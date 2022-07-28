Top 10 Best sink faucet to garden hose adapter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Multi-Thread Sink Faucet Adapter Connect with Garden Hose



WHK Faucet adapter can connect faucet aerator to garden hose or being a portable dishwasher faucet adapter.



Our Faucet to hose adaptor is muti-thread, two different sink faucet to hose adapters included:Type A garden hose adapter has 3 thread size:Male 13/16″,connect Female 13/16″ faucet;Female 13/16″,connect Male 13/16″ aerator;Male GHT 3/4″(garden hose threads, connect to Female 3/4″ garden hose).Type B garden hose sink adapter has 4 threads : Male 15/16”-27T or Female 55/64”-27T, Male GHT 3/4” or Male 55/64”-27T. Also connects Male or Female aerator to Male or Female faucet.Pls check carefully your garden hose adapter thread size, Our hose connectors is male GHT 3/4″, it only can connect with Female GHT 3/4″ garden hose.

Committed to providing quality and safe domestic water solutions

Sink Faucet to Hose Adapter: Type B



4 Threads Size : Male 15/16”-27T or Female 55/64”-27T, Male GHT 3/4” or Male 55/64”-27T.

This hose adapter for sink faucet is made of Chrome-plated solid brass,it is very durable and sturdyThis female to male faucet adapter for portable washer not only can connect with sprayer, filter or whatever you want but also connect with your gardon hose.

Sink faucet to hose adapter use quality brass material and CNC Precision Machining.



Sink Faucet to Hose Adapter: Type A

3 Threads Size: Male 13/16″,connect Female 13/16″ faucet;Female 13/16″,connect Male 13/16″ aerator;Male GHT 3/4″(garden hose threads, connect to Female 3/4″ garden hose).

The hose sink adapter is made by CNC Precsion Machining

The hose adapter is test 100% before selling.Silicone Gasket included,leak-proof.To be avoid to slice your fingers,we include a glove.

Our faucet adapter is widely appliction.

The sink hose adapter can connect your garden hose well and smoothly.Our sink facuet adapter is a female to male faucet adapter which can connect your water filter,protable washing machine and laundry tub fauct.

Material

100% Solid brass

Size

Type A Male or Female 13/16+3/4 Male GTH, Type B Female or Male 55/64,Male 15/16+Male 3/4GHT

Connect Female 3/4 Garden hose

Easy way to confirm if our sink hose adapter suit for your faucet or outdoor garden sink



★【Faucet to Hose Adapter Material and Including 3 Pack】The material of Faucet hose adapter is made of Chrome-plated solid brass,it is very durable and sturdy,The Packing has includiing 2 different thread faucet adapter(1PACKxA+2PACKxB).

★【Sink Faucet to Hose Adapter Size】●Type A has 3 thread size:Male 13/16″,connect Female 13/16″ faucet;Female 13/16″,connect Male 13/16″ aerator;Male GHT 3/4″(garden hose threads, connect to Female 3/4″ garden hose or T-pump of Aquarium).●Type B has 4 thread size:Male 15/16″,connect Female 15/16″faucet;Female 55/64″,connect male 55/64″faucet;Male Thread 55/64″(22MM),connect Female 55/64″ faucet aerator;Male GHT 3/4″(garden hose threads,connect to Female 3/4″ garden hose)

★【Faucet Garden Hose Adapter Features】The faucet garden hose adapter include 3/4 inch male garden hose thread (3/4 inch GHT)is allows to 15/16 inch(24MM) female standard faucet or 55/64 inch(22MM)male thread standard faucet or male 13/16 inch (20.6mm) to attach 3/4 inch Female thread garden hose from your kitchen sink faucet or public faucet.

★【MOST IMPORTANT】Only compatible with sink faucets that have removable aerators.Works with male faucets(55/64″-27 and 13/16″-27) or female faucets(15/16”-27) with removable aerators.

★【100% Satisfaction Service for WHK faucet hose adapter】If you are not completely satisfied our hose faucet adapter, we will give you a replacement or a refund., if you have any question about products,please feel free to contact us,our customer service team will reply you within 24hours.