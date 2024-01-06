Top 10 Best small bathroom shelf wall mounted Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Maximize your bathroom storage house with the Collins Toilet Wall Shelf. Doubling as wall decor, this product features 2 open up slat-design shelves, a towel rack and attractive metal get the job done. Crafted of metal, this sturdy wall shelf supplies toughness that will stand up to the needs of your active household. The typical aesthetic lends a timeless sense, making sure this wall device will fit seamlessly into your present decor, as effectively as, long run decor. The Collins Rest room Wall Shelf gives your toilet extra storage with out sacrificing treasured ground area or innovative fashion. Steps 18″ W x 8. 5″ D x 24″ H.

Weight potential 20lbs. 10lbs. For each shelf

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Incorporates two shelves and a towel rack

Some assembly required

5 5/8 from flooring to base shelf, 8″ to 2nd shelf, 9″ to best of shelf