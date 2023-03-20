Top 10 Best sink soap holder Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Detailed Design Decises Superior Quality



The natural RESIN & GRIT materials forge this sturdy and quality soap dish. It shows the outstanding resistance to daily scratch, abrasion, shock, crack, etc. After repeating polishing, the soap dish with exquisite details emits natural shiny luster, not easy to lose its brilliance and beauty after long-term use.

The irregular marble grains are harmoniously mingled with the classic color. Bring a chic sense of aesthetics while creating an graceful style. It becomes an eye-catching bright spot anywhere it stands.

Warm tips:

Please clean the soap dish in warm water under 40℃.

It is recommended to put the soap dish somewhere ventilated for a while to dissipate the smell naturally when using it for the first time.

Prolong Service Life of Soap

The ultra-wide draining slots help drain the moisture fast, drying the soap naturally to extend the life of the soap. There is no longer squishy soap again, your bathroom will maintain clean and tidy.

Fit Various Sizes of Soaps

The portable soap dish with the suitable size allows it to hold different sizes of soaps. It can also act as a tray to store other small accessories, such as sponge, shaver, etc.

Exquisite Workmanship

Frosted surface, natural texture, and glossy edge. All these create such an elaborately-designed soap dish. It not only holds the soap securely but also become a versatile ornament for a variety styles of spaces.

Material

Resin & Grit

Dimension

5.31″ x 3.74″ x 0.98″ (13.5 x 9.5 x 2.5cm)

Application

Suitable for bathrooms, shower rooms, kitchens, laundry, sink, workshops, countertops, etc.

Premium Material – Made of high-quality resin & grit, non-plastic, this soap dish is anti-cracking and scratch-proof, not easy to broken, durable for lasting performance. Easy to clean with damp cloth, can be washed and reused.

Large Drainage Hole – This soap dish designed with draining holes can drain the water naturally, which protects the soap from getting slimy and mushy and extends the service life of your soap.

Easy to Clean – Resin and grit material that is easy to be clean. Non-toxic and non-irritating smell. When used for the first time, it can be placed in a ventilated place for a while. NOTE: Clean with a damp cloth or water(0-104℉).

Suits Your Bathroom – Combined the elegant texture with the exquisite craftsmanship, our soap dish is suitable for all styles of bathrooms, shower rooms, kitchens, laundry, sink, workshops, and countertops. Stylish and simple appearance, adds a touch of elegant style to your bath space.

Suitable Size and Versatility – With a size of 5.31″ x 3.74″ x 0.98″ (13.5 x 9.5 x 2.5cm), this soap holder is compact and portable, can hold kinds of bar soap, homemade soaps, decorative guest soaps, sponges, etc.

