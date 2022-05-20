Top 10 Best skateboard safety gear adult Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

GEELIFE PROTECTIVE GEAR SET

Wearing protective gear helps skaters feel more confident regardless of their skating abilities. It is always better to let the hard shells absorb the impact instead of your knees, elbows or wrists.

Anatomically designed pads with proper cushioning give skaters additional comfort without feeling restricted while skating. Right/Left specific pads wrap and fit better around the elbows, knees and wrists.

The strap system keeps the pads in place on the body during all skating movements. The sock liner wraps around the body while the straps adjust the strength of the closure for a more secure fit.

Geelife Pro Skateboard Protective Gear



With the “More Sports – Less Worry” quote tattooed on our brains, we started this company with the goal of representing all sports lovers out there and support the outdoor activities and gym exercises as much as we can, among which we are professional on sport equipment set.

These protective set can relieve your injury and users should feel more comfortable to explore their riding adventure in multi sports purpose.

Success and happiness come to those who act. Go and explore your extreme talent!

Suitable Sports:



SkateboardingInline SkatingBicycle Ride BikeCyclingBMX BikeOutdoor Activities

Three colors at your choice



Child/Youth suits those whose weight is between 50-99 lb. Adult suits those whose weight is between 100-143 lb. Please measure your size to make sure you choose the right one.

Premium Breathable

Sweat-absorbent and breathable, hope you have a more comfortable sports experience

Two Ways

Wear it into your elbow, let it perfectly fitsJust use the adjustable elastic straps instead of wear it if you feel very tight

Impactable Plastic

Made of durable, soft EVA Padded material with tough plastic plates

IMPACT RESISTANT ▶ Made of durable, soft EVA padded material with tough plastic plates. It could protect the user during the multiple sports purpose

MULTI-SPORT ▶ This protective set suitable for Skateboarding, Biking, Climbing ,Cycling, skating, rolling and Other Extreme Sports.The thickening design will be more comfortable and safety in Multi-sport.This protective set care for your wrists, knees and elbows,you will not get hurt when exercising, so you can Enjoy the joy of sports.

COMPREHENSIVE PROTECTION ▶ The knee pads and elbow pads are sleeves, not just a couple straps. Adjustable elastic straps and long Velcro for secure. During the exercise, the protective gear will not shift and will not affect every action. This will effectively reduce the potential safety hazard caused by accidental falls.

PRECISE SIZE ▶ Child/Youth suits those whose weight is between 50-99 lb. Adult suits those whose weight is between 100-143 lb. Please measure your size to make sure you choose the right one. Multiple adjustable elastic straps and Velcro closures for secure fit for various knee girths

WARRANTY ▶ All products from Geelife have 12 months warranty, your 100% satisfaction is our motivation force.

