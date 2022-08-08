Top 10 Best sink water purifier Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Finish



Polished Chrom

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Brushed Nickel

Matte Black

Brushed Gold

Connecter and T Aadapter

The Angle Valve is the same size as the Quick-Connect of the Water Purification Faucet, and Available In 1/4″ Or 3/8″ Sizes are optional.

Package Contains



Drinking Water Fuacet x1T Aadapter x1Flange x1; Rubber Gasket x1; Metal Washers x1; Mounting Nut x1Quick Connector 1/4″ x2;Quick Connector 3/8″ x2;1/4″ Plastic Tube Insert x2; Plastic Compression Sleeve x2; Compression NUT x2;

With Complete Accessories, Only Need To Prepare Water Purifier And 1/4” Or 3/8” PE Tube

Water Pipes And Teflon Tarpaulins Are Not Included In The Sales Package, And The Applicable Water Pipes Are All Common Sizes, Which Can Be Easily Found At Home.

The Connection Of Three Kinds Of Drinking Water Faucet Is Shown As Below， For Detailed Installation Process, Please Refer To The Installation Video Of SINKINGDOM Drinking Water Faucet

Convenient Use

1/4″ Turn Single-Handle

360-Degree Rotatable Spout

Ceramic Valve

Which Can be Used Flexibly in Kitchen Sink, Bar Sink,Company Pantry Sink.

Connection Instructions

T Valve Makes Water Flow

Part Of It Is Supplied To Kitchen Faucet,

Part Of It Is Supplied To The Water Purifier, Which Filters The Water And Outputs It To The Drinking Water Faucet.

Choose 1/4” Quick Connect Or 3/8 Quick Connect

1/4″ Plastic Tube Insert Install

The Normal Connection Method Of 1/4” Tube,

Same Connection Method As Water Purifier-Refrigerator

Due To The Small Gap Between The Accessories, Specific Installation Tools Are Required, Which Is Difficult To Install, Please Let Professionals Install.

SinkTop Install

Mounting Flange Width: 1.60inch

Metal Gasket Width: 1.35inch

Inlet Pipe Width: 0.45inch

For Stable Use

Mounting Hole Within 0.45inch-0.65inch, Installation table thickness (not thicker than 1.40 inches)

Bar Sink Faucet / Drinking Water Faucet Made Of Stainless Steel, With The Finish Treatment Process Of Oli Rubbed Bronze, Perfectly Fits Kohler, Moen, APPASO, Delta, Kraus.

Made of Lead-Free Stainless Steel, Long-Term Use, Health And Safety, No Corrosion And Discoloration. It Is A Choice To Ensure The Health Of Family And Children

1/4 Turn Faucet Handle, 360-Degree Rotatable Spout, Which Can Be Used Flexibly In The Kitchen Sink. The Water Faucet Can Reach 1.6 GMP Without Connected Water Purifier. After The Water Purifier Is Connected, The Water Flow Will Be Reduced Correspondingly Due To The Drop In Water Pressure. The Convergent Spout Is Provided For Factory Water Testing And One-Year After-Sales.

Provide T-Adapater Without Shut-Off Valve for Connecting Water Purifier And Sink Faucet, 1/4″, 3/8″ Two-Size Tubing Quick Coupling, And 1/4″ Tubing OD Mounting Plastic Latch And Fixing Nut. Installation table thickness (not thicker than 1.40 inches).

The Filter Comes With 1/4” Compression And Push-To-Connect Fittings, A 1/4” Compression Hex Nut, A Sleeve, An Insert, And 1/4” PE Tubing. Compatible With Most Refrigerator Filter Brands Such As Samsung, GE, LG, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, And So On. Ideal For Dispensers, Ice Makers, Rvs, Boats, Etc.

