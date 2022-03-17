Top 10 Best sink hole cover oil rubbed bronze Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Six Colors Unique Designs



Color: Brushed Nickel, Chrome, Matte Black, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Champagne Bronze, Antique Copper. The cover of the plastic button is made of brass, value for money and durable.Both buttons have drain holes and rubber gasket. Effectively prevent water entering the air tube and buttons.

Installation Steps



Air Switch Button Installation

Install the buttons and accessories directly into the standard sink hole. Button mounting portion of the length of 2.68 inches. In the order shown, Button–Rubber Gasket–Sink Top/Counter Top–Rubber Gasket–Metal Gasket–Screw Nut.Tighten the plastic nut to ensure a seal.

Tips: Drill a hole with diameter not narrower than 1-3/8inches. Countertop or Sinktop not thicker than 2.50 inches.

Control Box Connect

Pass the air tube through the nut.Then connect the nozzle of the air tube to the protrusion.Push in forward.

Air Switch Kit Installation

Install air switch button on sink top.Use air tube to connect air switch button and power module.Connect the power cord of the garbage disposal to the power module.Connect the power cord of the air switch set to the wall socket.

Tips: Gently press the air switch button to start the garbage disposal, press again to turn it off.

Finish: ORB/Oil Rubbed Bronze Sink Adapter Unit Button, Available Six Finishes, Air Switch Unit Button Match Your Faucets Style.

Work: Air Switch Adpter for Disposals Fit in Any Food Waste Disposer as GE, Waste King, InSinkErater, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Moen, Waste Maid, even Dishwasher.

Feature: Air Switch Set Button Cover is Made of High Quality Brass. There is A Drainage Hole on The Side of The Air Switch Button. Waterproof, Anti-leakage.

Digital: 5.43″x 2.83″x 1.81″ Power Adapter, 60.00″/1.5M Air Tube and 40.00″ Power Cable, 3.58″x 1.81″ Air Switch Adapter Button, 1-3/8″Countertop Hole, 3HP, UR Certification.

Install: Air Activated Button Can be Easily Installed on Sink Top or Counter Top by Island Installation. Two Gaskets Provide Stable Installation.

