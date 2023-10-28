Top 10 Best sink bucket Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Join your new sink with the excellent drain set up with the Alape bucket sink and Alape Sanit bottletrap drain bundle! This bundle features (1) Alape Bucket Utility Sink, (1) Sanit Bottle Entice drain, and (1) Sanit Adapter so you can be ready to connect to any drain style and design. Use the adapter to link the European threaded bottle trap to a non-european drain style. Save on accessories! Sink functions a lovely glazed white metal finish with a dim navy blue PVC edge and mounting bracket. The basin of the sink is a compact 17 inches very long, 11 5/8 inches huge, and 6 1/5 inches tall. Overall dimensions of the sink are 20-1/8 inches extensive, 14 3/8 inches tall, and 13 inches huge. Integrated in the box is strainer and overflow assembly alongside with the matching bottle trap drain assembly. Also included is an adapter if the pipes you are connecting to might not be the regular non-european sizing. Drain assembly is made of higher high quality PVC plastic with a white end that matches the sink properly!

Alape Sink and Sanit Bottle Trap Plastic Drain

Alape General Measurement 20 1/8 x 14 1/8 x 13 inches glazed within and out – No faucet hole Basin Dimensions: Top: 6 1/2 in. Duration: 17 In. Width: 11 5/8 in.

Consists of Adapter for connecting to non-normal sized European plumbing connections

Incorporates hassle-free bottle lure design drain with overflow relationship

Navy Blue PVC Edge / Trim on Sink

