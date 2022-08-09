Top 10 Best sink stick Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

GloveStix and StankStix are not just for gloves & shoes! They can be used for helmets, knee pads, arm pads & more!



So although Glovestix and StankStix (previously ShoeStix) are a Lacrosse mom invention, they are NOT just for Lacrosse. “When I first started this, I couldnt believe how many people complained about the same problem… in every sport! I specifically measured them to fit in all Lacrosse, Hockey, Boxing, Football and Soccer Goalie gloves” said Woods, “Then I moved on to testing shoes, cleats, skates and boots and I was shocked… within a week they had removed the vomit smell from a friends 10 yr old spin shoes. It was awesome!”

Glovestix won NBC’s “Next Big Thing”, and then SHARK TANK!



GloveStix were invented by a mom, Krista Woods, from Ashburn Va. Krista entered a “Mom Inventor” contest on NBC’s TODAY & took home the grand prize… a trip to QVC where they sold out in 7.5 mins! On Shark Tank she was able to negotiate a deal with Lori Greiner and Alex Rodriguez!

GloveStix and StankStix don’t just mask the smell… they neutralize it! They are 100% Safe and Non Toxic.



GloveStix and StankStix (previously ShoeStix) are an easy to use odor management system for your athletic gloves, shoes, boots, skates and cleats. When you wear these items frequently and every time you sweat… the odor increases. These types of gloves and shoes are primarily made of leather or synthetic material making them virtually impossible to clean without compromising the shape or comfort to the athlete. Thats where GloveStix and StankStix can help! Simply insert our StinkStix into your sweaty, smelly gloves or shoes/cleats after practice or games and the Stix will absorb moisture, eliminate and prevent odor as well as inhibit 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria growth in 24 hrs for a 10 year period.

WORKS WITH ALL ATHLETIC EQUIPMENT

GloveStix and StankStix work in all kinds of athletic gloves and shoes including but not limited to: lacrosse, hockey, boxing, soccer, football and driving gloves, as well as shoes, cleats, skates, boots, helmets, elbow and knee pads.

REPLACEABLE INSERT BAGS!

Replacement insert bags fit easily inside the Glovestix and StankStix. Simply twist off the end cap and insert the new inserts. Depending on use and how much moisture they need to absorb will determine the interval they need to be replaced but our average customer is 3-4 months.

FRESH SCENTED

These lightly scented inserts have a combination of non-synthetic minerals to absorb moisture and plant based essential oils for NON TOXIC, CHEMICAL FREE deodorizing.

ELIMINATES ODORS & BACTERIA: As seen on Shark Tank – Our Silver Seal technology inhibits 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria to fight glove and shoe odor better than shoe deodorant balls or other deodorizers.

ABSORBS MOISTURE: Contains replaceable deodorizing and moisture absorbing bags. Lightly scented with plant-based essential oils. Simply replace every season.

NON-TOXIC ODOR REMOVER: An all-natural, non-toxic and safe alternative to harsh chemicals like those found in shoe deodorizer spray.

FIGHTS ODOR ANYWHERE: Perfect for new or used gear and hard to clean gloves, shoes, skates, boots and cleats. Great for lacrosse, hockey, boxing, football, soccer gear and any other smelly sports equipment.

CONVENIENT FEATURES: Durable paracord handle lets you hang your gloves while in use; Removable clips designed to secure the wrist guards of gloves or shoelaces on shoes.

