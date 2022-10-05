Top 10 Best small garbage bags for bathroom Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Best small garbage bags for bathroom in 2022 Comparison Table
- Includes 120 tall kitchen garbage bags
- Individual bag dimensions: 24inches wide x 27 3/8 inches tall with 0.9 mil bag thickness
- Each trash bag has a 13-gallon capacity
- White trash bag with red drawstring closure for easy tying and carrying
- Alexa voice shopping enabled: to place your next order, just say, “Alexa, reorder Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags."
- 13 GALLON PLASTIC TRASH BAGS: Glad Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags with stretchable strength, traps, locks and neutralizes odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh with a Fresh Clean scent; Package may vary
- LONG LASTING ODOR CONTROL: Be the champion of trash with these durable bags that keep your kitchen free of noxious trash odors with a steady release Fresh Clean scent with Febreze Freshness
- FORCEFLEX TECHNOLOGY: Glad’s patented dual-layer protection is designed to give extra flex as it expands around sharp edges and heavy loads while resisting punctures, rips and tears
- RIPGUARD AND LEAKGUARD PROTECTION: Designed with double side seals and a reinforced bottom to uniquely trap liquids and prevent leaks, and is strong enough to handle the heaviest load
- Multi-use fit: Comparable to simple human H, Q, K, M, N, J liners and fit simple human trash cans. The durable drawstring ensures that the bag stays in place
- 13 GALLON GARBAGE BAGS: This package contains 80 Hefty ultra strong black, Lavender and Sweet Vanilla scented, 13 gallon kitchen trash bags
- TOUGHNESS YOU CAN TRUST: Hefty’s strongest tall kitchen trash bags deliver toughness you can trust with a secure, break-resistant drawstring and superior durability
- ARM and HAMMER ODOR NEUTRALIZER: Lavender and Sweet Vanilla scented patented odor neutralizer harnesses the power of Arm and Hammer to fight nasty odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh
- TRIPLE-ACTION TECHNOLOGY—These kitchen garbage bags, stretch and expand to accommodate oversized loads without punctures, leaks or tears
- We want you to be happy with your purchase If you have any issues with our garbage bags, kindly inform us.
- ✅ BAG POOP BETTER: 9”x13” doggy bags keep your hands safe, and odor contained. More than enough capacity for large dogs! A customer recently said "I love these bags - much thicker than the ones you buy at the store."
- ✅ EARTH FIRST, PROFIT SECOND: 270 premium pet poo bags are included in each order. A total of 8 rolls that each include 15 dog bags and a 100% leak-proof guarantee. We use recycled materials in our packaging and roll cores because details matter.
- ✅ STRESS-FREE WALKS: Poop doesn't smell like roses: Our odor blocking unscented bags lock in that stank for good. Simple to open and tie securely so you can enjoy a stress-free walk with your best bud. No need to rush!
- ✅ PAIR WITH DISPENSER: Each bag roll comfortably fits in your pocket, but customers prefer to pair Earth Rated bags with our leash dispenser. Quick and easy access make this an awesome duo! Let us do the heavy lifting while you tackle your walks in style.
- 💚 WHY EARTH RATED? We're a Canadian company with top-notch customer service, always ready to help! Plus all our products are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee! We work closely with animal shelters & rescues across North America donating as many bags as we can.
- 13 GALLON BLACKOUT GARBAGE BAGS: This package contains 80 Hefty ultra strong black, clean burst scented, 13 gallon kitchen trash bags
- KEEPS YOUR GARBAGE IN THE DARK: Hide unsightly messes and keep your kitchen sparkling clean with these tall kitchen trash bags
- PATENTED ARM & HAMMER ODOR NEUTRALIZER: Clean Burst scented odor neutralizer leverages the power of arm and hammer to fight neutralizer fights nasty odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh
- TOUGHNESS YOU CAN TRUST: Triple-Action technology stretches and expands to accommodate oversized loads without punctures, leaks or tears, while the break-resistant drawstring keeps everything together
- We want you to be happy with your purchase If you have any issues with our garbage bags, kindly inform us.
- 20 gallon kitchen trash bags: Glad XL X-Large kitchen drawstring trash bags with superior strength are 50% larger compared to Glad 13 gallon trash bags; packaging may vary
- Forceflexplus technology: glads patented Dual-layer technology provides two layers of strength and stretch for 2x leak protection with double side seams and a reinforced bottom
- Rip Guard and leak Guard protection: two durable layers to handle the heaviest trash, with an outer layer to protect against leaks and a strong inner layer to prevent rips and tears. Slim-fit through thigh, slight taper in leg
- Neutralize tough trash odors: add these XL kitchen garbage bags to household cleaning supplies that trap, lock, and neutralize odors, leaving behind the freshness of Febreze in a fresh clean scent
- MULTI-USE FIT: Comparable to simplehuman H, Q, K, M, N, J liners and fit simplehuman trash cans. The durable drawstring ensures that the bag stays in place
- This package contains 26 Hefty Flap Tie, small trash, white, 4 gallon trash bags with Lavender & Sweet Vanilla scent, each 0.5 mil thick
- Mini trash bag is the perfect size for smaller trash receptacles in bathrooms, bedrooms, cars and home offices
- Flap tie closures make it easy to seal and remove the small garbage bag
- The scented varieties of small garbage bags feature patented Arm & Hammer odor neutralizer that fights nasty odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh
- Extra small bathroom trash bags feature recyclable packaging for environmental integrity
- 13 GALLON GARBAGE BAGS—This package contains 80 Hefty Ultra Strong, Clean Burst scented, 13 gallon kitchen trash bags
- TOUGHNESS YOU CAN TRUST—Hefty’s strongest tall kitchen trash bags deliver toughness you can trust with a secure, break-resistant drawstring and superior durability
- ARM & HAMMER CONTINUOUS ODOR CONTROL—Patented odor control harnesses the power of Arm & Hammer to fight nasty odors and keep your kitchen smelling fresh
- 6-IN-1 PROTECTION—These Hefty trash bags offer a powerful combination of six features: flex strength, tough drawstring, patented odor control, resistance to leaks, punctures, and rips
- We want you to be happy with your purchase If you have any issues with our garbage bags, kindly inform us.
