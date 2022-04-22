Top 10 Best skateboard safety gear for kids Reviews

Top 10 Best skateboard safety gear for kids in 2022 Comparison Table
- ♥ Multifunctional Protective Gear: FOR KIDS/CHILD, the knee elbow pads with wirst guards are designed for kids sports saftey protection especially for ice and roller cycling skating, Skateboard Hoverboard, biking, cycling, skating, rolling, ATV, BMX and other extrem sports
- ♥ Professional and Comfortable: Adjustable elastic straps for secure, The thickening desgin will be good protection during sport, Lightweight, ventilated EVA foam provides cool air flow and limits perspiration.
- ♥ Boys/ Girls/ Kids Gift for : It is the good choice as the gift for Children's Day, Birthday, Christmas,etc. Boutique！！！ perfect for any girls, toddle,boys, It's a good present as a children/kids gift.
- ♥ PROTECTIVE GEAR SET: 2pcs knee pad, 2pcs elbow pad, 2pcs wrist pad, Size: S Suggest for 3-7 year old. M, Suggest for 6-15 year old, Magic stick to modify the size. (Please check our size chart in the detail picture)
- ♥ The pads would make a bit compression to the body for the safty reason, the resonable could allow the body to hold the right position while riding with sport euqipments such as bicycle, skateboad, inline skating, and other outdoor sports such as volleyball basketball bmx bike
- Skateboard / Skate Protection Pads Set with Helmet--SymbolLife Helmet with 6pcs Elbow Knee Wrist Pads for Kids Youths BMX/Scooter/Cycling/Rollerblading For Head L (57-62cm) Black
- Multiple Using Range - skateboard helmet/ Scooter Protection Set bring you all-round and perfect protection while doing skateboard, roller blading, riding a scooter, bicycle and many other outdoor sports.
- Upgraded Adjustable Strap - Multiple adjustable helmet strap and elastic pads straps with Velcro closures for secure fit for various knee boys and girls.
- skateboard helmet youth Breathable Designed - Classic sidecut design for an easy fit with adjustable buckle chin strap and 11 Vents for extra breathability.
- Durable Material and Best Gift - With breathable liner to against external pressure. Special design for children/kids,It is the good choice as the gift for Children's Day, Christmas, Birthday,etc. Package includes: 1 x helmet, 2 x Wrist Guards, 2 x Elbow Pads, 2 x Knee Pads.,Skateboard / Skate Protection Set with Helmet--SymbolLife Helmet with 6pcs Elbow Knee Wrist Pads for Kids BMX/ Skateboard / Scooter
- SAFETY GUARANTEE: Weanas sport toddler helmet for kids is meet CPSC safety requirements, prove 7 pcs Set bring your child all-round and perfect protection. Suitable for scooter, skateboard, riding bikes, bicycle, roller, Inline skating, blading and other outdoor sports
- IMPACT RESISTANT: All shells are adopted anti-collision material, thickened soft sponge, better protects kid's safety. The comfort of the helmet comes from all the details, breathable sponge lining, skin-friendly breathable protection for chin
- BREATHABLE: The helmet has 11 breathable vents for airflow to keep the user cool. The Breathable Liner used on the knee, wrist, and bow pads absorbs sweat which is especially important during doing sports, and is also very breathable
- HEAD SIZE: Design for kids 3+Years, S recommend head circumference around 48-54cm/18.9-21.3'', M: 50-56cm/19.7-22'', L: 52-58cm/20.5-22.8''.The skateboard helmets equipped with adjustable button and straps to adjust flexibly to get a better fit.
- SUITABLE FOR - 3-14 years old kids(Depending on the child's weight and height). Great holiday gifts for your boys and girls! It is a good choice as Children's Day gift, Christmas gift, birthday gift and other festival gift. It is packaged in a beautiful box and the child will be overjoyed when he/she received your present!
- ONE SIZE FITS MUCH: Multiple adjustable closures could be flexible to different sizes of knee, elbow and wrist.
- COMPREHENSIVE PROTECTION: Knee pads, elbow pads and wrist pads provide you all-round and perfect protection when doing sports.
- IMPACT RESISTANT: Made of durable PP and breathable Nylon sleeves. They will provides you with safety protection while making the protected part comfortable and flexible.
- MULTIPLE USAGE SCENARIOS: for BMX, Rollerblading, Skating, Skateboard, Cycling, Playing scooter etc.
- Safe & Versatile Gear: The knee pads would make a bit compression to the body for safety, which could allow the body to hold the right position while riding with sports equipment. Suitable for cycling, skating, rolling, skateboard, longboard, etc.
- ❤ What you get: New ABS Designed for youth kids bike Helmet Protective Gear for girls boys, comes with 7 pieces set including 1 x Helmet, 2 x Elbow Pad, 2 x Knee Pad, 2 x Wrist Pad, please check the items clearly when you received the package.
- ❤Double Adjustment: Well-attached & long-lasting adjustment dial and skin-friendly adjustable chin strap maxmize the best fit and comfortable wearing.
- ❤ Ventilation : Use of multiple vents, special aerodynamic design and breathable foam to reduce sweating and keep staying cool. It also reduces the high body temperature caused by intense body movements.
- ❤ CPSC Certified & Impact Resistance: helmets are specially designed for Kids / Child Multi-sports Head protection. The material use is tough and durable PVC & PC, EPS foam which would help absorb the impact and protect the head during impact.
