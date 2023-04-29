Top 10 Best small solar fountain Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

6 Styles of Nozzle Sprayers

According to unique requirements, it can be freely combined to provide diverse fountain effects

Potent Battery

3.5W solar panel and 1200mAh very long-long lasting battery, even in the absence of the sun, it can keep on to perform for many hrs

Significant-Good quality Photo voltaic Panels

The new era of technological innovation makes sure that the fountain can perform ordinarily for a extensive time

Automated Defense

When the fountain is not in the drinking water or the pump is trapped by impurities, the pump will routinely prevent working

Finest Soon after-Profits Company

Give no cost returns inside 3 months, and deliver responsible consumer provider assist within 24 several hours

Observe

1.Clear away the film which covers the photo voltaic panel just before utilizing , set in h2o for fewer than 3 seconds to get started

2.Make absolutely sure you have place plenty of water in the fountain .We propose that the pump be connected to the nozzle after it has been sprayed ordinarily

3.Remember to retain the h2o clear and thoroughly clean the pump on a regular basis

4.The pump should really not be dehydrated for a lengthy time, in any other case the assistance daily life of the pump may well be shortened

Specs

Solar panel voltage: 5 V

Solar panel energy: 2.5 W

Solar panel size: 180 mm (monocrystalline silicon)

Pump voltage: 5 V

Pump electric power: 1 W

Most move: 400 L/H

Most spray peak: 80 cm

Developed-in rechargeable lithium battery: 3.7 V 1200 mAh

Sections Checklist

1 x Photo voltaic Panel with Pump

6 x Nozzles

1 x Nozzle Foundation

1 x Relationship Head

1 x Manual

【6 Nozzle Sprayers】: Our solar fountain 6 various nozzles can fulfill your unique desires for spray top and shape. Can carry diverse splashes in accordance to diverse combos.

【Powerful Battery】: The bird tub fountain has a strong 3.5W solar panel and a 1200mAh extensive-long lasting battery, which can retail store vitality at the identical time underneath sunny problems. Jointly, they offer continual electrical power.

【High-high-quality Photo voltaic Panels】: We equip photo voltaic fountains with significant-high quality and sturdy PET laminated photo voltaic panels to be certain that they will not crack or deform in excess of time. Ensure that the fountain can work usually for a lengthy time.

【Automatic Protection】: The solar pump is extremely suited for fowl baths, fish tanks, little ponds, swimming swimming pools, gardens, and oxygen circulating water. Your back garden will definitely appeal to all the awareness of passersby. When the fountain is not in the h2o or the pump is stuck by impurities, the pump will mechanically halt performing to protect against the pump from operating dry and induce burnout, and prolong the assistance life of the fountain.

【Best Just after-income Service】: We present free of charge returns in just 3 months, and responsible purchaser support assist within 24 hrs. If you have any products concerns, please get hold of us directly.