- This package contains 60 Hefty Recycling, blue, unscented, tall kitchen trash bags, each 0.7 mil thick
- Living green meets smelling clean with Hefty Recycling bags - the only recycling trash bags with odor control
- Our patented, unscented arm & hammer odor neutralizer fights nasty odors to keep your recycling bin smelling fresh
- Dependable drawstring closure keeps waste securely contained in these 13 gallon trash bags and makes them easy to lift and transport
- LARGE GARBAGE BAGS: This package contains 25 Hefty Ultra Strong large, black, White Pine Breeze scented, 30 gallon multipurpose drawstring trash bags
- ARM & HAMMER CONTINUOUS ODOR CONTROL: Patented odor control & White Pine Breeze scent leverages the power of Arm & Hammer to fight nasty odors and keep your kitchen smelling fresh
- 6 IN 1 PROTECTION: These flexible scented trash bags offer six points of protection to keep garbage where it belongs: flex strength, tough drawstring, odor control, and resistance to leaks, punctures, and rips
- DEPENDABLE DRAWSTRING CLOSURE: The durable drawstring on these plastic garbage bags makes it easy to transport heavy loads, donations, seasonal items & more
Our Best Choice: Reli. 1-2 Gallon Trash Bags (2000 Count Bulk) Small 1 Gallon Trash Bags – 2 Gal, Small Clear Garbage Bags 1 Gallon – 2 Gallon in Bulk (Clear)
Merchandise Description
About Reli. SuperValue Trash Bags
Price.
Every single Mega Pack scenario features 2000 Trash Luggage formulated and dispersed working with Reli’s international and domestic functions to empower top quality high quality, while keeping wholesale quantity & costs.
High quality.
Every bag is produced with our special large density blend at a perfectly-sized 17″W x 18″H to securely keep your trash. We diligently test our bags to assure the greatest high quality for your every day requirements.
Benefit.
Reli. SuperValue Trash Luggage are built to be hassle-totally free. Every single bag can be quickly torn off of the 40 coreless rolls (50 baggage for every roll), presenting effortless use and storage.
At a Glance:
1-2 Gallon (17″ x 18″)
2000 Bags Mega Pack
One of a kind Higher Density Blend
Star Seal Bag Bottom for Additional Strength
Intended for Usefulness
Characteristics:
SuperValue 2000 Trash Baggage
We are normally working to deliver our consumers with wholesale quantity at incomparable charges. Our Mega Pack involves 2000 trash bags (40 rolls).
Unique Superior Density Blend
We manufacture every bag with a special higher density blend to reduce tears and to deliver outstanding toughness for even the heaviest of loads.
Star Seal for Max Strength
The base of each and every trash bag has a unique Star Seal style and design to stop leaks, make improvements to carrying capacity, and accommodate your trash can shape.
Intended for Advantage
Our coreless, scent-totally free rolls are produced so you can rapidly tear each and every bag off the perforated roll. They are beautifully sized to supply quick storage.
This Merchandise
Dimension:
17″W x 18″H (1-2 Gal)
20″W x 22″H (2-4 Gal)
20″W x 22″H (2-4 Gal)
24″W x 24″H (6-10 Gal)
Matches Round Trash Cans w/ Diameter of:
<11 in.
<13 in.
<13 in.
<13 in.
Fits Square / Rectangle Cans w/ Perimeter of:
<34 in.
<40 in.
<40 in.
<40 in.
# of Trash Bags:
2000 Bags Mega Pack (Savings)
2000 Bags Mega Pack (Savings)
400 Pack
300 Bags Pack
Size:
20"W x 22"H (2-4 Gal)
24"W x 24"H (6-10 Gal)
24"W x 24"H (6-10 Gal)
24"W x 24"H (6-10 Gal)
Fits Round Trash Cans w/ Diameter of:
<13 in.
<16 in.
<16 in.
<16 in.
Fits Square / Rectangle Cans w/ Perimeter of:
<40 in.
<48 in.
<48 in.
<48 in.
# of Trash Bags:
600 Bags Mega Pack (Savings)
1000 Bags Mega Pack (Savings)
1000 Bags Mega Pack (Savings)
300 Pack
About Reli.
Reli. is a family-owned company built around strong values & putting the customer first. Our goal is to make your daily life easier so you can focus on what matters to you.
Premium Quality, Wholesale Quantity & Price: 2000 Bags (1 Gal – 2 Gal) for long-lasting value
Thick (6 microns) and Well-Sized (17″ x 18″): Built tough for small cans (1-2 gallon cans)
Custom-Designed: Tear-resistant, leak-proof, perforated, compactor friendly. Fits small cans / bins
Lifetime Guarantee, 100% Satisfaction: We take pride in our bags’ hefty strength and convenience
Rely on Reli.: Tailor-made for your office, house, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, car, or business