- ❤ Application: Designed for 2-14 years old youth kids toddler, boys and girls, Head Circumference is 55-58 cm/ 21.6-22.8 inches for Medium size and 48-54 cm/18.9-21.3 inches for Small size. The flexibility of the strap make it a unisex product and would fit both well for both boys and girls.
- 1.Toddler helmet compatible head circumference: (48cm-52cm / 18.9"-21") for 3 and older kids.Note:Please according to head circumference to choose.
- 2.7 pieces toddler helmet and knee pads:Helmet /2 Elbow pads/2 knee pads and 2 wrist guards ,7pcs Protective Gear set, bring you all-round and perfect protection while doing sports.
- 3.Childrens protective gear Materials:knee protection for skating,bike and other multi sport,Made of premium ABS ,breathable sponge, not only are breathable comfortable ,but also protective, perfect gift for kids.
- 4.knee pads for kids: Multiple adjustable elastic straps and velcro closures fit for various knee circumference.
- 5.Compatible sports scooter helmets for kids: This outdoor sports protective gear set fit many different outdoor sports,such as scooter, skateboard, bicycle, roller,high protective for your kids.
- 【 Recommended Age 】 Size S is suitable for children aged 3-8, and the recommended weight is 33-55 lbs (15-25 kg); size M is suitable for children aged 7-13, weight 55-99 lbs ( 25-35 kg). Adjustable Velcro straps ensure free movement during exercise, allowing your child to enjoy the exercise experience freely.
- 【 Durable & Comfortable 】Consist of anti-scratch high-hardness PVC shell for hard protection, and soft sponge material for impact buffering, yet comfortable in wearing.
- 【 Protective Gear Set 】 Includes 2 knee pads, 2 elbow pads, 2 wrist pads and 1 collecting handbag. While it prevents the loss of the protective gear suit, it is convenient to carry.
- 【 Safety & Fun 】 Designed for children's sports safety protection, especially suitable for bicycle, roller skating, skateboarding, skating and other sports, it is also a perfect gift for children on Christmas, Thanksgiving, Birthday and Children's Day.
- 【 Warranty 】 Back by an 1-year Wemfg warranty of replacement of refund. If you are not satisfied with our protective gear set, please contact us in time, we will respond within 24 hours.
- 【Lifetime Customer Service】: The Helmet is the perfect choice for the protection of your child and toddler’s head. Your child will have the protection meet the standard. As designed with multiple vents, special aerodynamic design and breathable foam, the skate helmets help reduce sweating, adjustable straps can adjust and lock the position of the helmet.
- 【Wonderful Material】: This small kids protective gear set is adopted anti-scratch high hardness PE shell padded with Soft EVA material. SAFETY， WASHABLE!Those high-quality liners are not only durable for many years, but also breathable. Adopted ventilate fabric to keep cool and clean while biking, riding, cycling and skateboarding. Not just Safety but with all elements for you, child, kids and toddler.
- 【WIDE APPLICATION】: The kids helmet and knee elbow pads with wirst guards are designed for kids sports saftey protection especially for any outdoor activities for many outdoor sports such as skating, skateboard, riding bikes, scooters roller, blading cycling, biking,balance bike ice and roller cycling skating, Skateboarding，rolling, ATV, BMX and other extrem sports. Our goal is keep our kids away from hurt when they enjoy the joy of sports.
- 【PERFECT GIFT CHOICE】: Great holiday gifts for your boys and girls! It is a good choice as Children's Day gift, Christmas gift, birthday gift and other festival gift. It is packaged in a beautiful box and the child will be overjoyed when he/she receive your present!
- 【7 Protective Gear Sets】: Provided with 1 storage bag including 1 Kids Toddler helmet, 2 Kids Toddler Knee Pads, 2 Kids Toddler Elbow Pads, 2 Kids Toddler Wrist Guards. It is easy to carry the kids protective gear set with you for any other outside activities.If any problem any question or suggestions at any time about this kids safety gear set , please feel free to email us seller via Amazon message, we will provide you good solutions ASAP, thank you so much for your choosing.
Our Best Choice: OutdoorMaster Kids/Youth Protective Gear – Knee Pads Elbow Pads Wrist Guard 6-in-1 Set for Bike, Cycling, Roller Skating, Skateboard, Cycling, Inline Skating, Hover Boards, Penny Board
Deal Dimensions:14.53 x 10 x 4.09 inches 10.23 Ounces
Date To start with Available:July 2, 2020
Manufacturer:OutdoorMaster
ASIN:B08C7FCVJK
Comfy & Sport-welcoming – 3-location Style and design on kneel & elbow pads greatly enhance the safety spot and maintain the swift movement through athletics skin-welcoming and breathable content ensures smooth-putting on and allergy-free.
Nicely-suit Style and design – Ergonomic structure made for little ones/youth from 3-15 several years aged, all protective gears fits knee, elbow and wrist beautifully with adjustable optimized Velcro and support joint stretching.
Package deal Includes – 2 x Knee Pads, 2 x Elbow Pads, 2 x Wrist Guard, 1 x Mesh Deal Bag.
Acceptable Sporting activities – Secure Gears are designed for Bike, Cycling, Skating, Skateboarding, Penny Boards, Hover Boards, Scooter, Roller Blading and and so on.