Top 10 Best sink hook Reviews

Specifications:

Max load bearing: 6.8kg/15lbs

Size:1.77″x1.77″x0.12″

Material: Stainless Steel

Color: Sivler

Package Included:4pcs Adhesive Hooks

Notes:

1. Do not hang overweight, expensive or fragile products.

2. Do not use in high temperature environment (no more than 80 degrees).

3. Applicable to all kinds of smooth hard surfaces such as ceramic tile, marble, glass, stainless steel, wood, metal or plastic.

4.Not suitable for painted wall, wallpaper and rough surfaces.

Stainless Steel

HIGH LOAD CAPACITY- Strong self adhesive hooks with upgraded 304 brushed stainless steel can provide extra strength and durability. Max weight is 15lbs.

STYLISH DESIGN- Size:1.77″x1.77″x0.12″. Stylish anti-skid coat hooks, beautiful and fashionable, compatible with any other modern designed home decor. Rust and corrosion resistant for your bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and office

WIDELY APPLICATION- Best hooks for hanging jackets, coat, robes, towels, hats, scarves, keys, purses, also serve as kitchen hooks for kitchenware, pans, pots, lids, utensils, spoons

EASY TO INSTALL- No drilling and tools, install it in a minute without damaging the wall. You’d better leave it for 24 hours for better stickiness. The wall hook can be easily removed without leaving glues by using a hair dryer to heat the hook

WARM REMINDING- Works on a variety of smooth hard surface like tile, glass, wood, plastic, stainless steel, metal, mosaic, etc.Not suitable for painted wall, wallpaper and rough surfaces

