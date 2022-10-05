Top 10 Best small garbage bags for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Merchandise Description

About Reli. SuperValue Trash Bags

Price.

Every single Mega Pack scenario features 2000 Trash Luggage formulated and dispersed working with Reli’s international and domestic functions to empower top quality high quality, while keeping wholesale quantity & costs.

High quality.

Every bag is produced with our special large density blend at a perfectly-sized 17″W x 18″H to securely keep your trash. We diligently test our bags to assure the greatest high quality for your every day requirements.

Benefit.

Reli. SuperValue Trash Luggage are built to be hassle-totally free. Every single bag can be quickly torn off of the 40 coreless rolls (50 baggage for every roll), presenting effortless use and storage.

At a Glance:

1-2 Gallon (17″ x 18″)

2000 Bags Mega Pack

One of a kind Higher Density Blend

Star Seal Bag Bottom for Additional Strength

Intended for Usefulness

Characteristics:

SuperValue 2000 Trash Baggage

We are normally working to deliver our consumers with wholesale quantity at incomparable charges. Our Mega Pack involves 2000 trash bags (40 rolls).

Unique Superior Density Blend

We manufacture every bag with a special higher density blend to reduce tears and to deliver outstanding toughness for even the heaviest of loads.

Star Seal for Max Strength

The base of each and every trash bag has a unique Star Seal style and design to stop leaks, make improvements to carrying capacity, and accommodate your trash can shape.

Intended for Advantage

Our coreless, scent-totally free rolls are produced so you can rapidly tear each and every bag off the perforated roll. They are beautifully sized to supply quick storage.

This Merchandise

Dimension:

17″W x 18″H (1-2 Gal)

20″W x 22″H (2-4 Gal)

20″W x 22″H (2-4 Gal)

24″W x 24″H (6-10 Gal)

Matches Round Trash Cans w/ Diameter of:

<11 in. <13 in. <13 in. <13 in. Fits Square / Rectangle Cans w/ Perimeter of: <34 in. <40 in. <40 in. <40 in. # of Trash Bags: 2000 Bags Mega Pack (Savings) 2000 Bags Mega Pack (Savings) 400 Pack 300 Bags Pack Size: 20"W x 22"H (2-4 Gal) 24"W x 24"H (6-10 Gal) 24"W x 24"H (6-10 Gal) 24"W x 24"H (6-10 Gal) Fits Round Trash Cans w/ Diameter of: <13 in. <16 in. <16 in. <16 in. Fits Square / Rectangle Cans w/ Perimeter of: <40 in. <48 in. <48 in. <48 in. # of Trash Bags: 600 Bags Mega Pack (Savings) 1000 Bags Mega Pack 1000 Bags Mega Pack (Savings) 300 Pack # Layers 3 Layer Protection with Filter Layer (3 PLY) Quantity 50 Premium Masks Breathable / Comfortable ✓ Elastic Ear Loop ✓ Adjustable Nose Bridge ✓

About Reli.

Reli. is a family-owned company built around strong values & putting the customer first. Our goal is to make your daily life easier so you can focus on what matters to you.

Premium Quality, Wholesale Quantity & Price: 2000 Bags (1 Gal – 2 Gal) for long-lasting value

Thick (6 microns) and Well-Sized (17″ x 18″): Built tough for small cans (1-2 gallon cans)

Custom-Designed: Tear-resistant, leak-proof, perforated, compactor friendly. Fits small cans / bins

Lifetime Guarantee, 100% Satisfaction: We take pride in our bags’ hefty strength and convenience

Rely on Reli.: Tailor-made for your office, house, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, car, or business