Top 10 Best skimmer for pool Reviews

Hold your pool crystal clear of leaves & particles all summer time extensive with the Index deluxe wall Mount floor Skimmer routes floor drinking water as a result of the strainer basket on its way to the filter pump, routinely catching leaves & other debris prior to they sink to the bottom of the pool!

Package deal Dimensions‏:‎16.61 x 12.99 x 9.61 inches 8.4 Lbs

Date Very first Available‏:‎May 23, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Intex

ASIN‏:‎B07S7127SL

Enable capture leaves and debris right before they sink to the base of the pool with the Intex Deluxe Wall Mount Surface Skimmer.

The skimmer effortlessly mounts to Easy Set or metal frame pool sidewalls with an adjustable bracket and attaches to the filter pump for automatic skimming.

The Strong polypropylene plastic is not affected by pool substances and the strainer basket pulls out for straightforward cleansing.

Demands an Intex filter pump with a minimum stream level of 800 gph (3,028 L/hr).