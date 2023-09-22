Top 10 Best slime bag for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Stay hydrated under the sun or enjoy a 12 – pack of ice cold beer with your friends using our cooler bag. Perfect for all your travel accessories and must – including sunscreens, lotions, phones and gadgets, towels, sunglasses, wallets and more! Designed with water – resistant materials that are lightweight, sturdy and extremely easy to clean when you return home! Perfect for a day at the beach, the park, pool, picnics, the gym, adventures, holidays, vacations, even shopping! Even greater for families with young children or babies! Featuring reinforced, padded straps that won't hurt your hands or your shoulders while you're carrying the bag.

Package: 1 * beach bag

100% Gurantee Service, if any questions, please contact us freely, we will reply you as soon as possible we can!

Notes:

– There maybe some color discrepancy due to screen resolution.

– 1-2cm error of measuring due to different measurement methods.

– It is not avoidable that you may received a bag with smells from original material as it’s brand new.

– The smell will gone by hang the bag in freely circulating air for 1-2 days.

Product Dimensions‏:‎15.5 x 5 x 18.5 inches; 15.87 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎E0050

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult (luggage only)

Date First Available‏:‎April 18, 2019

ASIN‏:‎B07QZBZLZW

Mesh lining

Zipper closure

BEST BEACH GIFT: This fashionable, lightweight, large mesh beach tote bag with an additional cooler compartment, perfect for a day at the beach, cruises or that summer vacation. Our beach bag is durably made with mesh sides including zip pockets to hold your essentials in place. Built in upgrated SBS zippers, more durable.

BUILT IN DETACHABLE COOLER: That’s right, the bottom of this mesh beach bag featuring a dual zipped detachable insulated cooler section! Perfect for keeping your food and drinks cool and fresh, this picnic lunch cooler bag attribute makes the bag a must for any parent. And you can take it off whenever you don’t need it.

LARGE CAPACITY: This large beach tote bag can easily carry for all your adventures items, such as towels, swimming accessories, beach books, sunglass, picnic snacks and more. Features with one external zippered pocket for valuables or cell phone,wallet and keys.

COMFORTABLE CARRY ON: Durable in construction with padded, reinforced handles for comfort and a shoulder drop, this tote bag is perfect for the beach, cruise, pool, parks, picnics, BBQ’s, camping, road trips, vacations, festivals, travel tote, market shopping, grocery and sporting events.

Thanks to the breathable and roomy mesh beach bag on top, finding your beach essentials quickly, shaking sand away easily, and letting wet items dry odor-freely.