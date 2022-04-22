Top 10 Best sink grate Reviews

Top 10 Rated sink grate in 2022 Comparison Table
Elkay EBG2815 Stainless Steel Bottom Grid
- PRODUCT DIMENSIONS: 28-1/4" x 15-1/4" x 1-1/4"
- CUSTOM SIZED: Designed to cover the bottom of specific Elkay sink bowls.These products should be hand washed in a mild detergent, rinsed thoroughly and hand dried
- CORROSION RESISTANT: Constructed of solid stainless steel to resist corrosion.
- PROTECTS SINK BOTTOM: Specially designed feet protect sink bottom to keep it looking great.
- DISHWASHER SAFE: Fits inside the dishwasher for convenient cleaning.
Kraus KRM-10BLACK Silicone-coated stainless steel Over the Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack, 20.5 x 12.7 x 1/4 inches, Black
- MULTIPURPOSE KITCHEN SINK PREP: Helps with every aspect of your kitchen Routine, from food prep to cleanup, all while saving counter space
- SILICONE-COATED STAINLESS STEEL: Made from high-quality stainless steel with thick, soft bpa-free silicone coating that cushions delicate dishware and creates a food-safe surface
- STRONG AND STURDY DESIGN: Durable construction will not bend or warp even when used with heavy cookware; easily supports 12 QT stockpot full of water
- SUPERIOR SILICONE COATING: Provides a non-slip surface and prevents corrosion and rust
- HEAT-SAFE UP TO 400°: Perfect to use as a non-slip trivet for hot pans or baking sheets straight out of the oven. Lay it flat on any kitchen countertop to protect against damage from hot items
Zeesink Sink Protectors for Kitchen Sink,Sink Grid Size 27 13/16" X 14 5/16",Stainless Steel Sink Grid and Sink Protector,Sink Grate with Center Drain,Sink Bottom Grid
- Kitchen Sink Protector with Size: 27 13/16" X 14 5/16".
- Sink Grid with Stainless Steel Construction and Center Drain Hole Design.
- Stainless Steel Sink Grid with Protective Rubber Feet and Bumpers to Protect the Sink Surface from Scratching.
- Sink Grate can also be Used as Drying Sink Rack for Glassware and Dinnerware.
- How to Choose Correct Sink Bottom Grid: Measure the Length and Width Inside the Sink, from 1" High of the Sink Bottom.
Serene Valley Sink Protector Grid 26-1/16" x 14-1/16", Centered Drain with Corner Radius 3-1/2", 304 Stainless Steel Material NLW2614C
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: The VIDEO on the product picture display shows you how to measure our sink to find a matching grid. It takes you 2 minutes to watch but potentially save you a lot of time and trouble if ordering a wrong grid can be avoided. If you are not sure how to measure your sink to match our grid, please contact us by email or message, we will respond to you in 12 hrs to help you.
- Grid dimension: 26-1/16" x 14-1/16" for your sink bottom with Corner Radius R 3-1/2". It also has a CENTER drain that should match your rear drain sink.
- All the support feet are made of Silicone material, which is super soft to protect your sink bottom surface. Extra replacement bumpers and feet are included for future uses.
- 304 Premium stainless steel construction with light weight design to ensure durability and user-friendliness at the same time.
- Limited life warranty. Serene Valley is renowned for outstanding customer service. We will be always there for you when an issue arises. You will be pleasantly surprised with the result you will get.
Franke Evolution Universal Double Bowl Sink Protection Grid in Stainless Steel with Rear Drain, FGD75, 13.125" x 11.625" x 1.25"
- Universal accessory
- Fits most double bowl sinks w/ rear drains
- PVC feet elevate grid from surface
- Features center crossbar for extra support. Corrosion Resistant
- Can also be used as a cooling rack, dishware drainer or food prep/rinse rack
Serene Valley Sink Bottom Grid 25-1/8" x 12-7/8", Centered Drain with Corner Radius 1-1/2", Sink Grid Stainless Steel NDG2513C
- DESIGNED TO SIT AT THE BOTTOM OF YOUR KITCHEN SINK. PLEASE MEASURE THE BOTTOM OF YOUR SINK AS SHOWN IN THE VIDEO AT THE BOTTOM OF THE LEFT PICTURE DISPLAY. If you are not sure how to measure your sink to match our grid, please contact us by email or message, we will respond to you in 12 hrs to help you.
- Grid Corner Radius R 1-1/2".
- CENTERED DRAIN LOCATION.
- 304 Premium stainless steel to ensure durability and rust-free with limited life warranty and protect your kitchen sink from daily wear.
