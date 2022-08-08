Top 10 Best sink top Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Six Colors Unique Designs



Color: Brushed Nickel, Chrome, Matte Black, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Champagne Bronze, Antique Copper. The cover of the plastic button is made of brass, value for money and durable.Both buttons have drain holes and rubber gasket. Effectively prevent water entering the air tube and buttons.

Pakage Include



1x Control Box1x Push Button1x Vacuum Hose1x Screw Bolt1x 3M Glue2x Rubber Gasket3x Mounting Screws

Button Weight

270 Gram

60 Gram

270 Gram

60 Gram

60 Gram

Button Material

Brass

Plastic + Brass

Brass

Plastic + Brass

Plastic + Brass

Install Hole

1-3/8″

1-3/8″

1-3/8″

1-3/8″

1-3/8″

Power

3HP

3HP

3HP

3HP

X

Power Cable

1 m

1 m

X

X

X

Air Tube

1.5 m

1.5 m

1.5 m

1.5 m

1.5 m

Install



Button installation

Install the buttons and accessories directly into the standard sink hole. Button mounting portion of the length of 2.68 inches. In the order shown, Button–Rubber Gasket–Sink Top/Counter Top–Rubber Gasket–Metal Gasket–Screw Nut.Tighten the plastic nut to ensure a seal.

Tips: Drill a hole with diameter not narrower than 1-3/8inches. Countertop or Sinktop not thicker than 2.50 inches.

Air Tube installation

Pass the air tube through the nut.Then connect the nozzle of the air tube to the protrusion.Push in forward.

General diagram

Install air switch button on sink top.Use air tube to connect air switch button and power module.Connect the power cord of the garbage disposal to the power module.Connect the power cord of the air switch set to the wall socket.

Tips: Gently press the air switch button to start the garbage disposal, press again to turn it off.

Color: Matte Black Air Switch Button, Available Six Finishes, Air Switch Kit Match Your Faucets Style. Air Switch Dapter have Dual Plug Socket.

Work: Air Switch Adapter Set Fit in Any Food Waste Disposer as GE, Waste King, InSinkErator, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Moen, Waste Maid, even Dishwasher.

Feature: Air Switch Kit Button Cover is Made of Solid Brass. There is A Drainage Hole on The Side of The Air Switch Button. Waterproof, Anti-leakage.

Install: Air Activated Button Can be Easily Installed on Sink Top or Counter Top by Island Installation. Two Gaskets Provide Stable Installation. 3M Double-Sided Tape (Two Pieces) for Stick The Air Switch Adapater Directly to The Wall.

Digital: 5.43″x 2.83″x 1.81″ Power Adapter, 60.00″/1.5M Air tube and 40.00″ Power Cable, 3.58″x 1.81″ Air Activated Button, 1-3/8″Countertop hole, 3HP, UR certification.

