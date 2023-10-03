Top 10 Best sink shelves Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Size

24.8″ X 10.23″ X 11.81″

15.5″ X 11.8″ X 8.58″

17.63″ X 9.84 X 4.52″

38.18″L x 20.47″W x11.41″H

Newest Over the Sink Dish Rack

Weight

5.7lbs

2.42 lbs

1.19 lbs

11.68 lbs

12.12 Lbs

3-Tier Dish Rack with Utensil Holder, Knife Holder and Cutting Board Holder for Kitchen Counter Top Space Saver



Upgraded 3 Tier Multifunctional Drying Dish Rack for You



Give you a organized&Tidy Kitchen

The 1Easylife 3 Tier Dish Rack is made of rust resistant steel. With the plastic draining tray, your counter will be from the drips of the drying dishes, so no wasting paper towels on clean up after you’Ve put your dishes away. The rack even has cutlery holder for all your forks, spoons, knives, and kitchen utensils. Perfect for large families. Its large capacity will make sure you’re able to complete a full load of dishes in just one go, no more waiting for half to dry and finishing the rest later. Just set your dishes on the rack and let them dry in style. The 1Easylife dish drainer with a classic stylish design fit different styles of kitchen and could also be a beautiful decoration to the kitchen.

FEATURES

Product Type: Dish Drying Rack

Weight:4.56 lbs/2.3 KG

Measurement:22 X 9.84 X 24.8 inches

Top Stainless Steel & Anti-slip

4 Removable Drain Board

Sturdy Rustproof Construction

High Load bearing: 50 LBS

Removable Utensil Holder

The additional utensil cup allows you to dry your eating and cooking utensils. The drain board design lets water drain onto the drainboard keeping your countertop neat and dry.Generously sized and beautifully styled.

Removable Cutting Board Holder

3 drain boards for each tier and the utensil holder, don’t worry about the water on the upper layer will wet the bowl on the bottom. Keep your counter dry and clean.

Thicken Steel Frame

Made with true heavy-duty stainless steel, this dish drying rack is strong enough to support your bowls, dishes, and utensils at once. With its superb quality of materials, it is rust-proof and will stay in shape for a long time

Adjustable Leg pad

Use the adjustable feet to ensure the dish rack is stable on uneven floor, no more wobbly annoyances.Suitable for Store Cups Bowls Dishes and Other Kitchen Utensils. Make the most use out of your countertop with the kitchen dish rack.

Large Plate rack

Carefully designed in every detail to aid you to organize your bowls, dishes, and utensils. You can easily place washed dishes and utensils in separated compartments. neatly organize them and let them dry before putting back to the cabinets

Large Bowl Rack

This large dish drying rack on the counter has up to 18 bowls storage.Ample room for drying dishes, glassware, tableware, cutting boards, pots and pans.

3 TIER DISH RACK for SPACE SAVING – The compact dish drying rack includes 1 dish rack, 1 Utensil Holder, 1 knife and cutlery holder, 1 cutting board holder, and 4 Removable Drain Board. All the parts can be dissembled and washable and dishwasher friendly so you can clean and sanitize them occasionally.

LARGE CAPACITY – Suitable for Store Cups Bowls Dishes and Other Kitchen Utensils. Make the most use out of your countertop with the kitchen Upgraded 3 tier dish rack. The first tier can hold fruits, vegetables, coffee pots and hold up to 15 plates. The second and third tier can hold up bowls, plates, bottles and hold up to 18 bowls which are perfect for your limited kitchen countertop. Measures: 22″ X 24.8″ X 9.84″

TOP STAINLESS STELL MATERIAL – The dish rack made with top quality steel with high temperature baking varnish. It is no problem to contact food appliances. It also prevents dish rack from rust, ensure its long-lasting durability

BEARING STRONG and STABLE: Heavy-duty metal frame can hold up to 50lbs. We made this dish drainer as sturdy as possible. So there will be no wiggles and wobbles bringing your plates crashing down.

SUPER EASY TO ASSEMBLY: You will get detailed installation instructions for this large dish drying rack. All parts, tools, and instructions needed are included. We provide 18 months’ warranty and friendly customer service. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.

