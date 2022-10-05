Top 10 Best small aquarium water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] NEW 2015! JECOD (JEBAO) DCT series Pumps – DCT4000/DCT6000/DCT8000/DCT12000/DCT15000. Why are these better then the DT Models? DCT has a High performance motor with innovation electronics and energy saving up to 50% more then DCT. A New 10 Speed Controller. IC electronic detection, automatic power off protection upon no water sensor. Motor protection if rotor is blocked. Super quiet operation. No copper components. Wear resistant ceramic shaft, longer operation life.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎6.5 x 4 x 5.5 inches; 3.3 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎DCT-6000

Date First Available‏:‎January 26, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎jeb04352

ASIN‏:‎B00SQX5CG0

High performance motor with innovation electronics, and energy saving up to 50% than previous models

Power: 42-watt, Max flow: 1585GPH; Max-head: 12.5 ft

10 Speed Mode controller for T Series

No Copper components , safety on your tank!