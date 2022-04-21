Top 10 Best skechers safety shoes Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Men’s and women’s safety shoes



Brand new upgrade, escort you

High-grade insole, absorb sweat and reduce pressure

Kevlar bulletproof midsole, lightweight and puncture resistant.

Reflective logo on the heel.

Let you become the focus in the dark.

Safety Shoes



AONEGOLD has focused on footwear manufacturing for more than a decade. Whether it’s from materials, sizes, styles, we have carefully selected and produced. Continuously improve our products while meeting customer needs.

Steel toe cap meets European Standards bearing force of 200±4J

Flyknit mesh upper provides maximum ventilation

Non-slip wear resistant rubber sole

Ultra-Light About 1.0 kg each pair

Kevlar midsole, anti-piercing

Not waterproof

Breathable fabric, sweat-absorbing insole

Special anti-skid pattern

Tough shoelaces, European standard steel toe

Kevlar anti-puncture midsole

American standard shoe size/American Boston shoe size



5.5 Women / 3.0 Men = 35 EU

6.0 Women / 4.0 Men = 36 EU

7.0 Women / 5.0 Men = 37 EU

8.0 Women / 6.0 Men = 38 EU

8.0-8.5 Women / 6.5-7.0 Men = 39 EU

9.0 Women / 7.5 Men = 40 EU

9.5 Women / 8.0 Men = 41 EU

10.0-10.5 Women / 8.5-9.0 Men = 42 EU

11.0-11.5 Women / 9.5-10.0 Men = 43 EU

11.5-12.0 Women / 10.0-10.5 Men = 44 EU

12.5 Women / 11.0 Men = 45 EU

13.0 Women / 11.5 Men = 46 EU

13.5 Women / 12.0 Men = 47 EU

14.5 Women / 13.0 Men = 48 EU

Steel Toe shoes

Package Dimensions‏:‎11.54 x 7.13 x 4.33 inches; 1.72 Pounds

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎July 24, 2020

ASIN‏:‎B08DKHW35G

Breathable Upper: This steel toe work shoes for men is woven with advanced fly needles, and the free tension lets you enjoy the ultimate barefoot feel.

Lining: The steel toe sneaker has soft and comfort lining then keep your feet dry and breathable while you work.

Safe construction: The steel toe and bulletproof kevlar midsole protect the foot from injury while working. The foaming insole is soft and comfortable to keep you relax in daylong working.

Work Shoes Sole: Steel toe shoes outsole made of Rubber, it is non slip and lightweight; the midsole made of bulletproof kevlar, so it can keep your comfort and safety in your wear, ultra-light, high-strength, puncture-resistant, strong outsole.

Heel shape: Men’s work shoes with fashion and comprehensive function can be used for construction, work, outdoor sports, hiking etc.