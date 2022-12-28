Top 10 Best slip on safety shoes for men Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Merrell® Perform Windoc Steel Toe slip-on function shoe gives very long-long lasting longevity, basic safety protection, and trustworthy underfoot convenience to preserve you relocating in complete assurance all working day extended. Portion of the Merrell Do the job Collection. Style numbers: J17827/J17827W (Black), J17829/J17829W (Boulder), and J17831/J17831W (Espresso). Get the job done shoe with metal toe and electrical hazard safety. Water-resistant total grain leather-based and synthetic higher. Uncomplicated slip-on design and style with facet gore panels and a back again heel loop. Protective, abrasion-resistant rubber toe cap. Heel pull tab. Padded mesh collar for additional comfort and ease. Breathable mesh lining delivers a good in-shoe truly feel. KINETIC FIT™ blended EVA contoured footbed with zonal arch assistance and heel cushioning for daylong comfort and ease. Air cushioning in the heel absorbs impacting shock and provides stability. Molded nylon arch shank provides flexible aid. Outsole is oil and slip resistant and is Mark II analyzed. M Select™ GRIP rubber outsole with 3mm lug depth offers fantastic traction and grip on many surfaces. Metal safety toe satisfies ASTM F2413-11 I/75 C/75 EH security standards. Imported. Measurements: Excess weight: 1 lb 6 oz Solution measurements were being taken applying sizing 11.5, width M. Please notice that measurements might differ by dimension. Pounds of footwear is based on a solitary product, not a pair.

Products Dimensions‏:‎10 x 15 x 6 inches 2 Lbs

Department‏:‎Mens

Day First Available‏:‎December 14, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎Merrell Operate

ASIN‏:‎B07KW9XNNY

Rubber sole

The Merrell® Do the job Windoc Metal Toe slip-on perform shoe presents lengthy-long lasting longevity, security security, and trustworthy underfoot consolation to retain you relocating in overall self confidence all day extensive.

Aspect of the Merrell Do the job Assortment.

Style numbers: J17827/J17827W (Black), J17829/J17829W (Boulder), and J17831/J17831W (Espresso).

Do the job shoe with metal toe and electrical hazard defense.

Watertight complete grain leather and artificial upper. Effortless slip-on design and style with aspect gore panels and a back heel loop. Protecting, abrasion-resistant rubber toe cap. Heel pull tab. Padded mesh collar for extra convenience. Breathable mesh lining offers a wonderful in-shoe experience. KINETIC FIT™ blended EVA contoured footbed with zonal arch support and heel cushioning for daylong convenience. Air cushioning in the heel absorbs impacting shock and provides steadiness. Molded nylon arch shank materials flexible