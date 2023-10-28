Top 10 Best small frame safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Products Description

-About Alsenor Alsenor is a global eyewear manufacturer with striking product sales growth. Alsenor is focused on getting a well-deserved vision specialist. These items with stable optical efficiency, reliable top quality, lovely appearance and large efficiency obtain market have confidence in and substantial praise.

-Anti fog & Anti UV & Anti blue lignt lens

You really do not have to fear about fogging and influencing your sight when you use it. Other than, it can anti dust, particles, saliva, and even UV defense.At existing, a lot of folks require particular protecting eyeglasses for outside functions and travel to safeguard their security. If you want to have a pair of goggles, it will not make you appear ashamed in community because of its exaggerated appearance. Besides, you can wear it to get the job done all working day. Due to the fact it can so that your glasses will not sense weary. This pair of glasses is the finest selection.

TR90 Substance

Give you a best in good shape with no the slipping no subject the deal with form.Hold your eyes secure from peripheral threats with a sturdy body and wraparound design.

Anti-fog Lens

Fog free of charge lens double coated, not easy to fogging up or optical distortion.Anti-Fog does not imply no any fog,but optimum minimize fog showing up.

Security Goggles & Anti Blue

Can be utilised as basic safety goggles, personal computer eyeglasses and uv safety eyeglasses.UV-resistant lenses can provide UV 400 safety, and assist to lessen your eye pressure and headache.

Item Dimensions‏:‎6.14 x 5.51 x 1.81 inches 9.59 Ounces

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date Initial Available‏:‎March 31, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎Alsenor

ASIN‏:‎B091DNW7XJ

Anti-Fog Coating coating

TR90 body

Anti-Fog Coating

99% UV safety coating；99% Blue Mild Bloking

Polycarbonate lenses

Non-polarized

