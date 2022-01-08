Top 10 Best sink drain parts Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

❤ Need to be Self-Assemble.❤ 60 inch Bathroom vanity with Sink Combo , mirror include.❤Good Choice for your Bathroom ,and matched well with any bathroom décor by yourself.

✔ Specification:

– Material: MDF Board

– Big Cabinet dimension: 24Lx 20W x 32H

– Small Side Cabinet dimension: 12Lx 20W x 30H

– Mirror Dimension:20″Lx27.6″H

– Glass Vessel Sink:16.5″Lx16.5″Wx5.125″H ; Faucet: 12″H

✔ Package Includes:

– 2 x Vanity Cabinet and Mirror

– 2 x Glass Vessel Sink Combo

– 1 x Side Cabinet

– Installation instruction and hardware accessories.

【60 inch Double Vanity】 60 inch Bathroom vanity and Sink Combo with mirror; Environment ECO-friendly MDF wood. Two Main Cabinet and one Side cabinet ,Ceramic Vessel Sink matched well with any bathroom décor.

【Vanity Dimension】 2* Big Vanity :24″Lx20″Wx32″H ; 1* Side small cabinet :12″Lx20″Wx30″H ; 2 * Mirror (include) :20″Lx27.6″H. 2* Glass Vessel Sink:16.5″Lx16.5″Wx5.125″H ; Faucet: 8″H.

【Details Features】 15mm MDF board &Frosted glass panels & Stainless steel slide rail & Zinc alloy handle & Soft-closing door & Waterproof table corner & 1.5 GPM ORB faucet & 3/8” Connector Hot/Cold Water supply & 23-5/8″ water supply lines & Pop up drain.

【Need to be Self-Assemble】 Delicate design make it easy to assemble with our manual; Small body includes maximized storage; more convenient and flexible for you to use. Hardwares are all included. (4 Packages will be sent)

【CUSTOMER SERVICE】It’s easy to assemble with our manual. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us. If there is any part damaged or missing, please contact us. We will give you the satisfied solution of problem.

