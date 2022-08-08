Top 10 Best sink drawer tip out tray Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Rev-A-Shelf Slim Series Tip-Out Trays



Tip-out trays are a must-have for every kitchen and bathroom! Perfect for hiding sponges and scouring pads out of sight yet keeping them easily accessible, the Slim Series is designed to accommodate minimum clearance openings for large sink applications.

Features



Cabinet Size

These tip out trays only require a 3/4-inch tray clearance for use.

Wide Range of Sizes

Includes sizes from 10 thru 36 inches to fit all your storage needs.

Variety of Finishes

Available in a variety of colors ranging from almond, white, or stainless steel to match any kitchen decor.

Rev-A-Shelf Slim Series Tip-Out Trays



What’s included:

(1) Tip out tray(1) pair of hingesMounting hardware

More features:

Perfect for kitchen or bathroom installations

Construction: Heavy Duty stainless steel construction

Regular, Soft-close or ETH hinges

Dimensions (W x D x H)

16″W x 1.69″D x 3″H

19″W x 1.69″D x 3″H

25″W x 1.69″D x 3″H

28″W x 1.69″D x 3″H

Cabinet Opening

17.5 Inches

20.5 Inches

26.5 Inches

29.5 Inches

Size

16 Inch

19 Inch

25 Inch

28 Inch

Manufacturer Part Number

6541-16-52

6541-19-52

6541-25-52

6541-28-52

MAXIMIZE YOUR SPACE: Maximize space, organization and efficiency in your home with this slim tip-out tray; Perfect for kitchens, laundry rooms, or vanities

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Crafted from heavy-duty stainless steel designed for durability

EASY INSTALLATION: Mounts to the sink front panels; Slim design allows for tighter than normal applications

DIMENSIONS (W x D x H): 28″W x 1.69″D x 3″H; Face Frame minimum cabinet opening: 29.5 inches; Frameless minimum cabinet opening: 29.5 inches

INCLUDED: Includes 1 Stainless Steel tray, 1 pair of hinges and mounting hardware

