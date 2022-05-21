Top 10 Best sink cover plate Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Specification:

Faucet Escutcheons Gap Diameter: 1.38″(35mm)

Faucet Hole Go over Duration: 5.83″(148mm)

Deck Plate Width:2.64″(67mm)

Deck Plate Thickness:.31″(7.9mm)

Functions:

Brushed Nickel complete with stainless metal construction

Will allow one gap faucet to be set up on a 3-gap sink

Cover the unused outer holes of the bathroom sink

Appropriate with most one gap faucet

Normal sized US plumbing

Effortless to be set up

【SOLID and DURABLE】 This faucet escutcheon is manufactured of superior quality stainless metal,guaranteeing the long lasting and rust-evidence.

【EASY MAINTENANCE】This faucet protect plate with nice Brushed Nickel finish, which could resist scratches, corrosion and tarnishing for Lavatory faucet deck plate.

【FIT FOR Three-HOLE】This escutcheon plate makes it possible for one hole faucet to be set up on a 3-hole sink and protect the unused outer holes of the lavatory sink.

【THE MOST Suitable SIZE】This deck plate length: 5.83″(148mm), width: 2.64″(67mm), thickness: .31″(7.9mm). Gap diameter:1.38″(35mm), which could appropriate with most solitary hole faucet.

【100% Pleasure GUARANTEE】We proudly stand by the good quality of our Faucet Cover Plate. You are backed by a 30 Day refund assurance as nicely as our 1 Calendar year Replacement Warranty. If you have any issues with the items you ordered, you can contact us by the customer concept, we will aid shoppers fix difficulties in 24 hrs.

