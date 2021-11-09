Top 10 Best slim air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated slim air conditioner in 2021 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
LG 10,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED: This air conditioner has met the high standards of the energy star program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds with auto cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 450 Square Feet: LW1016ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (18' X 25')
SaleBestseller No. 2
GE Profile 2-in-1 Conditioner & Dehumidifier Energy Star 8,100 BTU Smart Ultra Quiet Window Air Conditioner for Medium Rooms up to 350 sq ft, White
- ULTRA QUIET - 50% quieter than similar GE Appliance models*, this model delivers 43 dBs of maximum comfort and minimum noise *Based on perceived loudness
- COOLS MEDIUM ROOMS - Delivers 8,100 BTU cooling capacity for medium rooms up to 350 sq ft
- CONNECTED PEACE OF MIND- Integration with the SmartHQ app allows you to monitor, schedule and control your smart air conditioner from anywhere, while compatibility with your favorite devices, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, make everyday tasks easier than ever before
- MAXIMUM COMFORT COOL – Select from 3 cooling and 3 fan speeds for energy efficient cooling
- DEHUMIDIFY - The built-in dehumidifying capability balances humidity levels in the room to keep you comfortable and breathing easier
Bestseller No. 3
GE 2-in-1 Smart Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier for Window 6,150 BTU Ultra-Quiet Series Easy Install Kit Included WiFi & Smart Home Connectivity Cools up to 250 Square Feet, White
- QUIETEST IN THE INDUSTRY* - GE Appliances' ultra quiet air conditioner, delivers 40 dBs of maximum comfort and minimum noise (*Based on manufacturers’ published data; against leading competitors)
- COOLS SMALL ROOMS - Delivers 6,150 BTU cooling capacity for small rooms up to 250 sq ft
- CONNECTED PEACE OF MIND- Integration with the SmartHQ app allows you to monitor, schedule and control your smart air conditioner from anywhere, while compatibility with your favorite devices, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, make everyday tasks easier than ever before
- Maximum Comfort Cool– Select from 3 cooling and 3 fan speeds for energy efficient cooling
- DEHUMIDIFY - The built-in dehumidifying capability balances humidity levels in the room to keep you comfortable and breathing easier
Bestseller No. 4
Frigidaire 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Temperature-Sensing Remote Control, White Air Conditioner
- Your purchase includes One Frigidaire FFRE0833U1 Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner, 8,000 BTU | One Remote control & Pleated Quick Window Mount
- Air conditioner dimensions – 20” W x 15” D x 12” H | Weight – 57 lbs. | Window required dimensions – 24”-36” W x 13” H | Highest Noise level dB – 59 | Cool area – 350 Sq. Ft | Voltage – 115V 60 Hz | Dehumidification: 1.9 pints/hr.
- Allows you to precisely control the temperature and fan speed from across the room
- Features three different fan speeds, for more cooling flexibility. | Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Maximum comfort throughout the evening hours with the added benefit of energy savings. With Sleep Mode, the temperature gradually increases a few degrees over the evening
Bestseller No. 5
NewAir Frigidaire 2-in-1 Evaporative Air Cooler and Tower Fan, Cools up to 215 sq. | Energy Efficient Slim Cooling Fan with Removable Water Tank, 3 Fan Speeds, and Automatic Oscillation FEC450WH00
- Compact tower fan brings up to 215 sq. ft. of efficient evaporative cooling to tight spaces.
- Hidden wheels and clean, contemporary design work with any decor.
- 2-in-1 evaporative air cooler (swamp cooler) and tower fan offer two ways to cool your room
- Honeycomb cooling pad turns hot, dry air into a cool breeze for fast relief.
- Eco-friendly evaporative cooling saves energy and money in desert climates.
Bestseller No. 6
Freo 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner | Sleek, Modern Design | Energy Star | LED Display | Follow Me Remote | Automatic Louvers | Dehumidifier | AC for Rooms up to 250 Sq. Ft | FHCW061ABE
- SLEEK DESIGN - Whether your home décor is contemporary or traditional, the effortless design of our powerful 6,000 BTU window mounted air conditioner will blend seamlessly into your décor
- BEAUTY WITH BRAINS - Our AC unit is packed with all the latest cooling technology, including Energy Saver mode, temperature sensors in the remote control, and 3-in-1 functionality (cool, fan, and dehumidify)
- COOL AS A CUCUMBER - Keep the summer heat at bay. Our compact AC will quickly and quietly bring down the temperature in your bedroom, office, living room, apartment, or other space up to 250 sq.ft.
