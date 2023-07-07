Top 10 Best small scented trash bags for bathroom Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: 4 Gallon Drawstring Trash Bags 108 Counts, White Unscented Strong Garbage Bags for Kitchen Bath School Bedroom Car Trash Can, Office Waste Bin Liners
- 13 GALLON GARBAGE BAGS: This package contains 80 Hefty ultra strong black, Lavender and Sweet Vanilla scented, 13 gallon kitchen trash bags
- TOUGHNESS YOU CAN TRUST: Hefty’s strongest tall kitchen trash bags deliver toughness you can trust with a secure, break-resistant drawstring and superior durability
- ARM and HAMMER ODOR NEUTRALIZER: Lavender and Sweet Vanilla scented patented odor neutralizer harnesses the power of Arm and Hammer to fight nasty odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh
- TRIPLE-ACTION TECHNOLOGY—These kitchen garbage bags, stretch and expand to accommodate oversized loads without punctures, leaks or tears
- We want you to be happy with your purchase If you have any issues with our garbage bags, kindly inform us.
- ROLL ON: Our compact and convenient dog poop bag refill rolls help you keep poop bags where you need them–everywhere.
- DURABLE & LEAKPROOF: Extra long, extra strong and 100% leak-proof guaranteed to keep hands clean on the go.
- BETTER BAGS : A new generation of high quality & durable dog poop bags made from 65% certified post-consumer recycled plastic. Giving a second life to over 5 million pounds of landfill-bound plastic a year.
- OUR MISSION: At Earth Rated, We are on a mission to make life with dogs simpler and better. We are also proudly B Corp Certified.
- WHAT'S INCLUDED: This pack includes 270 unscented Earth Rated dog poop bags that measure 9"x13" on 18 refill rolls.
- EASY, QUICK CLEANUP: No scooping required; when it’s time to clean up, simply remove the disposable litter tray and throw it away
- REMOVES ODORS QUICKLY: Crystal litter absorbs urine and dries solid waste to quickly remove odors 5 times faster than clumping clay litter
- LONG-LASTING: Each tray comes with 1 bag (4.3 lb) of premium crystal litter which can last up to 30 days in a single-cat household — that means less time cleaning the litter box
- LEAK PROTECTION: Plastic tray lining creates a powerful extra barrier to protect your floors against leaks
- LESS MESS: Low-tracking crystals don’t stick to your cat’s feet and are 99% dust-free—designed for all the days you don’t want to sweep the laundry room floor (again)
- Compatible with all Diaper Genie Pail System: Diaper Genie Expression, Diaper Genie Complete, Diaper Genie II Elite, Diaper Genie II, Diaper Genie Essentials and Mini
- Guarantee odor control: we understand that the odor control is the first consideration when you choose a diaper pail refill. Our enhanced 7-layer smell-bloc technology helps blocking the smell to keep your home fresh.
- ChoiceRefill is the most affordable refill in the market. No one can beat the price.
- No risk to try: We are so confident on the quality of our product that we extend the free return time to 90 days. If you are not absolutely satisfied with our product for any reason in the 90 days, we will refund 100% your money. Your satisfaction is guaranteed.
