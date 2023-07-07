Top 10 Best small scented trash bags for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

QEEDY 4 Gallon Small Drawstring Trash Bag



QEEDY 4 Gallon trash bags are 19.7”L by 17.7”W and are with strong drawstring handles so that you can lift,The whole process will not stain your hands.

Non-toxicTastelessPuncture ResistantDurable

Packaging & Size: Each package has 6 rolls, 18 bags per roll,a bag dimensions 45 cm * 50 cm.Every package totally has 108 bags.

Material: Made of the highest density polyethylene material, it is durable and will not cause the bag to break when it is filled with garbage. It is non-toxic, unscented and harmless to human body.

Breakpoint Design: It is easy to tear the bag, the breakpoint design can avoid tearing the next garbage bag. At the same time, the garbage bag has excellent tear resistance and penetration resistance.

Drawstring Handle-The sturdy drawstring handle is easy to lift and can help you quickly tighten the garbage bag so that the garbage does not overflow, and it will not tear on the way to the trash can. Keep garbage away from your hands.

Multipurpose: suitable for school, hospital, kitchen, office, bathroom, bedroom, living room, baby diaper, car and other scenes of garbage recycling.