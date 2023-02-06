Top 10 Best sink cutting board Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT CHOPPING BOARD?

Whether you’re a professional chef or a homemaker, chopping boards will always be the cornerstone of meal preparation. We use it for slicing meat, vegetables, fruits, dairy, and even bread! Because of this, it’s essential that we have a great cutting board that’s versatile and durable to meet all our cutting needs. While you can get boards made of marble, plastic, or silicone, you might want to consider using one made with bamboo. Bamboo blocks are naturally hygienic and are sturdier making them the perfect kitchen companion.

Chop away and get your ingredients ready using this Bamboo Cutting Board Set by KOKITCHER!

A KITCHEN MUST-HAVE



Using the same board for your meat, vegetables, fruits, and dairy can leave harmful substances on your blocks that might transfer to your other ingredients. Because of this, our set includes three differently-sized cutting boards: large (15” x 10” x 0.8”), medium (12” x 8” x 0.6”), and small (9” x 6” x 0.6”). Now, you can use a separate one for raw and cooked ingredients. Our boards also have a smooth surface, so they’re gentle on your knives.

In addition, each set includes a unique 2-stages mini knife sharpener. With this, your blades will always be razor-sharp, allowing you to slice, dice, or chop with more easily!

CHOPPING BOARDS THAT LAST



This nifty kitchen accessory is made with thick and durable bamboo which is more capable of withstanding daily or frequent use. Bamboo wood is strong and dense, allowing you to chop up hard and solid ingredients without leaving too many scratches or nicks on your board’s surface. With this, there’s no need to replace your chopping blocks every year due to damages usually caused by your kitchen knives.

DESIGNED WITH YOUR CONVENIENCE IN MIND



Our thick chopping boards were designed with deep juice grooves to catch liquids and prevent spills. This way, you’ll have no bothersome messes to clean up every time you prepare your ingredients. Plus, these boards also come with round corners for safety.

Each block is also reversible, allowing you to use it as a serving tray for your cheese or charcuteries! Its built-in side handles let you carry the board from one counter to another with ease.

MORE REASONS TO GET THESE CUTTING BOARDS!



EASY TO CARE FOR

What’s great about using bamboo products is that they’re incredibly easy to clean! Here’s how you should wash your chopping board:

1. Wash it with warm water and soap.

2. Dry with a towel and prop it up on its side to completely air dry.

3. Rub food-grade mineral oil on its surface using a clean cloth to hydrate the bamboo and keep excess water out.

Don’t soak your board in water or put it in the dishwasher. If any stains or undesirable smell develops, sprinkle some lemon juice and baking soda on the spot and scrub it with a damp sponge before rinsing off with clean water.

GREAT FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

If you’re trying to use green and sustainable products at home, then bamboo cutting boards are the way to go.

Bamboo grass can be harvested within three to six years, making them fast and easy to replenish. On top of that, this plant does not require harmful substances or much water to grow. We made our chopping boards with an eye toward sustainability, so you can dispose of them without hurting the environment.

A THOUGHTFUL GIFT FOR ANY HOME COOK

Do your friends and family love to cook? If so, they’ll surely appreciate a present that can help make their daily meal preparations easier.

Give this set of 4 kitchen tools during special occasions such as birthdays, Christmas, Thanksgiving, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or housewarming parties. Each one is designed in Austria and engraved with a beautiful logo, making them more special.