- Dog poop bags for quick, easy pick-ups
- Neatly contains waste and minimizes odors
- Leakproof design keeps hands clean and protected
- Includes 300 unscented plastic bags in Black (15 bags per roll; 20 rolls), a dispenser, and a matching leash clip
- Large 13 x 9 inch bag size for generous coverage
- This package contains 26 Hefty Flap Tie, small trash, white, 4 gallon trash bags with Lavender & Sweet Vanilla scent, each 0.5 mil thick
- Mini trash bag is the perfect size for smaller trash receptacles in bathrooms, bedrooms, cars and home offices
- Flap tie closures make it easy to seal and remove the small garbage bag
- The scented varieties of small garbage bags feature patented Arm & Hammer odor neutralizer that fights nasty odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh
- Extra small bathroom trash bags feature recyclable packaging for environmental integrity
- Hefty's value drawstring bag
- Strong drawstring closure and dependable Hefty strength
- 13-gallon size fits most kitchen cans
- Every package includes one Box Top to help you earn cash for your school
- 13 GALLON RECYCLING BAGS—This package contains 60 Hefty Recycling, blue, unscented, tall kitchen trash bags, each 0.7 mil thick
- ARM & HAMMER* Odor Neutralizer—Unscented patented odor neutralizer harnesses the power of Arm & Hammer to fight nasty odors to keep your kitchen
- SECURE DRAWSTRING—A secure, break-resistant drawstring means you can lift and carry these blue plastic bags for recycling with confidence & ease
- TRANSPARENT RECYCLING BAGS—These lower gauge blue trash bags provide visibility to contents, allowing for maximum flexibility in sorting recyclables (NOTE: Bags are designed for recyclables and not heavier trash loads; for daily kitchen trash try Hefty Strong or Hefty Ultra Strong garbage bags)
- BAG IS NOT RECYCLABLE—This bag is designed for use in participating program areas only. Contact your local municipality or recycling center to confirm acceptance
- 40 count box of 13 gallon tall kitchen trash bags
- Hefty strength at a great value
- Made in the usa
- Every carton features one box tops for education coupon, hefty has contributed over 3.5 million dollars to schools through the box tops program
- 4 gallon Blue plastic trash bags: Handle daily household and everyday demands with Glad small sized 4 gallon blue garbage bag
- Cleaning made easy: Fits small trash cans while ensuring leak protection with thicker plastic at the bottom
- Neutralize odor: OdorShield technology guarantees protection against the strongest trash odor, refreshing any room with the beachside breeze scent
- Versatile garbage bags: The perfect addition to household cleaning supplies for use in the bathroom, in home office, bedroom, and laundry room
- Drawstring trash bag: The strong drawstring ensures a tight, secure grip on trash cans and makes for a simple removal with a quick cinch of the durable drawstring. Comparable to simple human - A can liners
Product Description
QEEDY 4 Gallon Small Drawstring Trash Bag
QEEDY 4 Gallon trash bags are 19.7”L by 17.7”W and are with strong drawstring handles so that you can lift,The whole process will not stain your hands.
MATERIAL
Made of the highest density polyethylene material, it is durable and will not cause the bag to break when it is filled with garbage.Made with high-quality materials, without any unpleasant smell, harmless to human body.
NON TOXIC & ODORLESS TRASH BAGS
Non-toxicTastelessPuncture ResistantDurable
DRAWSTRING HANDLE
The sturdy drawstring handle is easy to lift and can help you quickly tighten the garbage bag so that the garbage does not overflow, and it will not tear on the way to the trash can. Keep garbage away from your hands.The garbage bag handles daily kitchen and household needs, and is designed to perfectly accommodate medium-sized garbage bins to prevent garbage from overflowing or slipping.
EASY TO SEPARATE
They are nicely perforated to separate each trash bag which makes it easy to get a new one. Easy to tear apart from the perforation, easy to open and put into trash can.
Kitchen
Bedroom
Living Room
Bathroom
Office
Classroom
Packaging & Size: Each package has 6 rolls, 18 bags per roll,a bag dimensions 45 cm * 50 cm.Every package totally has 108 bags.
Material: Made of the highest density polyethylene material, it is durable and will not cause the bag to break when it is filled with garbage. It is non-toxic, unscented and harmless to human body.
Breakpoint Design: It is easy to tear the bag, the breakpoint design can avoid tearing the next garbage bag. At the same time, the garbage bag has excellent tear resistance and penetration resistance.
Drawstring Handle-The sturdy drawstring handle is easy to lift and can help you quickly tighten the garbage bag so that the garbage does not overflow, and it will not tear on the way to the trash can. Keep garbage away from your hands.
Multipurpose: suitable for school, hospital, kitchen, office, bathroom, bedroom, living room, baby diaper, car and other scenes of garbage recycling.