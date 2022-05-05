Top 10 Best sink hose attachment Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

iFealCler Faucet Aerator Easy to Face Washing, Gargle and Eye Flush



About iFealClear



iFealClear CO. has been committed to producing premium designed Kitchen/bathroom Accessory, especially Faucet aerator, Kitchen side sprayer, pull out spray head, Bidet attachment,Toilet Flapper,tank steel, bidet hose etc.

1.This faucet aerator filter significantly reduces spattering, providing a water flow, and saves water and energy. Dual function 2 water flow design,simple rotation can convert soft bubble stream to strong spray. 2. 1.8GPM and dual function 2 water flow design,simple rotation can convert soft bubble stream to strong spray

3. Anti-splash,noise reduction,These mixer faucet aerators mix the water and air well to create lots of bubbles and restrict the flow of water from taps without reducing water pressure

4.15/16 Inch-27UNS male thread aerator,it can match with most of tap on the market,confirm

5. Polished chrome finish,simple style appearance is very suitable for modern family

Package:

1 x Male Faucet Aerator

1 x Female Threaded Adapter

1 x instruction manuals

Specification



Material:ABS+brass, Durable & Don’t RustFinish:Polished chromeSize:15/16 Inch-27UNS Male ThreadedWeight: 0.16KG/0.35lb**Note:Please confirm your faucet size before buying.Please understand,Due to the light and every screen different, the product’s color may be slightly different from the pictures

Product Detail Drawing



Built-in Net Faucet Aerator

It i use the net for discarding rough materials.

Bottom Layer Filter

Made of high material-multiple filtration Keep water clean

Double Ball Roll Design

Elegant Appearance and also can

Arbitrary rotation

Attach an Adapter

We also provide adapter in the package,you can use the adapter if necessary

Simplified Design Make the Aerator is Very Easy to InstallPlease check your faucet size before placing the orderThis Aerator can suit for most Faucet,reference above Shape of the Faucet pictureApplication: Face Washing, Gargle and Eye Flush ,wash vegetable,etc

Dual-function 2 Sprayer & 360-Degree Swivel Sprayer



Stong Rain Spayer

it can saving water function can save 30% ~70% water compared with standard bubble

Suitable for cleaning fruits and Rapid decontamination

Soft Bubble Stream Model

Splash Proof and Save Money,

Applicable to wash face, rinse mouth and wash hands

360 Degree and Twisting

360-Degree Swivel big angle rotation sprayer is very convenient to use, easy for washing,cleaning

Easy To Install And Clean



☛【One Button 2 Modes】Soft Bubble Stream(1.8GPM) and Strong Sprayer Shower(1.8GPM)

☛【360 Degree Sink Aerator Head】The maximum angle can cover 270 degree. 360-degree swivel make the water flow can reach to every corner of the sink that make it is very convenient to washing.Easily covers the whole sink and satisfy your different washing angle needs.

☛【Easy To Install And Clean】Only takes 2 minutes to install this kitchen faucet. 55/64 Inch-27UNS Male Threaded Adapter was included. (If your faucet is Female thread, directly connect it. If your faucet is Male thread, use the adapter to connect).

☛【 Premium Quality】Say goodbye to the mess and splashes around your sink because here is the perfect candidate to solve your problem. the surface of the faucet sprayer is high polished which is easy and convenient to clean.It can be used for sink faucet, kitchen faucet, bathroom faucet,etc.

☛【Water Saving】The perfect faucet accessories,it can saving water function can save 30% ~70% water compared with standard bubble which can reduce energy cost and save your money.