the best choice of the warmth.
Dimensions: 7.1″ X 6.3″ x 9.3″
Item Weight: 3.34 pounds
Tip-Over Switch
Overheat Protection
Power: 750W/1500W
ETL Certified
More Security Protection, Intimate Protection for You
Built-in protection device prevents overheating. If the heat sink is blocked by foreign matter and the temperature is too high, the protection device will automatically cut off the power supply. When a heater is accidentally struck or tilts over 30°, the heater will automatically lose power. Not afraid of accidental touch, not afraid of children playing, power protection device, let you rest assured to use.
Low Noise and Gentle, Quiet Work
Not only will it bring you warmth while you sleep, but it will also bring you warmth while you work. Operate with low noise and warm wind, provide a quiet working environment for you. It makes the electric space heater ideal for warming up your personal space in small home and office.Reduce your energy bills by using this energy efficient space heater to heat.
Overheat & Tip Over Protection
Built in Automatic overheat Protection system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. &TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off when tipped forward or backward.
Air Inlet &Heat Vent
Rapid exchange of warm and cold air to achieve rapid heating effect.
Easy to carry
It’s so easy and convenient for you to move from one place to another.
🔥【CERAMIC SPACE HEARER】 Advanced ceramic heating elements provide faster and more efficient heating than traditional heaters.Ceramic space heaters can quick heating within 2S ,produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long lasting.Small and powerful this is the perfect space heater for bedroom, office and under desk use.
🔥【SMALL HEATER MEASURES】 Our portable space heaters with size of 7.1″ X 5.5″ x 8.1″.Energy Efficient,Fully Assembled,PTC Technology.Compact Space Saving Design.Convenient Carry Handle. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for small areas
🔥 【THREE HEAT SETTINGS WITH FAN】 1.High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat (750-watt ).3.Fan only for summer.It makes the electric space heater ideal for warming up your personal space in small home and office.Reduce your energy bills by using this energy efficient space heater to heat.
🔥【ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT 】 Combined with an adjustable thermostat control,the small portable heater can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature.And allows you to adjust the heater’s 1500 watt ceramic heating element.
🔥【ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES】 1. Built in Automatic overheat Protection system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can let you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified.