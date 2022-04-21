Top 10 Best skechers safety shoes Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated skechers safety shoes in 2022 Comparison Table
- Light weight athletic low hiker style
- Steel toe
- Waterproof
- Slip Resistant
- Air Cooled Memory Foam
- Relaxed Fit
- Memory Foam
- Alloy Toe
- Slip Resistant
- Electrical Hazard
- Steel-toe hiker in waterproof seam-sealed construction featuring lace-up vamp
- Tongue and heel pull tabs
- Removable memory-foam footbed
- Lugged rubber outsole
- 1.5 inches heel
- Soft fabric shoe lining
- Leather and fabric upper with a ceramic and durable fabric safety toe
- Lace up closure for a secure fit with a padded collar and tongue for added support
- Woven Cordura mesh side panels and fabric linings for a cooling effect
- Memory foam cushioned footbed for added comfort
- Part of the Skechers Relaxed Fit series for a more roomy and comfortable fit
- Memory foam footbed
- Waterproof
- Electrical hazrd
- Comp Toe
- Slip resistant outsole
- 100% Mesh
- Imported
- Rubber sole
- Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch
- Breathable mesh; 1 1/4 inch built in heel
- Steel Toe
- Memory Foam
- Electrical Hazard
- Memory Foam Footbed
- Relaxed Fit
Our Best Choice: AONEGOLD Safety Shoes for Men Women Steel Toe Sneaker Work Shoes Lightweight Breathable Industrial Construction Shoes
Product Description
Men’s and women’s safety shoes
Brand new upgrade, escort you
High-grade insole, absorb sweat and reduce pressure
Kevlar bulletproof midsole, lightweight and puncture resistant.
Reflective logo on the heel.
Let you become the focus in the dark.
Safety Shoes
AONEGOLD has focused on footwear manufacturing for more than a decade. Whether it’s from materials, sizes, styles, we have carefully selected and produced. Continuously improve our products while meeting customer needs.
Steel toe cap meets European Standards bearing force of 200±4J
Flyknit mesh upper provides maximum ventilation
Non-slip wear resistant rubber sole
Ultra-Light About 1.0 kg each pair
Kevlar midsole, anti-piercing
Not waterproof
Breathable fabric, sweat-absorbing insole
Special anti-skid pattern
Tough shoelaces, European standard steel toe
Kevlar anti-puncture midsole
American standard shoe size/American Boston shoe size
5.5 Women / 3.0 Men = 35 EU
6.0 Women / 4.0 Men = 36 EU
7.0 Women / 5.0 Men = 37 EU
8.0 Women / 6.0 Men = 38 EU
8.0-8.5 Women / 6.5-7.0 Men = 39 EU
9.0 Women / 7.5 Men = 40 EU
9.5 Women / 8.0 Men = 41 EU
10.0-10.5 Women / 8.5-9.0 Men = 42 EU
11.0-11.5 Women / 9.5-10.0 Men = 43 EU
11.5-12.0 Women / 10.0-10.5 Men = 44 EU
12.5 Women / 11.0 Men = 45 EU
13.0 Women / 11.5 Men = 46 EU
13.5 Women / 12.0 Men = 47 EU
14.5 Women / 13.0 Men = 48 EU
Package Dimensions:11.54 x 7.13 x 4.33 inches; 1.72 Pounds
Department:Unisex-adult
Date First Available:July 24, 2020
ASIN:B08DKHW35G
Breathable Upper: This steel toe work shoes for men is woven with advanced fly needles, and the free tension lets you enjoy the ultimate barefoot feel.
Lining: The steel toe sneaker has soft and comfort lining then keep your feet dry and breathable while you work.
Safe construction: The steel toe and bulletproof kevlar midsole protect the foot from injury while working. The foaming insole is soft and comfortable to keep you relax in daylong working.
Work Shoes Sole: Steel toe shoes outsole made of Rubber, it is non slip and lightweight; the midsole made of bulletproof kevlar, so it can keep your comfort and safety in your wear, ultra-light, high-strength, puncture-resistant, strong outsole.
Heel shape: Men’s work shoes with fashion and comprehensive function can be used for construction, work, outdoor sports, hiking etc.