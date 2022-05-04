Top 10 Best small space heater for office Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Kismile Small Ceramic Space Heater

Energy Efficient, Fully Assembled, PTC Technology. That is Kismile Ceramic Space Heater. Advanced ceramic heating elements provide faster and more efficient heating than traditional heaters. Ceramic space heaters can heat up quickly within 2S, generate a lot of heat without opening the coil, and have a long service life. Small and portable design, so that the heater can provide you with warmth anywhere.

Dimensions: 7.1″ X 6.3″ x 9.3″

Item Weight: 3.34 pounds

Built-in protection device prevents overheating. If the heat sink is blocked by foreign matter and the temperature is too high, the protection device will automatically cut off the power supply. When a heater is accidentally struck or tilts over 30°, the heater will automatically lose power. Not afraid of accidental touch, not afraid of children playing, power protection device, let you rest assured to use.

Not only will it bring you warmth while you sleep, but it will also bring you warmth while you work. Operate with low noise and warm wind, provide a quiet working environment for you. It makes the electric space heater ideal for warming up your personal space in small home and office.Reduce your energy bills by using this energy efficient space heater to heat.

Built in Automatic overheat Protection system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. &TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off when tipped forward or backward.

Rapid exchange of warm and cold air to achieve rapid heating effect.

It’s so easy and convenient for you to move from one place to another.

🔥【CERAMIC SPACE HEARER】 Advanced ceramic heating elements provide faster and more efficient heating than traditional heaters.Ceramic space heaters can quick heating within 2S ,produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long lasting.Small and powerful this is the perfect space heater for bedroom, office and under desk use.

🔥【SMALL HEATER MEASURES】 Our portable space heaters with size of 7.1″ X 5.5″ x 8.1″.Energy Efficient,Fully Assembled,PTC Technology.Compact Space Saving Design.Convenient Carry Handle. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for small areas

🔥 【THREE HEAT SETTINGS WITH FAN】 1.High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat (750-watt ).3.Fan only for summer.It makes the electric space heater ideal for warming up your personal space in small home and office.Reduce your energy bills by using this energy efficient space heater to heat.

🔥【ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT 】 Combined with an adjustable thermostat control,the small portable heater can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature.And allows you to adjust the heater’s 1500 watt ceramic heating element.

🔥【ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES】 1. Built in Automatic overheat Protection system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can let you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified.