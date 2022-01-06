Top 10 Best sink drain assembly Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best sink drain assembly in 2021 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: KONE 3-1/2 Inch Gold Sink Drain, Durable Stainless Steel Brass Kitchen Sink Drain Assembly Kit With Sink Strainer Waste Basket/Strainer Assembly/Sealing Lid for Standard Kitchen Sink
- Drain for stainless sinks
- Fits sinks with standard 3-5/8” outlet
- Includes lock nut
- Stainless finish coordinates with today's popular kitchen appliances and accessories
- Durable solid brass construction
- WITH OverFlow Fits bathroom vanity sink with drain hole diameter of 1-1/2” or 1-3/4”
- Standard sized US plumbing
- Attached with Instruction Manual
- Standard size 3-1/2inches opening: Fits for most American families / commercial kitchen sink. It can fit for sink with 3.23inches - 4.45inches opening. The height of this kitchen sink drain is 3.85-inches. Please measure if it is fit with existing plumbing before buying.
- Well made 304 stainless steel construction, except plastic nut (Metal nut will corrode, bonding the nut to the strainer) and brushed nickel finish.
- The removable separate deep basket prevents debris from clogging drain pipe. ( NOTE: It can not be connected to the garbage disposal.)
- Easy to install: No need plumbers. You can contact KONE if you need help for installation.
- 2 years warranty(from order date), if there have any problem with our products, please contact us directly to solve it.
- Bathroom drain assembly size: 1-1/4 inch
- Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any bathroom decorating style
- 3-1/2 INCH KITCHEN SINK DRAIN: fit for most American standard kitchen sinks with Universal 3-1/2 inch drain hole.
- HIGHLY DURABLE: This KONE Sink Drain Assembly is made of Heavy Duty Stainless Steel which is built to last! Durable and dependable, rustproof no leaks.
- USE EASILY: Works as a kitchen drain strainer and a kitchen sink stopper, depend on which way you want. Easy to stop the flow of water and open back up, Just turn the knob. Easy to clean. Just remove the basket to empty.
- EASY TO INSTALL: Package included installation instruction, You do not need professional skills to become a plumber. You can contact KONE if you need help for installation.
- CUSTOMER SERVICE: If you are not satisfied with KONE sink drain assembly for a full refund. Any issue, please contact us anytime.
- UNIVERSAL– Retrofits in most standard ball rod popup drains
- ROBUST CONSTRUCTION - Long Lasting Metal Rod
- THREADED ADJUSTABLE BALL ROD DESIGN - to Mount Ball Easily and to Adjust Length
- EASY, NO TOOLS INSTALL - in Existing or New Pop-Up Drains
- KIT INCLUDES –Ball Rod, 3 Nuts (Pfister/Plastic, Gray, and Chrome plated), Gaskets, Three sizes of Balls. Linkage, Pull Rod
- ✅QUALITY- Made of heavy-duty 304 stainless steel that resists corrosion and provides durability.
- ✅DESIGN- A stainless steel finish that is compatible with stainless steel sinks that provides a modern look.
- ✅MEASUREMENT- The strainer fits 3-1/2 inch to 4-inch openings.
- ✅EASY TO USE- Features a post-style basket that has an open and close function.
- ✅EASY INSTALLATION- Easy installation that will fit most of the standard kitchen sinks.
【BUILD-IN STRAINER】Unlike regular puch button drain,this drain stopper has a anti-clogging basket strainer inside that neatly collecting hairs and prevents the drain from clogging up,stuff will not get into the drain, such as jewelry, ring, dirt and so on.
【PREMIUM MATERIAL】Anti-explosion and anti-cracking thickened stainless steel, integrally-molded and seamless, no water leakage phenomenon.
【No WATER LEAKAGE】Thickened stepped silica-gel gasket, no glue needed,Oxidation resistance and leakage proofing.
【EASY INSTALLATION】Anyone can install a pop up drain due to its simple construction,no tools required, the thickened and extended nut allow it to be mounted by bare hand.
【BEAUTIFUL FINISH】Multi-layer brushed nickel finish, build to resist daily scratches, corrosions and tarnishing.
- ALL BRASS CONSTRUCTION: Durable solid brass construction with High Quality plating layer , resists corrosion and withstands physical impact, what this means to you is a long lasting drain assembly.
- MULTI-COLOR OPTIONS: Complement the existing look and function of your various lavatory sink, Choose from Seven color options to perfectly match with your faucet and the rest of your bathroom décor. Please Note: Visible parts are Brushed Nickel finish, which include drain cover & lift rod, the rest parts those are not visible after installation are Chrome finish.
- PERFECT DRAIN ASSEMBLY: Artiwell pop up drain assembly with Overflow Fits bathroom vanity sink with drain hole diameter of 1-1/2” or 1/3/4” , Compatible with various lavatory sink faucets.
- INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS: Artiwell pop up drain assembly is very easy to install , We provide clear step-by-step instructions with pictures to guide you through the installation process ,Please make sure the gaskets are in the right position (please refer to product pictures or instructions) to avoid leakage.
- TRUSTED QUALITY: Be confident in the quality and construction of each and every one of our products. We ensure that all of our products are produced and certified to regional, national and international industry standards. We are proud of the products we sell, you will be too.
Product Description
About us
KONE is a dedicated home product brand. we committed to providing each customer good product.
Never say “NO” to our Customers.
Our manufacturers have rich experience and mature technology, perfect quality management system. They supply for several high-profile brands in North America, Europe and Australia. You can expect our product quality to be in line with those top brands and the only difference is LOGO.
3-1/2inch Kitchen Sink drain
The KONE standard kitchen sink drain assembly will fit any U.S standard kitchen sink (3.5″-4″ opening). The built-in strainer keeps pieces of food and debris from entering your drain, helping prevent expensive and disruptive plumbing clogs. The stainless finish of this kitchen sink drain assembly fits in easily with contemporary kitchen designs.
Rubber gasket seal lidRemovable basket strainer304 stainless steel constructionPVC waterproof padRubber gasket ringLocking nut
Easy to install
Easy to clean
Easy to use
Removable Deep Waste Basket
Very neat bucket design to hold a lot more food garbage
Multiple holes around the basket allowing water drain out quickly
Catch the food particles (large and small) prevent disruptive plumbing
Stylish Look
Brushed stainless finish fits in with most contemporary kitchen decoration. Perfect match with your kitchen faucet and sink
Easy to clean
So simple! pick up the basket, easy to remove, to dump, and to clean, Only 1 minute. Enjoy your cooking
Easy to install
No need plumbers, Installation instructions included, If you have any issue, Contact anytime we will reply ASAP
3-1/2 INCH KITCHEN SINK DRAIN: Fits for most American families / commercial kitchen sink. It can fit for sink with 3.23inches – 4.45inches opening. The height of this kitchen sink drain is 3.85-inches. Please measure if it is fit with existing plumbing before buying.
STAINLESS STELL SINK DRAIN: This gold sink drain assembly is made of durable and premium stainless steel material which can built to last, it will not rust when submerged under water for months. Using plastic nut, otherwise the metal nut will corrode, bonding the nut to the strainer.
EXCELLENT DESIGN: The removable deep basket prevents debris from clogging drain pipe. With the sealing lid which can control the flow of water. Easy to clean. Just remove the basket to empty. ( NOTE: The brass sink drain can not be connected to the garbage disposal.)
EASY TO INSTALL: Package included all parts needed for installation. No need pumper putty. KONE gold kitchen sink strainer are super easy to install within few minutes. Please contact with us if you need help.
Hassle Free Customer Service: Hope this brass sink strainer can make your life more convenient. Please feel free to contact with us at any time if you are not satisfied with KONE gold kitchen sink drain, we will fully refund.