- Please refer to the video shown at the bottom of the product picture display for more detailed info on measuring your sink to fit our grid. This info is VERY important and could save you a lot of time if ordering a wrong grid can be avoided.
Sink Protection Grid 27-5/8" x 13-5/8", Rear Drain with Corner Radius 0 or 3/16", 304 Stainless Steel for Kitchen Sink BEHOK BH-2713 Sink Grate
- FITS STANDARD SIZES SINK: This BEHOK sink grid length 27-5/8", width 13-5/8", height 1", with rear drain corner diameter 5" for bottom of sink, fit sinks corner radius R0 or 3/16". Please notice your sink's size and drain location. (Note: Please measure the inner dimension of your sink. It's VERY IMPORTANT to measure the dimension of your sink bottom at 1 inch height, DON'T from the sink bottom directly.)
- HIGH-QUALITY STAINLESS STEEL: Made of food-grade 304 stainless steel, allowing direct contact with food. It’s durable, corrosion-resistant and rust-resistant. Attractive, stainless steel finish gives bottom grid a pristine look that complements all sink materials.
- MULTI FUNCTION: This BEHOK sink grid can use on many purposes. You can use it as a drain rack, cooling rack, defrosting grid, drying grid, dishware drainer, etc.
- PROTECT SINK BOTTOM: With protective rubber feet and bumpers to protect the bottom of your sink. Additional replaceable parts extend the service life of the product.
- EASY TO CLEAN: Fits comfortably inside the dishwasher for convenient cleaning. Note: Must remove the rubber feet before placing grid in dishwasher.
Serene Valley Sink Bottom Grid 24-1/8" x 12-5/8", Centered Drain with Corner Radius 1-1/2", Sink Protector NLW2412C
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: The VIDEO on the product picture display shows you how to measure our sink to find a matching grid. It takes you 2 minutes to watch but potentially save you a lot of time and trouble if ordering a wrong grid can be avoided. If you are not sure how to measure your sink to match our grid, please contact us by email or message, we will respond to you in 12 hrs to help you.
- Grid dimension: 24-1/8" x 12-5/8" for your sink bottom with Corner Radius R 1-1/2".
- CENTERED DRAIN LOCATION.
- 304 Premium stainless steel construction with light weight design to ensure durability and user-friendliness at the same time.
- Limited life warranty. Serene Valley is renown for outstanding customer service. We will be always there for you when an issue arises. You will be pleasantly surprised with the result you will get.
Houzer BG-2500 Wirecraft Kitchen Sink Bottom Grid, 18.5-Inch by 13.25-Inch
- Overall 18.5" X 13.25" X 0.625"
- T-304 stainless steel
- Includes plastic feet to protect sink surfaces
- Fits MS-2309, ES-2408, LHD-3322, EHD-3118
- Fits 2522-8BS, 2522-9BS, A2522-65BS, STS-1300 and PCS-2500
13x16 and 11.26x14.5 inch Protectors Kitchen Sink Grates - Bottom Grids for Kitchen Sink - Sink Protectors Stainless Steel - Sink Rack for Bottom of Sink - Metal Sink Grate Protectors Set of 2
- Kitchen Sink Grates: The size and measurement method of the sink protection grid are shown in the picture display. Please check the dimensions of your sinks before purchasing!
- Stainless Steel Sink Grates: we carefully designed our 13L x 16W and 11,26L x 14,5W premium stainless steel protective grids to fit most single and double bowl sinks. Our 2 Pack is great for top mount under mount and farmhouse apron sinks
- Bottom Grids for Kitchen Sink: have more purposes than just protecting your kitchen sink. You can use it as a kitchen rack to dry your dishes or why not use it as a cooling grid? We are sure you will find a place for your new sink protector!
- Metal Sink Protector: are made from chrome-plated stainless steel that is resistant to corrosion and rust. The superior finish looks sleek, modern, and stylish in your kitchen sink. Soft protective bumpers prevent scratching.
- 30-DAY MONEYBACK: If you are not completely satisfied with your premium Sink Grate simply return it within the first 30 days for a full refund.
Our Best Choice: Rohl WSG6307WH 26-1/4-Inch by 15-1/4-Inch Wire Sink Grid for 6307 Kitchen Sinks in White Abcite Vinyl
Our rating: (4.4 / 5)
Specifically created to in good shape 6307 Allia kitchen area sink
Plastic ft provided to shield sink bottom
Vinyl coating on White and Biscuit
If below mount, sink bowl have to be absolutely exposed for grid to fit effectively
Stainless Steel design