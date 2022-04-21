Home » Others » Top 10 Best skechers safety shoes Reviews

We may earn a small part of the sale from links to any products or services on this site. You do not pay anything extra and your purchase helps support our work.

Top 10 Best skechers safety shoes Reviews

Top 10 Rated skechers safety shoes in 2022 Comparison Table

SaleBestseller No. 1
Skechers for Work Men's Cankton-U Industrial Shoe,black,10.5 2E US
Skechers for Work Men's Cankton-U Industrial Shoe,black,10.5 2E US
  • Light weight athletic low hiker style
  • Steel toe
$64.99
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 2
Skechers Men's Morson-SINATRO Hiking Boot, black, 8 Medium US
Skechers Men's Morson-SINATRO Hiking Boot, black, 8 Medium US
  • Waterproof
  • Slip Resistant
  • Air Cooled Memory Foam
  • Relaxed Fit
$77.12
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 3
Skechers for Work Men's Synergy Ekron Walking Shoe,Black Charcoal,10.5 M US
Skechers for Work Men's Synergy Ekron Walking Shoe,Black Charcoal,10.5 M US
  • Relaxed Fit
  • Memory Foam
  • Alloy Toe
  • Slip Resistant
  • Electrical Hazard
$94.49
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 4
Skechers for Work Men's Blais Hiking Shoe, Dark Gray, 10.5 M US
Skechers for Work Men's Blais Hiking Shoe, Dark Gray, 10.5 M US
  • Steel-toe hiker in waterproof seam-sealed construction featuring lace-up vamp
  • Tongue and heel pull tabs
  • Removable memory-foam footbed
  • Lugged rubber outsole
$100.00
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 5
Skechers mens Energy Afterburn road running shoes, Black/Grey,11 medium
Skechers mens Energy Afterburn road running shoes, Black/Grey,11 medium
  • 1.5 inches heel
  • Soft fabric shoe lining
$53.02
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 6
Skechers Men's Work Relaxed Fit Soft Stride Canopy Comp Toe Shoe, Brown/Black - 15 D(M) US
Skechers Men's Work Relaxed Fit Soft Stride Canopy Comp Toe Shoe, Brown/Black - 15 D(M) US
  • Leather and fabric upper with a ceramic and durable fabric safety toe
  • Lace up closure for a secure fit with a padded collar and tongue for added support
  • Woven Cordura mesh side panels and fabric linings for a cooling effect
  • Memory foam cushioned footbed for added comfort
  • Part of the Skechers Relaxed Fit series for a more roomy and comfortable fit
$94.95
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 7
Skechers Men's Greetah Construction Shoe, Navy, 12 W US
Skechers Men's Greetah Construction Shoe, Navy, 12 W US
  • Memory foam footbed
  • Waterproof
  • Electrical hazrd
  • Comp Toe
  • Slip resistant outsole
$85.98
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 8
Skechers Men's Cessnock Food Service Shoe, Black, 11 M US
Skechers Men's Cessnock Food Service Shoe, Black, 11 M US
  • 100% Mesh
  • Imported
  • Rubber sole
  • Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch
  • Breathable mesh; 1 1/4 inch built in heel
$38.97
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 9
Skechers for Work Men's Burgin-Tarlac Industrial Boot,black embossed leather,13 M US
Skechers for Work Men's Burgin-Tarlac Industrial Boot,black embossed leather,13 M US
  • Steel Toe
  • Memory Foam
  • Electrical Hazard
$56.95
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 10
Skechers mens Nampa Food Service Shoe, Black, 11 US
Skechers mens Nampa Food Service Shoe, Black, 11 US
  • Memory Foam Footbed
  • Relaxed Fit
$44.56
Buy on Amazon
Are you looking for top 10 best skechers safety shoes in the market in 2022? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 31,265 customer satisfaction about top 10 best skechers safety shoes in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: AONEGOLD Safety Shoes for Men Women Steel Toe Sneaker Work Shoes Lightweight Breathable Industrial Construction Shoes


Our rating:4.6 out of 5 stars (4.6 / 5)



Check Price on Amazon


[ad_1]

Product Description

SAFETY SHOESSAFETY SHOES

Safety shoes A +Safety shoes A +

Men’s and women’s safety shoes

safety shoessafety shoes

widened steel headwidened steel head

Brand new upgrade, escort you

High-grade insole, absorb sweat and reduce pressure

Kevlar bulletproof midsole, lightweight and puncture resistant.

Reflective logo on the heel.

Let you become the focus in the dark.

Safety Shoes

AONEGOLD has focused on footwear manufacturing for more than a decade. Whether it’s from materials, sizes, styles, we have carefully selected and produced. Continuously improve our products while meeting customer needs.

Steel toe cap meets European Standards bearing force of 200±4J

Flyknit mesh upper provides maximum ventilation

Non-slip wear resistant rubber sole

Ultra-Light About 1.0 kg each pair

Kevlar midsole, anti-piercing

Not waterproof

8195 safety shoes8195 safety shoes

NO-SllipNO-Sllip

8195-bl8195-bl

safety shoessafety shoes

Breathable fabric, sweat-absorbing insole

Special anti-skid pattern

Tough shoelaces, European standard steel toe

Kevlar anti-puncture midsole

81958195

American standard shoe size/American Boston shoe size

5.5 Women / 3.0 Men = 35 EU

6.0 Women / 4.0 Men = 36 EU

7.0 Women / 5.0 Men = 37 EU

8.0 Women / 6.0 Men = 38 EU

8.0-8.5 Women / 6.5-7.0 Men = 39 EU

9.0 Women / 7.5 Men = 40 EU

9.5 Women / 8.0 Men = 41 EU

10.0-10.5 Women / 8.5-9.0 Men = 42 EU

11.0-11.5 Women / 9.5-10.0 Men = 43 EU

11.5-12.0 Women / 10.0-10.5 Men = 44 EU

12.5 Women / 11.0 Men = 45 EU

13.0 Women / 11.5 Men = 46 EU

13.5 Women / 12.0 Men = 47 EU

14.5 Women / 13.0 Men = 48 EU

Steel Toe SneakerSteel Toe Sneaker

Steel Toe shoes

Breathable upper

Anti-puncture

Package Dimensions‏:‎11.54 x 7.13 x 4.33 inches; 1.72 Pounds
Department‏:‎Unisex-adult
Date First Available‏:‎July 24, 2020
ASIN‏:‎B08DKHW35G

Breathable Upper: This steel toe work shoes for men is woven with advanced fly needles, and the free tension lets you enjoy the ultimate barefoot feel.
Lining: The steel toe sneaker has soft and comfort lining then keep your feet dry and breathable while you work.
Safe construction: The steel toe and bulletproof kevlar midsole protect the foot from injury while working. The foaming insole is soft and comfortable to keep you relax in daylong working.
Work Shoes Sole: Steel toe shoes outsole made of Rubber, it is non slip and lightweight; the midsole made of bulletproof kevlar, so it can keep your comfort and safety in your wear, ultra-light, high-strength, puncture-resistant, strong outsole.
Heel shape: Men’s work shoes with fashion and comprehensive function can be used for construction, work, outdoor sports, hiking etc.

Leave a Comment