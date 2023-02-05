Top 10 Best small safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] PMXSLIM Protection Eyewear by Pyramex Presents Exceptional Security that is the two Comfortable and Classy to Put on.

Product model number‏:‎SB7afer1104S-Guardian

Day Initial Available‏:‎June 3, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Pyramex

ASIN‏:‎B01GK1H8NY

Twin injected temple style contains soft rubber suggestions for a non-slip in good shape

PMXSLIM has a trim match for scaled-down facial characteristics

Higher high-quality optics supply a very clear, panoramic watch devoid of obstruction

Comfortable, adjustbale PVC nose piece generates a cushion for all working day ease and comfort

Exceeds ANSI Z87.1 Significant Impact Demands