- EASY INSTALLATION - The high-quality installation kit included contains all the necessary hardware, insulation, and materials necessary to effectively install your AC into any window (13-26" wide)
- IT'S THE LITLE THINGS - our thoughtful design touches include adjustable-angle front louver, washable mesh filter, and hidden control panel, with LED lights that turn off after 10 seconds
SaleBestseller No. 7
Echo Dot (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Black
- Echo Dot is a voice-controlled speaker that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, answer questions, set timers and alarms, and more.
- Play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio.
- Call or message family and friends hands-free, or drop in from the Alexa App to your Echo device.
- Controls lights, locks, thermostats, and more with compatible connected devices.
- Use the built-in speaker, or for bigger sound, connect to speakers through Bluetooth or audio cable.
Bestseller No. 8
Midea U Inverter Window Air Conditioner 8,000BTU, U-Shaped AC with Open Window Flexibility, Robust Installation,Extreme Quiet, 35% Energy Saving, Smart Control, Alexa, Remote, Bracket Included
- More than 35% Energy Savings: With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2020 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor
- Extreme Quiet: 9 times quieter than some traditional units. The U-shape blocks the noise from the cooling system using your window. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Maximum window thickness including non-removable handle: 2-7/8 inches
- Flexible window open: Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime allowing you to maintain more of your view.Refrigerant:R32
- Smart Control: The Midea U is Wi-Fi- enabled, it can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant if you prefer
- Robust Installation: Support bracket is included for a more robust installation that supports the unit with the window open or closed. Available for single-hung or double hung window with size: 22-36 inches, minimal height at 13.75 inches.
Bestseller No. 9
Soleus Air Exclusive 6,000 BTU Energy Star First Ever Over the Sill Air Conditioner Putting it in a Class of its Own for Safety and Whisper Quiet, Along with Keeping Your Window View (Fits up to an 11" Wide Window Sill)
- Washable And Reusable Filter
- Electronic Controls And LCD Remote
- Save On Energy Costs With The 24-hour Timer
- Keep The View Outside And Full Use Of Your Window
Bestseller No. 10
BLACK+DECKER BPP06WTB Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, 10,000 BTU, Cools Up to 250 Square Feet, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 6,000 BTU SACC/CEC (10,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (17.32 x 13.2 x 27.2 inches and 54.8 lbs) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed, with up and down auto air swing, cools the air to 61 degrees Fahrenheit at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, 52dB on highest setting.
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 250 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just roll this portable air conditioner with 4 wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11” long) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet using the 70.8 inch long power cord. When not in use, just unhook & store. Window kit includes foam seal, slider bracket, 5.9 inch diameter air exhaust hose, hose inlet and outlet, 2 locking screws and drain hose.
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The LCD full function remote control & top-mounted muted white LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying (60 pints per 24 hours) modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Contains 7.9 oz. of R32 refrigerant, which has zero impact on the ozone layer and improves energy efficiency.
Our Best Choice: CHOUBENBEN Replacement Mitsubishi Electric Mr Slim Air Conditioner Remote Control MSZ-A09NA MSZ-A12NA MSZ-A15NA MSZ-A17NA MSZ-A09NA-1 MSZ-A12NA-1 MSZ-A15NA-1 MSZ-A17NA-1
Our rating: (4.4 / 5)
[ad_1] Alternative Mitsubishi Electric powered Mr Trim Air Conditioner Distant Regulate MSZ-A09NA MSZ-A12NA MSZ-A15NA MSZ-A17NA MSZ-A09NA-1 MSZ-A12NA-1 MSZ-A15NA-1 MSZ-A17NA-1
Screen in Fahrenheit ONLY!!!
Exhibit in Fahrenheit ONLY!!!
No battery provided (Battery Style: AAA 1.5V )